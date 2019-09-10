Renault boss eager to reignite FCA partnership talks

Renault CEO Thierry Bollore has given his strongest indication yet that he is hoping to reopen talks with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) about a future partnership.

Earlier this year, FCA proposed a 50/50 merger with Renault that would have created one of the world’s largest car groups once the Nissan and Mitsubishi brands, part of an existing Renault alliance, were taken into account.

Talks broke down in June, with the French government taking criticism for being unwilling to dilute its control of Renault, and Nissan - at the time working through the dismissal and arrest of former chairman Carlos Ghosn and suffering a huge sales decline - taking flak for obstructing talks.

However, speaking at the Frankfurt motor show, Bollore said: “You always have to hope for the best and I am completely open to talking again. At the moment, there are no discussions and no plans on the table, but the industry trend for firms to work together is clear. We need scale.

“The deal offered by FCA, in industrial terms, was exceptional. For now, though, everyone must dream. It is clear FCA didn’t just approach Renault, but Renault as part of the alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi. As Nissan steps forward and sees its way through the multiple traumas it has suffered, we are all contemplating global solutions again.”

In its statement withdrawing the offer in June, FCA said that it "remains firmly convinced of the compelling, transformational rationale of a proposal that has been widely appreciated since it was submitted, the structure and terms of which were carefully balanced to deliver substantial benefits to all parties."

No one from FCA was available to comment on Bollore’s latest comments.