Renault updates big-selling Captur with new platform and interior

Renault has followed up its strong-selling Captur crossover with a second-generation model that features a similar dramatic interior revamp as the Clio – and will also be offered as a plug-in hybrid.
The French maker claims to have sold more of the outgoing Captur last year than when it first launched in 2013. To continue that success, the new Seat Arona rival adopts an evolutionary approach to the exterior design that Renault describes as “more modern, more muscular and more expressive, with more SUV design cues”. LED head and tail-lights are also now standard across the range.
Set to go on sale at the end of this year, the new crossover is significantly larger than its predecessor, with 100mm added to its length – with a 33mm longer wheelbase – and a 19mm increase in width. The result is claimed class-leading rear seat space, aided by a sliding bench that can be adjusted by up to 16cm, and a 536-litre boot that is 81 litres larger than the outgoing car.
Thekrankis
On my radar now...
Antony Riley
Good update ,with
Good update ,with interesting colour combinations far more forward thinking than V W, which now utterly boring with samey samey looks. Also great updates to kit and infortainment kit. Still not sure though of the ever increasing size of screen,s . Think its time legislaters had a look ,cant use phones in cars but big screens and touch intructions are just as dangerous IMO
DonaldTroutman
Why I forgot that this car
Why I forgot that this car can be bought, I thought it was only for a car sharing)
Antony Riley
Good update ,with
Rick Maverick
Captivating!
Top job by Laurens van den Acker c.s. Brilliant design evo of the Captur I. Will sell well across the globe, where the Captur I was primarily destined for Europe. If I am not mistaken, the Captur II will look even better is 'da flesh', just as the Clio V does.
