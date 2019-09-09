David Brown launches hot version of Mini Remastered

David Brown Automotive has unveiled a limited-run performance variant of its sympathetically modernised Mini Remastered to mark the motoring icon's 60th birthday.

The Oselli Edition has been modified by classic motorsport specialist Oselli. It features an uprated version of the original A-Series engine but with capacity increased from 1.0 litre to 1.4 litres for a power output of 109bhp – a 40% increase over the standard Mini Remastered unit.

Alongside the addition of a fifth gear for lower revs at higher speeds, the Oselli Edition receives a revamped exhaust and air intake system to cope with the extra power.

Underneath, there are Spax adjustable performance dampers, wider wheels and tyres and an upgraded braking system comprising four-piston calipers at the front and alloy drums at the back.

Buyers can choose from two bespoke paint schemes inspired by historic motorsport liveries, with the option of grey or white for the main body and red, blue or green for the racing stripes. The engine cover will be painted to match the chosen stripe colour, while chrome trim is replaced with black pieces to mark out the special edition.

Further visual differences from the regular model include build number markings to the front and rear and a pair of rally-style spotlights in the grille.

The Oselli Edition can be specified as a two or four-seater, with the option of a hand-trimmed roll cage for track use. Seats will be trimmed to match the exterior stripes and can be fitted with conventional seatbelts or a race-spec four-point harness.

David Brown will produce 60 examples of the Oselli Edition, priced from £98,000 for a four-seater and £108,000 for a two-seater with a roll cage.