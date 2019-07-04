New Polestar 2 makes UK public debut at Goodwood

Polestar's second production model, the Polestar 2, has landed in the UK for the first time at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, on a static display.

The more attainable 2 follows on from the far pricier Polestar 1, the genesis of the electric performance brand separated from Volvo.

The new model, described as the “first electric car to compete in the marketplace around the Tesla Model 3”, is a five-door fastback that takes design inspiration from Volvo models such as the S90.

Polestar claims a “guide price” of €39,900 (around £34,200) for the eventual base model but, similar to the Model 3, the first 12 months of production will be dedicated to a fully loaded launch edition, priced at €59,900 (around £51,000).

On display at the Geneva motor show, the 2 sits on Volvo’s Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platform, which is also used by cars such as the Lynk&Co 01 and Volvo XC40.

It has two electric motors, mounted across both axles for four-wheel drive, and a 27-module, 78kWh battery pack integrated into the floor. Polestar claims the pack contributes to chassis rigidity and helps reduce road noise by 3.7dB compared with a traditional chassis.