New Polestar 2 makes UK public debut at Goodwood

Polestar's second production model, the Polestar 2, has landed in the UK for the first time at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, on a static display.
The more attainable 2 follows on from the far pricier Polestar 1, the genesis of the electric performance brand separated from Volvo.
The new model, described as the “first electric car to compete in the marketplace around the Tesla Model 3”, is a five-door fastback that takes design inspiration from Volvo models such as the S90.
Polestar claims a “guide price” of €39,900 (around £34,200) for the eventual base model but, similar to the Model 3, the first 12 months of production will be dedicated to a fully loaded launch edition, priced at €59,900 (around £51,000).
On display at the Geneva motor show, the 2 sits on Volvo’s Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platform, which is also used by cars such as the Lynk&Co 01 and Volvo XC40.
It has two electric motors, mounted across both axles for four-wheel drive, and a 27-module, 78kWh battery pack integrated into the floor. Polestar claims the pack contributes to chassis rigidity and helps reduce road noise by 3.7dB compared with a traditional chassis.
About as likely as Vovlo's claim "No one will be killed in New Volvo by 2020", remember that. Other than that it's good to hear 'mainstream' manufacturers highlighting Tesla as something to target, unheard of just 5 years ago.
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
JMax18
I know why this looks so much
I know why this looks so much better than a Tesla.
It has a grill. One of Teslas biggest mistakes, I think.
Apart from that, I think that rear end looks lovely
Leslie Brook
Knock 200 off the BHP and add 200 to the range.
Vertigo
Leslie Brook wrote:
That's not how EVs work. Bigger battery = more range *and* more power. There's not the trade-off that you get in combustion engines.
Leslie Brook
Vertigo wrote:
No, a bigger battery would give more range if the same motors were drawing the same current. If you had a motor or in this case motors with a combined power of 200hp they would draw less current at maximum effort than a motor capable of 400hp. The battery is the equivalent of the fuel tank, more battery = more fuel = greater range.
Vertigo
Leslie Brook wrote:
The key word there was "at maximum effort". You can't drive with your foot permanently to the floor anywhere except Nardo.
When you're not using that extra power - in other words, ~99% of the driving time on public roads - all electric powertrains consume a similar amount of energy, whether they're rated for a thousand horsepower or a hundred. On the EPA test cycle, a 480bhp Tesla Model 3 Performance consumes 291 watt-hours per mile, and a 148bhp Nissan Leaf consumes 301 watt-hours per mile.
So the only way the Polestar 2 is going another 200 miles is if they manage to fit a 60% bigger battery pack. (More than that, in reality, because the extra weight will increase the energy consumption.)
Vertigo
That means the launch car has very similar specs and price to the Long-range Model 3, so presumably when the sub-£35k model arrives, it won't have the 300-mile range or 400bhp.
artill
With a top sec Nissan Leaf at
With a top sec Nissan Leaf at over £40K with nowhere near the range or power this seems VERY unlikely to happen
Will86
What happened at the back?
Front looks good but I didn't like that style of back end on the S90 and it doesn't work any better here. £34k sounds promising, lets see if they deliver on it. EV technology and especially batteries are getting cheaper.
Lanehogger
The new S40?
Will this be the new S40 with Volvo badges on it? More so as it looks like a Volvo, taking its styling cues from the S60 and S90, but is smaller than both and shares its underpinnings with the XC40.
