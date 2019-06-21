Audi reveals hot SQ8 as new flagship SUV

Audi has revealed the new hot SQ8 as its flagship SUV, featuring a 429bhp mild hybrid turbodiesel V8 engine.
The 4.0-litre biturbo unit offered in the range-topping performance version of the coupe-inspired Q8 large SUV is the most powerful V8 offered by the firm in Europe. It produces 664lb ft and powers the seven-seater from 0-62mph in 4.8 seconds, with a limited top speed of 155mph.
The diesel, which automatically turns off one of the two turbochargers at low speeds to boost fuel economy, is mated to a 48V mild hybrid system, operated through a belt alternator starter connected to the crankshaft. It can generate up to 11bhp under braking, and allow the SQ8 to coast without the engine active for up to 40 seconds at speeds between 34 and 100mph.
Power is driven to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox, with an optional advanced suspension package including a sport differential that can balance torque between the rear wheels when cornering.
Join the debate
Andrew1
Ugly as hell
tuga
Diesel?
Hard pass.
Where are all the ( real, not this 48V, glorified stop-start stuff ) hybrids and PHEVs they said they where going to start selling?
And personally i don't think this is ugly. With the right spec ( a color coded or black grille helps things quite a bit ) imo it's actually the best looking Audi in the range.
