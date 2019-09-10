Byton M-Byte electric SUV breaks cover in production form

Chinese start-up company Byton has revealed a near-production-ready version of its first model, the M-Byte electric SUV.
The M-Byte has been in development for two years. Launching on the Chinese market initially, with customer deliveries set to get underway in the middle of 2020, it's planned to arrive in Europe in 2021 at a starting price of €45,000 (£40,280). That's slightly more than the expected European price of the new Tesla Model Y.
The production car bears a strong resemblance to the concept that was revealed earlier this year and retains that car’s distinctive 48in curved ‘Shared Experience Display’, the largest infotainment screen yet fitted to a production car.
The screen forms part of what Byton calls “a digital lounge feeling” and allows passengers to access connectivity services and vehicle controls.
The display can be controlled via an 7.0in screen located in the centre of the steering wheel or an 8.0in tablet mounted between the two front seats and is covered by a layer of shatter-proof glass to minimise risk of injury in a collision.
