David Brown launches hot version of Mini Remastered

Limited-run Oselli Edition makes 109bhp and is offered with a roll cage and harness
Felix Page Autocar writer
by Felix Page
9 September 2019

David Brown Automotive has unveiled a limited-run performance variant of its sympathetically modernised Mini Remastered to mark the motoring icon's 60th birthday

The Oselli Edition has been modified by classic motorsport specialist Oselli. It features an uprated version of the original A-Series engine but with capacity increased from 1.0 litre to 1.4 litres for a power output of 109bhp – a 40% increase over the standard Mini Remastered unit. 

Alongside the addition of a fifth gear for lower revs at higher speeds, the Oselli Edition receives a revamped exhaust and air intake system to cope with the extra power. 

Underneath, there are Spax adjustable performance dampers, wider wheels and tyres and an upgraded braking system comprising four-piston calipers at the front and alloy drums at the back. 

Buyers can choose from two bespoke paint schemes inspired by historic motorsport liveries, with the option of grey or white for the main body and red, blue or green for the racing stripes. The engine cover will be painted to match the chosen stripe colour, while chrome trim is replaced with black pieces to mark out the special edition. 

Further visual differences from the regular model include build number markings to the front and rear and a pair of rally-style spotlights in the grille. 

The Oselli Edition can be specified as a two or four-seater, with the option of a hand-trimmed roll cage for track use. Seats will be trimmed to match the exterior stripes and can be fitted with conventional seatbelts or a race-spec four-point harness. 

David Brown will produce 60 examples of the Oselli Edition, priced from £98,000 for a four-seater and £108,000 for a two-seater with a roll cage. 

Our Verdict

David Brown Mini Remastered

Mini Remastered

At £99k it's not cheap, but the David Brown Mini Remastered comes with bucketloads of Sir Alec Issigonis’ original creation’s charm

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

  • Fiat 500x Sport 2019 first drive review - hero front
    9 September 2019
    First Drive
    Fiat 500X 1.3 Sport 2019 review
    The sportiest version of Fiat's compact crossover aims for more fun and...
  • Ford Ranger Raptor 2019 road test review - hero front
    6 September 2019
    Car review
    Ford Ranger Raptor
    Can a hardcore off-road suspension revamp make the hot pick-up catch on in...
  • Mazda CX30 2019 first drive review - hero front
    5 September 2019
    First Drive
    Mazda CX-30 2019 review
    Mazda has used its impressive new 3 hatchback as the basis for a compact...

Join the debate

Comments
3

jmd67

9 September 2019

A hundred grand for a mini. People have lost their minds.

 

LindaSRobertson

9 September 2019
 
My last month's online earning was $21930 just by doing an easy job online. Easiest home based online job to earn extra dollars every month just by doing work for maximum 2 to 3 hrs a day. I have joined this job about 3 months ago and in my first month i have made $12k+ easily without any special online experience. Everybody on this earth can get this job today and start making cash online by just follow details on this website.......... 
 
HERE →   www.prizebest.com  

xxxx

9 September 2019
LindaSRobertson wrote:
 
My last month's online earning was $21930 just by doing an easy job online. Easiest home based online job to earn extra dollars every month just by doing work for maximum 2 to 3 hrs a day. I have joined this job about 3 months ago and in my first month i have made $12k+ easily without any special online experience. Everybody on this earth can get this job today and start making cash online by just follow details on this website.......... 
 
HERE →   www.prizebest.com  

Well you'd need to buy this MINI

typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

  • Fiat 500x Sport 2019 first drive review - hero front
    9 September 2019
    First Drive
    Fiat 500X 1.3 Sport 2019 review
    The sportiest version of Fiat's compact crossover aims for more fun and...
  • Ford Ranger Raptor 2019 road test review - hero front
    6 September 2019
    Car review
    Ford Ranger Raptor
    Can a hardcore off-road suspension revamp make the hot pick-up catch on in...
  • Mazda CX30 2019 first drive review - hero front
    5 September 2019
    First Drive
    Mazda CX-30 2019 review
    Mazda has used its impressive new 3 hatchback as the basis for a compact...