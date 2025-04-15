The Supersport is the Morgan they think could go from being the third car in your garage to the second one.

Instead of owners having a daily driver, something more special for semi-regular amusement and a Morgan for high days and holidays, the new Supersport, the company reckons, could fill the second slot – in place (this sounds ambitious) of something like a Porsche 911.

Initially Morgan’s engineers only meant to update the Plus Six, the BMW 3.0-litre straight-six Morgan. But this facelift/update/call it what you will took on a life so large that it has a new name, a new appearance, even a new chassis derivation: CXV (115 – Morgan’s age last year) replacing CX (110). That has even necessitated homologating and crashing it again.

Perhaps helpfully it positions the Supersport further from the Plus Four, the traditional shape and style and still the meat of the Morgan’s output.