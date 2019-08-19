First drive: Volkswagen ID Buggy concept

It successfully updates the look of the Manx with a friendly face featuring a low-set bumper and round headlights that contain daytime running lights and pupil-like dipped and main beam projectors.

It’s a look that people can’t help but notice as we scoot by; we even get a thumbs-up from the excited driver of a Lamborghini Aventador who is clearly approving of the retro-inspired lines.

As with the Manx, the unadorned plastic body appears to float above the chassis. The reinforced windscreen is freestanding, without any additional support by a quarter window or the like. Roll-over protection is provided by a sturdy structure behind the two seats.

The rear, meanwhile, mirrors the look of the front, with round tail-lights and a bumper housing tow hooks.

The wheels are 18in in diameter all round and come shod with 255/55-profile front and 285/60-profile BF Goodrich All Terrain tyres. Owing to their generous sidewall profile, they help to increase the ground clearance of the ID Buggy by some 60mm over the ID 3, upon which it's largely based.

Protection from the elements is provided by a composite fabric roof. This is designed to fasten to the windscreen header rail and clips that are integrated into the roll-over structure.

At 4063mm in length, 1890mm in width and 1463mm in height, the ID Buggy is 10mm longer, 149mm wider and 17mm higher than the current Volkswagen Polo. It also has a wheelbase of 2650mm and tracks that measure 1589mm at the front and 1598mm at the rear.

Power comes from a rear-mounted electric motor developing 202bhp and 228lb ft of torque. It provides drive exclusively to the rear wheels, with an electronic differential providing a torque-vectoring effect for optimal traction. As with other ID models already signed off for production, though, Volkswagen says a second electric motor could be packaged up front to provide four-wheel drive should buyers request it.

As is typical for a concept, there's no official weight figure. However, Volkswagen quotes a time of 0-62mph 7.2sec and a top speed of 100mph. Energy is provided by a 62kWh battery, giving a range that Volkswagen puts at “around 155 miles” on the WLTP test cycle.

With a charging capacity of 100kW, it also claims the battery of its latest concept can be charged from empty to 80% within half an hour. As with the exterior, the rear-wheel drive layout also echoes the design of the Manx.

Our first drive of the ID Buggy was limited to brief run on public roads outside Monterey, where the Pebble Beach Concours takes place each year. Not exactly the ideal conditions to display its true sand-blasting ability, admits Volkswagen. But even with a top speed limited to just 18.6mph, it was enough to reveal that the sixth member of the ID concept family is terrifically well built and sound enough in terms of design to consider for production.