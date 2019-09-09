Lamborghini Sian: 808bhp hybrid hypercar makes public debut

Lamborghini has pulled the covers off the most powerful and fastest-accelerating car it’s ever produced - and it’s also the firm’s first hybrid.
Making its public debut at the Frankfurt motor show, the limited-run Siån previews Lamborghini’s plans to take its brand of V12-powered flamboyance into the near future with models such as the next-generation Aventador.
The Aventador SVJ’s naturally aspirated 6.5-litre 12-cylinder unit has been uprated from 759 to 774bhp with the addition of titanium intake valves, and is mated to a 48v electric motor producing 34bhp, for a combined total output of 808bhp. In what Lamborghini claims is a first for low-voltage hybrid powertrains, the electric motor is integrated into the gearbox and connected to the wheels for low-speed reversing and parking manoeuvres. The charismatic sound of the V12, Lamborghini assures, has been preserved.
The developments mean the Siån will offer enhanced acceleration over Lamborghini's conventionally fuelled models, sprinting from 0-62mph in under 2.8 seconds, with top speed claimed to be in excess of the SVJ’s 217mph.
Only 800hp
800hp almost seems too low for a super car when you're in the drag scene, but it's a solid step up from their previous models. Let's hope the reliability keeps!
Bob Cholmondeley
Download Test files wrote:
I don't think buyers will be too worried about reliability, as long as the car be driven from the delivery transporter into the garage for storage.
Citroëniste.
Peter Cavellini
800bhp...enough?
Well, what is enough?, more power only means a higher top speed, if it doesn’t handle, brake well, then outright horsepower is irrelevant without it.
Peter Cavellini.
Deputy
800,900,2000....
... who cares! It looks awesome and will spend it's life crawling through cities or never used as an investment. I'd have one to park in the toy section of my mega-yacht (next to the submarine and below the helipad)
Aussierob
Pedantry alert
Sorry, but “power.......... IS NOT generated by a supercapicitor”
That would be an awesome breach of the laws of physics.
It’s stored in one.
Robbo
Aussie Rob - a view from down under
