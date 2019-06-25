BMW M1 reborn as 591bhp two-seat plug-in hybrid

The decision to develop a dedicated successor model to the M1 comes after almost three decades of conceptual studies into a mid-engined BMW.

Insiders at BMW’s HQ said the production version of the 186mph two-seater is planned for introduction as a limited-run model shortly before the launch of the second-generation i8, suggesting the two cars are likely to share key structural components.

The low-slung coupé is tied in with efforts to raise the profile of M division operations in the face of competition from the likes of Audi Sport and Mercedes-AMG – both of which offer dedicated models (the R8 and GT respectively).

The most radical BMW M model yet draws on the wedge-shaped silhouette and tautly drawn lines of the original M1, produced between 1978 and 1981, providing it with a vaguely retro appearance.

The throwback exterior design touches are combined with contemporary styling elements similar to those seen on the BMW Vision Next concept, including a distinctive new grille that features a laser-engraved pattern, blade-like aerodynamic elements at the front, cutting-edge OLED lighting and butterfly-action doors.

Prominent ducts are integrated into the rear bodywork to channel cooling air to a mid-mounted petrol engine and electric motor, while unpainted panels within the lower flanks hint at a lightweight carbonfibre bodyshell.

“The Vision M Next sets a very clear and confident statement in appearance,” said BMW brand design director Domagoj Dukec, who cites the 1972 BMW Turbo concept – the precursor to the M1 – as his main inspiration.

Proposals for a convertible variant of the new two-seater have also been put before BMW board members, although Autocar has been told there is no decision yet on whether it will join its coupé sibling in production.