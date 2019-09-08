Mercedes GLE 350de revealed as frugal diesel plug-in hybrid

At the heart of the new Mercedes-Benz SUV’s driveline is a longitudinally-mounted turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine developing 192bhp and 295lb ft of torque.
It is supported by an electric motor mounted within the GLE350de 4Matic’s standard nine-speed automatic gearbox that produces up to 134bhp and 324lb ft.
Together, the two power sources provide a total system output of 315bhp and 516lb ft - some 11bhp shy and the same torque loading as the turbocharged 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder diesel-powered GLE400d. By comparison, the X5 xDrive45e turbocharged 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder petrol engine and electric motor boast a combined 389bhp and 442lb ft.
The combined reserves are sufficient, says Mercedes-Benz, to propel the four-wheel drive GLE350de 4Matic from 0 to 62mph in 6.8sec and up to a limited top speed of 131mph.
The GLE350de’s new 31.2kWh battery provides an official electric range of between 55.9 and 61.5miles on the WLTP cycle. This correlates to theoretical combined consumption of 256.8mpg and combined CO2 emissions of 29g/km on the WLTP cycle.
In pure electric mode, the new model boasts a top speed limited to 100mph. The GLE350de 4Matic supports both AC and DC charging. With a maximum DC charge rate of 60kW, Mercedes-Benz claims a recharge time of approximately 30min.
The large battery has compromised boot space slightly, however. Overall capacity drops from 2055-litres with conventional petrol and diesel-powered GLEs to 1915 litres with the new diesel-electric model.
The GLE350de 4Matic is among 20 plug-in hybrid models planned for launch by Mercedes-Benz by the end of 2020.
New Mercedes GLC300e is more efficient thanks to bigger battery
In a further boost to the line-up, the brand has also lifted the covers off the petrol-electric plug-in hybrid GLC300e 4Matic.
The latest facelifted GLC model receives a heavily upgraded driveline that is claimed to provide a WLTP range of up to 26.7miles and CO2 rating of 51g/km.
Key among its developments is a new 13.5kWh battery, as used by the C300e and E300e. It replaces the older 8.7kWh battery used by the superseded GLC350e 4Matic.
Power for the GLC300e 4Matic is provided by a longitudinally-mounted turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine developing 208bhp and 258lb ft of torque. It is supported by a gearbox mounted electric motor with 121bhp and up to 324lb ft. The result is the same 315bhp and 516lb ft combined output as the GLE350de 4Matic.
Join the debate
jackline melda
Purchase College Research Papers
When a client requests for Custom Thesis Writing Service, they can then relax and spend the extra time they have on doing something else. We can offer our clients with anything from a simple essay to a Buy Custom Papers.
bowag1968
join & earn
Mary neal
Best Google Online job
Currently, Google pays from $ 17,000 to $ 22,000 each month to work on the web from home. I joined this activity 4 months ago and earned $ 19755 in my first month of this activity. I can say that my life has totally improved! Check this is how i started
......................... >>>>>>>>>>>>>> www.MaxJob10.Com
Mary Neal
xxxx
PHEV
So for 60 miles you'll be lugging a big diesel engine, clutch, autobox, exhaust, 50 litres of fuel etc for no purpose at all.
Then occasionally when you've gone over 60 miles you'll be lugging around a 300kg(?) battery, electric motor etc.
And just think in 10 years time the private buyer may have recovered the initial expense (if it doesn't go wrong). Then you can start saving for another battery to last the next 10 years etc...
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
405line
Unreal
We got a big high 2 tonne vehicle with no real aerodynamics just a big top heavy truck trying to be fuel efficient and using all manor of crap in order to acheive something or the other. Pathetic concept in my opinion.
kronospoker
Kronospoker Situs Judi Online
Kronospoker Situs Judi Online, IDN Poker, IDN Poker Mobile, Agen Poker Terpercaya Indonesia untuk permainan Poker Online, Domino Qiu Qiu, Ceme Keliling, Capsa Susun dan Super10
Poker Online | Situs Judi Online | Daftar IDN Poker | CemeQQ
susan pogue
Best Google Job
Currently, Google pays from $ 17,000 to $ 22,000 each month to work on the web from home. I joined this activity 4 months ago and earned $ 19755 in my first month of this activity. I can say that my life has totally improved! Check this is how i started
...................... >>>>>>>>>>>> www.MaxJob10.Com
susan pogue
genericnew101
FILAGRA FXT
genericnew101
VIGORA ORAL JELLY
<a href="https://www.genericday.com/vigora-oral-jelly.html">VIGORA ORAL JELLY</a> is an instant erection enhancer which uses Sildenafil as the primary chemical component for erection in the men racked by erectile dysfunction (ED)
Add your comment