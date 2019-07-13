First drive: 2019 Mini Electric driven on track

It contrasts sharply with the minimalist, touchscreen-dominated interiors of many electric cars currently being developed, but the links to the current petrol-powered Mini – and, in turn, back to Alec Issigonis’s original creation – work well.

There are some minor differences, if you look hard enough. The most notable is the replacement of the manual handbrake with an electronic one for the first time, to match the gear-free electric powertrain. There is also a mode that sets the level of energy the car recaptures under braking, which the digital display gets new screens showing energy usage, power levels and so on.

Under the retro skin, the Mini Electric borrows much of its powertrain from the BMW i3, with a 32.6kWh T-shaped battery powering a 181bhp and 199lb ft motor. Unlike the i3, power is sent to the front wheels only, resulting in a -062mph sprint of 7.3 secs, and a top speed of 93mph. The battery size gives a WLTP-certified range of 124-144 miles, which is around the same as the forthcoming Honda E, but less than rivals such as the Peugeot e-208 and Vauxhall Corsa-e will offer.

What’s the Mini Electric like to drive?

We were among the first journalists to drive a production-spec Mini Electric, albeit for a brief run around the 1.475-mile Formula E Brooklyn Street Circuit at limited speed. That said, it was enough to confirm initial impressions from our previous run in a prototype: that electric propulsion suits a Mini very well.

The instant torque offered by an electric motor makes for rapid progress at all speeds, while BMW’s new ARB traction control system ensures that delivery is kept smooth. With its capability to make rapid progress, it definitely has an air of Mini Cooper S about it.

The steering is also pleasing direct, the machine responding well to rapid direction changes and betraying little signs of the extra weight of the batteries contained low down in the car. It rides well, too, soaking up the many bumps and rough surfaces that feature on a street circuit laid out on the ageing roads of the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal.

It didn’t feel quite as direct or nimble as the smaller Honda E did from our brief time in a prototype version of that car, although the Mini Electric is bigger and more practical, and could perhaps prove more versatile beyond tight city streets.

The three drive modes – Standard, Mid and Sport – carried over from the regular Mini adjust the performance as you’d expect, although it will take a longer run to really explore the differences in all conditions.

The Mini Electric also offers adjustable levels of energy recapture under braking, as with many electric cars. In the higher setting it’s possible to drive the machine largely without touching the brake pedal, the recapture quickly slowing the car enough for all but the tightest turns. Again, it’s a driving style that is well-suited to the characteristics that have long underpinned the Mini brand.

Is the Mini Electric worth considering?

It will take a longer run on real-word roads to truly judge the Mini Electric, but what’s clear is that everything customers like about the hatch – from the retro styling to the nimble handling – hasn’t been harmed by the switch to an electric powertrain. In some cases, it has arguably been improved.

With UK pricing starting from around £24,400, the Mini Electric is set to cost less than the equivalent-spec petrol Cooper S. Potential buyers will need to weigh up whether they can live with that range of around 125 miles. If they can, early signs are that the Mini Electric offers everything you’d expect from a Mini - just more quietly.