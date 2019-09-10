Land Rover design boss: "Defender isn't an evolution of the DC100"

Unveiled eight years ago to the month, the DC100 (Defender Concept 100) concepts were billed as showcasing two potential design routes for the next-generation car. One was a rugged-looking three-door, the other a two-door convertible.
As likely intended, opinion was split, the convertible in particular drawing ire from Defender stalwarts for its leisure-orientated outlook. This, remember, was at a time when the Evoque was flying high and Range Rover and Range Rover Sport sales were booming, shifting the epicentre and profitability of the company as a result.
Nevertheless, at the time, Land Rover’s then brand director, John Edwards, told Autocar he was “massively encouraged” by the reaction to both concepts, and especially by feedback suggesting potential customers thought they were looking at a £45,000 car when it fact it was likely to be priced nearer to £25,000. Inflation has likely killed that ambition…
