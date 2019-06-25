BMW M1 reborn as 591bhp two-seat plug-in hybrid

BMW’s M performance car division is developing a long sought-after successor to the 41-year-old M1 supercar.
Previewed by the Vision M Next concept ahead of an expected debut at the Frankfurt motor show in September, the advanced carbonfibre-bodied coupé is planned to go on sale early next decade, with BMW's head of development Klaus Frohlich responding to questions about its production liklihood by saying: "We deliver on what we promise". The Vision M Next will introduce a new 591bhp plug-in petrol-electric drivetrain that is also earmarked to power more conventional, future M models.
The new high-performance driveline, which develops well over double the power of that used by the BMW i8, forms part of a drivetrain electrification programme being overseen by BMW M’s new CEO, Markus Flasch. The Vision M Next will be a spearhead for the firm’s ‘Strategy One Next’ initiative, which aims to put up to 25 electrified BMW models on sale by 2025.
Join the debate
rare
The current i8 looks more
The current i8 looks more exciting and interesting than this. This looks like a generic supercar that you would see launched by a startup manufacturer. It has more than a passing resemblance to Lamborghinis than past BMW’s. They obviously looked at it and decided it was so generic the only thing they could do was put some random bright colours on it in an effort to bring it to life. Disappointing.
Myk
Agreed
Oddly, this is a far more conventional piece of design than the current i8. If you take the show-car frippery off it and paint it one colour it's actually quite plain. Mind you, BMW are currently being accused of over-egging their car design, so something more simple is a step in a different direction.
mpls
This does not look or evolve
This does not look or evolve from the i8 look.. it looks to be turning into a Lexus LC500, no bad thing.. but thought BMW could come up with theur own ideas..
Vertigo
Crossing the nomenclature
So... the new i8, then? It was based on the M1 Hommage concept and is a petrol-electric hybrid.
If the M-division flagship is basically going to be the i8, I hope the i-division gets a full-electric sports car in the £30-60k region. There's never been a car in that niche, and it would be a great statement from BMW that change can be exciting for petrolheads rather than something to rail against. The slew of luxury crossovers and family hatchbacks isn't doing anything for electricity's PR.
shiakas
Dear BMW, plug in hybrids are
Cersai Lannister
Lost
Oh dear, this has left me as disappointed as the rest here. There's a near-necessity to reboot the BMW design language and the blandness of this thing is worrying. The M1's legacy built off its looks, Lambo-built body and the F1 series of racecars. The reboot of this car could, arguably should, be as deep and wide as this in concept. The Homage concept was truly must-have-one looks and this evidently doesn't, hopefully the witterings of these posts are listened to.
Bentley's gut-wrenchingly awful concept SUV was revised extensively to look 2% more attractive as the tasteless-looking Bentayger. Maybe BMW will take heed, for this is another sub-par design. I always credited BMW with intelligent engineering and well-considered design. But I'm beginning to wonder if Mercedes is now so far ahead with their flamboyant but, just about, tasteful design language has got BMW on the ropes.
eseaton
A plug in hybrid M1? Spare
A plug in hybrid M1? Spare us the leaden misery.
At least it isn't fully electric.
