Frankfurt motor show 2019 preview

The Frankfurt motor show is traditionally one of the biggest events on the motoring calendar, and this year is no exception, with game-changing unveilings expected from Porsche, Volkswagen, Land Rover and more.
Especially notable this year is a heightened emphasis on new electric cars. As well as the Volkswagen ID 3, we'll also get a look at the Honda E, Porsche Taycan, Peugeot e-2008 and others as manufacturers hit the ground running with plans for universal electrification. That being said, there will no doubt be quite a crowd gathered around conventionally fuelled new cars like the Land Rover Defender, Audi RS7 and BMW X6.
We've been getting ready for the show, and have compiled a list of all the important models we're expecting to see when the doors open on 12 September. We'll be updating it as we learn more, so keep an eye on our complete rundown to ensure you don't miss a thing:
Audi
RS6
Add your comment