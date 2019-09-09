New Ferrari 812 GTS is most powerful production convertible

The Ferrari 812 GTS is the world’s most powerful production drop-top on sale – revealed 50 years after the debut of the last Ferrari V12 spider, the 365 GTS4.

The arrival of a convertible sibling to the 812 Superfast is a relative surprise, given the hardcore nature of the car and that its F12 predecessor did not offer a production-series drop-top.

The GTS echoes the Superfast’s specification, using a naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12, delivering 780bhp at 8500rpm and 530lb ft of torque at 7000rpm with a top speed of 211mph.

Ferrari says performance levels are “very close” to those of the berlinetta, claiming a 0-62mph time of less than three seconds compared with the Superfast’s 2.9sec.

The Italian supercar maker describes the 812 GTS as not only “the most powerful production spider on the market, but also the most versatile, thanks to its retractable hard top”.