New Polestar 2 makes UK public debut at Goodwood

Polestar’s 402bhp, 311-mile range Tesla Model 3 rival is on display at this weekend's Goodwood Festival of Speed
by Lawrence Allan
4 July 2019

Polestar's second production model, the Polestar 2, has landed in the UK for the first time at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, on a static display. 

The more attainable 2 follows on from the far pricier Polestar 1, the genesis of the electric performance brand separated from Volvo

The new model, described as the “first electric car to compete in the marketplace around the Tesla Model 3”, is a five-door fastback that takes design inspiration from Volvo models such as the S90

Polestar claims a “guide price” of €39,900 (around £34,200) for the eventual base model but, similar to the Model 3, the first 12 months of production will be dedicated to a fully loaded launch edition, priced at €59,900 (around £51,000). 

On display at the Geneva motor show, the 2 sits on Volvo’s Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platform, which is also used by cars such as the Lynk&Co 01 and Volvo XC40.

It has two electric motors, mounted across both axles for four-wheel drive, and a 27-module, 78kWh battery pack integrated into the floor. Polestar claims the pack contributes to chassis rigidity and helps reduce road noise by 3.7dB compared with a traditional chassis. 

The powertrain produces 402bhp and 487lb ft of torque, translating to a 0-62mph time of “less than five seconds”. It’s not clear yet if cheaper variants will receive a detuned version. The range "target" is quoted at 311 miles on the new, tougher WLTP cycle – a figure highly competitive alongside the Model 3 and Jaguar I-Pace.

The interior also takes inspiration from current Volvo models, but it features bespoke technology, including a new Android-powered infotainment system. One of the first cars on sale with this operating system, the 2's Android set-up “provides a solid and adaptable digital environment for apps and vehicle functions to coexist”, according to Polestar.

It brings with it a suite of Google services, including the Google Assistant, Google Maps with EV-specific features and the Google Play Store, all controlled via a new 11.0in touchscreen. Further tech, such as numerous connected services and the facility to use your smartphone as a car key, also features. Like Volvo's models, safety features such as Pilot Assist semi-autonomous driving, LED matrix adaptive high-beam lights and automatic emergency braking are available.

The 2 also follows the latest trend by having as standard a vegan interior, which, according to head of design Maximilian Missoni, has “progressive textiles that will appeal to the forward-thinking audience who will subscribe to Polestar 2”. 

Like all Polestar models, the 2 will be available for online ordering only. Pre-orders are open now on the marque's website.

Production of the 2 will begin in China in early 2020, for both left- and right-hand-drive markets, including the UK. 

28

xxxx

27 February 2019

About as likely as Vovlo's claim "No one will be killed in New Volvo by 2020", remember that. Other than that it's good to hear 'mainstream' manufacturers highlighting Tesla as something to target, unheard of just 5 years ago.

typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion

JMax18

28 February 2019

I know why this looks so much better than a Tesla.

It has a grill. One of Teslas biggest mistakes, I think.

Apart from that, I think that rear end looks lovely

JMax

Leslie Brook

27 February 2019

Knock 200 off the BHP and add 200 to the range.

"Pressurised container: May burst if heated"

Vertigo

27 February 2019
Leslie Brook wrote:

Knock 200 off the BHP and add 200 to the range.

That's not how EVs work. Bigger battery = more range *and* more power. There's not the trade-off that you get in combustion engines.

Leslie Brook

27 February 2019
Vertigo wrote:
Leslie Brook wrote:

Knock 200 off the BHP and add 200 to the range.

That's not how EVs work. Bigger battery = more range *and* more power. There's not the trade-off that you get in combustion engines.

No, a bigger battery would give more range if the same motors were drawing the same current. If you had a motor or in this case motors with a combined power of 200hp they would draw less current at maximum effort than a motor capable of 400hp. The battery is the equivalent of the fuel tank, more battery = more fuel = greater range. 

"Pressurised container: May burst if heated"

Vertigo

27 February 2019
Leslie Brook wrote:

Vertigo wrote:
Leslie Brook wrote:

Knock 200 off the BHP and add 200 to the range.

That's not how EVs work. Bigger battery = more range *and* more power. There's not the trade-off that you get in combustion engines.

No, a bigger battery would give more range if the same motors were drawing the same current. If you had a motor or in this case motors with a combined power of 200hp they would draw less current at maximum effort than a motor capable of 400hp. The battery is the equivalent of the fuel tank, more battery = more fuel = greater range. 

The key word there was "at maximum effort". You can't drive with your foot permanently to the floor anywhere except Nardo.

When you're not using that extra power - in other words, ~99% of the driving time on public roads - all electric powertrains consume a similar amount of energy, whether they're rated for a thousand horsepower or a hundred. On the EPA test cycle, a 480bhp Tesla Model 3 Performance consumes 291 watt-hours per mile, and a 148bhp Nissan Leaf consumes 301 watt-hours per mile.

So the only way the Polestar 2 is going another 200 miles is if they manage to fit a 60% bigger battery pack. (More than that, in reality, because the extra weight will increase the energy consumption.)

Vertigo

27 February 2019
I was like "wait... what? How?" throughout the article until getting to: "the first twelve months of production will be dedicated to a fully-loaded launch edition, priced at €59,900 (around £51,000)."

That means the launch car has very similar specs and price to the Long-range Model 3, so presumably when the sub-£35k model arrives, it won't have the 300-mile range or 400bhp.

artill

27 February 2019

With a top sec Nissan Leaf at over £40K with nowhere near the range or power this seems VERY unlikely to happen

Will86

27 February 2019

Front looks good but I didn't like that style of back end on the S90 and it doesn't work any better here. £34k sounds promising, lets see if they deliver on it. EV technology and especially batteries are getting cheaper.

Lanehogger

27 February 2019

Will this be the new S40 with Volvo badges on it? More so as it looks like a Volvo, taking its styling cues from the S60 and S90, but is smaller than both and shares its underpinnings with the XC40.

