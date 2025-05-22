The few previous attempts at an affordable A-segment EV have produced acceptable enough but rather cheap-feeling results in the Dacia Spring and Leapmotor T03.

The Surf is intended to feel entirely like a ‘proper’ car while being no more expensive than those rivals. As such, it’s based on the same e-Platform 3.0 that underpins the deeply impressive BYD Seal electric saloon, which incorporates BYD’s cutting-edge Blade Battery technology (it’s said to be safer and more durable than rival batteries and features no rare cobalt), and uses BYD’s ‘eight-in-one’ electric powertrain, which improves efficiency and saves space by combining the motor, reducer, charger, DC converter, power distribution box, battery management controller, vehicle control unit and motor controller.

There are two variations of the lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery on offer in the Surf, with usable capacities of 30kWh and 43.2kWh and maximum rapid-charging rates of 65kW and 85kW. That's from the fastest on the market, but then they’re also far from the biggest.

The smaller battery is paired with an 87bhp motor in the Active model for a 137-mile range and an 11.1sec 0-62mph time. The larger battery is teamed with the same motor for a 200-mile range and a 12.1sec time in the Boost model; or with a 154bhp motor for a 193-mile range and a 9.1sec model in the rather confusingly named Comfort model, which we’re driving here.

This puts the Surf far ahead of the Spring (140 miles) and T03 (165 miles) and roughly on par with the Citroën ë-C3 – despite its pricing being in line with the Spring and T03, rather than the ë-C3.

Standard equipment is generous as well: the T03 feels quite basic inside in comparison to the Surf and its large, Apple CarPlay-equipped touchscreen, array of attractive, soft-feeling materials and faux-leather sports seats.

You can then add 15in alloy wheels, rear parking sensors, a parking camera, keyless entry and adaptive cruise control to the count.

Step up to the Boost for larger (16in) alloys, electric seat adjustment and automatic wipers; and to the Comfort for a 360deg camera, LED headlights, tinted rear windows, heated front seats and a wireless phone charging pad.