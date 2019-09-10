2020 Hyundai i10 N Line warm city car makes its debut

Hyundai has revealed a warm N Line variant of its upcoming i10 city car, which is set to become the most advanced car in its class when it arrives early next year.
The i10 will become the fourth N Line model, following the i30 hatchback, i30 Fastback and Tucson when it arrives in 2020. It will be offered with a turbocharged 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine producing 99bhp and 127lb ft of torque, making it the most powerful i10 variant on sale.
Redesigned bumpers and front grille, exclusive 16in alloy wheels and angular LED daytime running lights set the i10 N Line apart from the rest of the range. It also features a rear skid plate and diffuser, along with bespoke colour options. Inside, it recieves an N-branded steering wheel and gear shift lever, metal pedals and upgraded seats.
The third-generation compact city car, which will arrive in the UK early next year and makes its public debut at this week’s Frankfurt motor show, has been given a dynamic exterior overhaul to appeal to younger customers. Extended rear wheel arches have added 20mm to the width and the roofline has been lowered by 20mm over the outgoing model.
BigMitch
You can just smell the
You can just smell the adhesive from those cheap looking plastics. What a horrid little sh1tbox.
3
Antony Riley
BigMitch a bit of a broad
BigMitch a bit of a broad statement. So we have here a city car that is ultra reliable, with a great warrenty and does what it says on the tin. What are are suggestions which you say would be better.
BigMitch
Factczech
Rip Off...
Yet another Ford styling rip-off by the Koreans... German engineers Ford/Mercedes/Audi styling. Why bother buying these when you could buy the real deal?
SamVimes1972
Increased appeal for younger
Increased appeal for younger buyers? The i10 still looks like a car that will appeal to pensioners, giving it a 2 tone paint job isn't going to win over buyers of the UP, C3 or Auto.
I think it's a great car but it's not one that's going to bring in younger driver's.
LP in Brighton
Too fussy styling
The styling may be too fussy and the engines may be carry over, but i don't see other manufacturers investing in new small cars too the extent that Hyundai is. Providing any price increase is modest, I'm sure that this will continue the success of the existing model which offers quality, value and decent refinement in a useful small car package.
Lanehogger
Still ripping off styling cues from others
Hyundai still feels the need to take styling cues and inspiration from other cars and combine them in to one of their cars and this new i20 is no exception. If Kia can manage something slightly less derivative and 'copycat' why can't Hyundai.
xxxx
Flaired wheel arches?
"Extended rear wheel arches have added 20mm to the width and the roofline has been lowered by 20mm " and what use are either of these to a cheap city car.
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
gavsmit
Mixed feelings
The version of this car to be sold in India has been shown online for some time now and I didn't like that car's looks too much, but Hyundai have made this similar version look a little better - it looks a bit like a Ford (which isn't a bad thing).
But disappointments include the pointless 'tick' of bodywork into the rear windows ruining visability (like the current model), the carry over of the existing non-turbo engines, a substantial increase in width (I have a narrow driveway and this is supposed to be a city car - the Kia Picanto is much thinner by comparison, even with the current i10) and no doubt the extortionate increased price it will be sold for.
But having said all that, if Hyundai bring out an i10N with a powerful enough engine, then all may be forgiven :-)
Everyone has a right to an opinion - don't confuse that with insulting your mother :-)
