Electric Porsche Taycan makes dynamic debut at Goodwood

Taking full advantage of the packaging advantages inherent in its drivetrain layout, the Taycan combines the fundamental short-nosed proportions of traditional Porsche models at the front with the stretched proportions of modern front-engined models towards the rear, providing clear design links to existing models.
One major departure from the earlier Mission E is the adoption of sturdy B-pillars and four front-hinged doors in a measure aimed at increasing body rigidity. At the rear, the Taycan also receives a short notchback-style boot lid housing a full-width light band that provides access to one of two luggage compartments. The other is under the bonnet and claimed to have a capacity of nearly 100 litres.
The Taycan is around 4850mm in length and 1990m in width, making it 199mm shorter but 53mm wider than the Panamera. By comparison, the Model S is 4975mm long and 1965mm wide.
More than one bodystyle due
The initial saloon and crossover are just two bodystyles created by Porsche designers for the Taycan. Others not yet revealed to the public include two-door coupé and cabriolet proposals, the likes of which insiders at the German car maker’s headquarters say could be added to the line-up, if demand warrants it, once production capacity is freed up.
The basis for the Taycan is the J1 platform, a high-strength steel, aluminium and carbonfibre structure designed to house battery modules of varying sizes as low as possible within the confines of a long wheelbase. This will also underpin the E-tron GT in a move aimed at increasing economies of scale.
Significantly, the platform has been conceived exclusively as a dedicated electric vehicle architecture, with Weckbach confirming it doesn't accept a combustion engine. It does, however, form the basis of a more versatile structure being developed in an engineering programme between Porsche and Audi called the Premium Platform Electric (PPE).
The interior of the Taycan is described as providing a typical 911-style driving position up front and two individual seats with adequate space in the rear. Prototype versions sighted by Autocar at Porsche’s Zuffenhausen factory reveal the otherwise entirely flat floorpan of the J1 structure features two sizeable foot wells to increase rear-seat accommodation.
The technology behind the Taycan
The Taycan is powered by an electric drivetrain with a permanent magnet synchronous motor housed within each axle, in a layout that provides it with four-wheel drive capability.
Porsche chose synchronous motors against the asynchronous motors favoured by Audi due to their ability to provide strong sustained performance at high energy density levels – characteristics it says are key to the car’s development aims.
Norma Smellons
I Blame Frau Merkel
scrap
Electric cars offer so many
Electric cars offer so many compelling advantages apart from zero emission propulsion - engineering simplicity, packaging, refinement, regen braking (thus cutting particle pollution from brake pads) and more. Even without the prospect of running a car on sustainable energy they offer real promise - with that, they seem inevitable.
This doesn’t mean that full electric cars will be the sole option anytime soon... but they are surely here to stay.
Peter Cavellini
Less Jobs.....?
Will EV Cars need less maintenance?, how often will they need serviced?, this kind of points to less Jobs because there er em less bits to service....?
Peter Cavellini.
Luap
Peter Cavellini wrote:
Think, then post. You'll post less crap that way.
Thanks.
Spyinthesky
Well
Oh come on there have been far more stupid questions asked on here even by the authors. There is an important underlying point he makes even if presented a tad flippantly. Less or more jobs they will change in nature.
Peter Cavellini
Ditto.....
Peter Cavellini.
BradP
Luap wrote:
Luap - I do not agree with Peter at all. But Peter can say what he wants. Leave Peter. Think Before you post. You'll be more respectful that way.
Thank you
pauld101
Electric cars offer so many compelling advantages....
It's not your fault, scrap, it's the media - electric cars don't offer zero emission propulsion unless specific purchasing and infrastructural decisions are made. Indeed, in Germany, plug one of these in to recharge and, depending on the time of day and year, and the prevailing weather conditions, it's far more likely to be coal-powered than wind or solar. And in Britain, if you wanted a growth to 100% adoption of electric cars by 2040, the government would have to be building one new nuclear power station, or put in a wind farm the size of the London Array every year for the next eighteen years. And that assumes no growth in demand. UK can't even build one nuclear power station, let alone another 17. We already import a huge amount of power from France, Holland and Ireland, so where's it going to come from? The answer is that it isn't.
And even without sustainable energy, you end up with a non-recyclable battery pack that built on the abject misery of child labour and the horror of the cobalt war in the Democratic Republic of Congo. What's not to like?
In the meantime, I will continue to await delivery of my 1957 Ford Nucleon, powered by a small nuclear reactor in the rear of the car. And pray that finally people wake up to what the real problem is. Profligate resource consumption x number of people.
Neo32
pauld101 wrote:
Germany is replacing coal with gas, and addressing the infrastructure issues to get the wind energy from the north to the industrial south. Gas makes sense, because it can be adjusted far quicker than coal to changes in renewables v demand. Not exactly Carbon Neutral - but the CO2 emmisions from Coal is 820 gCo2/Kwh where as Gas is 490g Co2/Kwh
According to the (UK) National Grid, with a combination of smart meters/charging - and incentives to charge off peak - the grid will cope.
Interconnectors (both ways) make up 5% of the UK's total installed capacity (excluding storage), and around 6% of total consumption (varies a bit from year to year)
Interestingly - between 2010-17, electricity consumption in the UK fell by 9%.
According to Tesla, 70% of the battery conponents can already be recycled today. Lots of work is going into greener cheaper batteries.
Don't worry - there are lots of clever people working on this, and hopefully all the work done by Porsche etc will filter through to affordable solutions for people like me one day.
rockeryou
NO NORMA
If you look at the historical challenges faced by Porsche - both in terms of brand identity and ofcourse perserving with a rear-wheel-drive rear-engineed sports car and philosphy -- you could argue that it is just a brand such AS Porsche who have the ability to take electrification and redefine it's necessity in a world thats abondoning fuel.
It may take a decade but the your next base-spec Golf or Focus will definitely be in showrooms with small, advanced, battery tech. These cars - the Taycan, the Audi E, and ofcourse BMW's early 'i' brand; are all early introductions - i suspect that they will eventually blend into and become these brands, and others, core range.
Sadly, a world with hydrogen, flying, hovering and magical cars isn't quite at our door Norma, so what is ahead is this - electrification. Your statement of battery tech not being scalable is a theory that is proven completely false by Apple's iphone, and your statement about it not making a significance to the mass market is also incorrect - proven so by car's such as Nissan's Leaf and the Toyota Prius.
It's early days Norma darling, but soon enough you'll be haggling with a salty salesman in the forecout of the VW Used Dealership trying to get a good price on a Trendline Golf powered by a small VAG electric engine.
