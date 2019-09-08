Mercedes GLE 350de revealed as frugal diesel plug-in hybrid

Mercedes adds diesel-electric GLE with 61-mile electric range and 256mpg capability, plus new petrol-electric plug-in GLC
by Autocar
8 September 2019

Mercedes-Benz has revealed the new GLE350de 4Matic, a diesel-electric plug-in hybrid SUV boasting a class-leading EV range and CO2 emissions. It has also released details of an updated petrol plug-in hybrid GLC.

The GLE350de is the latest in an extended range of new diesel-electric plug-in hybrid models from Mercedes-Benz, including the C300de 4Matic and larger E300de.

But while the two saloons use a relatively small 13.5 kWh lithium-ion battery, Mercedes-Benz has more than doubled its capacity to provide the GLE350de with a sizeable 31.2kWh unit - the largest battery it has ever used in a series production hybrid model. The result is a claimed WLTP electric range of 61.5 miles. 

The move mirrors that of BMW, which has fitted a 24.0 kWh battery to the petrol-electric X5 xDrive45e plug-in hybrid to give it an official range of up to 54.1 miles.

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

  • Fiat 500x Sport 2019 first drive review - hero front
    9 September 2019
    First Drive
    Fiat 500X 1.3 Sport 2019 review
    The sportiest version of Fiat's compact crossover aims for more fun and...
  • Ford Ranger Raptor 2019 road test review - hero front
    6 September 2019
    Car review
    Ford Ranger Raptor
    Can a hardcore off-road suspension revamp make the hot pick-up catch on in...
  • Mazda CX30 2019 first drive review - hero front
    5 September 2019
    First Drive
    Mazda CX-30 2019 review
    Mazda has used its impressive new 3 hatchback as the basis for a compact...

At the heart of the new Mercedes-Benz SUV’s driveline is a longitudinally-mounted turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine developing 192bhp and 295lb ft of torque. 

It is supported by an electric motor mounted within the GLE350de 4Matic’s standard nine-speed automatic gearbox that produces up to 134bhp and 324lb ft.

Together, the two power sources provide a total system output of 315bhp and 516lb ft - some 11bhp shy and the same torque loading as the turbocharged 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder diesel-powered GLE400d.  By comparison, the X5 xDrive45e turbocharged 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder petrol engine and electric motor boast a combined 389bhp and 442lb ft.

The combined reserves are sufficient, says Mercedes-Benz, to propel the four-wheel drive GLE350de 4Matic from 0 to 62mph in 6.8sec and up to a limited top speed of 131mph.

The GLE350de’s new 31.2kWh battery provides an official electric range of between 55.9 and 61.5miles on the WLTP cycle. This correlates to theoretical combined consumption of 256.8mpg and combined CO2 emissions of 29g/km on the WLTP cycle.

In pure electric mode, the new model boasts a top speed limited to 100mph. The GLE350de 4Matic supports both AC and DC charging. With a maximum DC charge rate of 60kW, Mercedes-Benz claims a recharge time of approximately 30min.

The large battery has compromised boot space slightly, however. Overall capacity drops from 2055-litres with conventional petrol and diesel-powered GLEs to 1915 litres with the new diesel-electric model.

The GLE350de 4Matic is among 20 plug-in hybrid models planned for launch by Mercedes-Benz by the end of 2020.

New Mercedes GLC300e is more efficient thanks to bigger battery

In a further boost to the line-up, the brand has also lifted the covers off the petrol-electric plug-in hybrid GLC300e 4Matic. 

The latest facelifted GLC model receives a heavily upgraded driveline that is claimed to provide a WLTP range of up to 26.7miles and CO2 rating of 51g/km.

Key among its developments is a new 13.5kWh battery, as used by the C300e and E300e. It replaces the older 8.7kWh battery used by the superseded GLC350e 4Matic.

Power for the GLC300e 4Matic is provided by a longitudinally-mounted turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine developing 208bhp and 258lb ft of torque. It is supported by a gearbox mounted electric motor with 121bhp and up to 324lb ft.  The result is the same 315bhp and 516lb ft combined output as the GLE350de 4Matic.

The maker claims 0-62mph acceleration in 5.7sec and a limited top speed of 143mph.

The GLC300e 4Matic’s new 13.5kWh battery provides an official WLTP range of between 24.2 and 26.7 miles, giving a combined consumption figure of 128.4mpg and average CO2 emissions of 51g/km.

Top speed in electric mode is 81mph. As with its direct predecessor, the facelfited petrol-electric GLC model only supports AC charging. 

The GLC300e 4Matic’s key rival, the BMW X3 xDrive30e, runs a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine and electric motor show with a combined output of 248bhp and 310lb ft. Its 12.0kWh battery provides a claimed range of up to 31 miles, giving it an official consumption figure of 117.7mph and average CO2 emissions of 56g/km. The GLE350d 4Matic and GLC300e 4Matic are planned to go on sale in the UK by the end of 2019. Pricing is yet to be announced.

Mercedes-Benz GLE 2019 review

Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d 2019 review

Mercedes plans 2019 plug-in hybrid model blitz

Join the debate

Comments
9

jackline melda

9 September 2019

When a client requests for Custom Thesis Writing Service, they can then relax and spend the extra time they have on doing something else. We can offer our clients with anything from a simple essay to a Buy Custom Papers

 

bowag1968

9 September 2019
I­­ a­­m m­­a­­k­­i­­n­­g $­­200­­ t­­o ­­$­­300­­p­­e­­r ­­h­­o­­u­­r­­ f­­o­­r­­ d­­o­­i­­n­­g­­ ­­o­­n­­l­­i­­n­­e­­ w­­o­­r­­k ­­f­­r­­o­­m ­­h­­o­­m­­e­­. I ­­k­­e­­p­­t h­­e­­a­­r­­i­­n­­g o­­t­­h­­e­­r p­­e­­o­­p­­l­­e t­­e­­l­­l m­­e h­­o­­w m­­u­­c­­h m­­o­­n­­e­­y t­­h­­­­e­­y c­­a­­n m­­a­­k­­e o­­n­­l­­i­­n­­e s­­o I d­­e­­c­­i­­d­­e­­d t­­o l­­o­­o­­k i­­n­­t­­o i­­t. W­­e­­l­­l, it w­­a­­s a­­l­­l t­­r­­u­­e a­­n­­d h­­a­­s t­­o­­t­­a­­l­­l­­y c­­h­­a­­n­­g­­e­­d m­­y l­­i­­f­­e.if you interested...Go to this link, fill out a basic online form and hit submit at,Home Profit System And Follow The instructions as Home Profit System And Set Up your AcCount..GOOD LUCK.... HERE☛W­w­w­.g­o­l­d­e­n.j­o­b­s­6­7­.­c­o­m²²Do not copy "22"in link please
 

Mary neal

9 September 2019

Currently, Google pays from $ 17,000 to $ 22,000 each month to work on the web from home. I joined this activity 4 months ago and earned $ 19755 in my first month of this activity. I can say that my life has totally improved! Check this is how i started

......................... >>>>>>>>>>>>>>    w­w­w.M­a­x­J­o­b­1­0.C­o­m

Mary Neal

xxxx

9 September 2019

So for 60 miles you'll be lugging a big diesel engine, clutch, autobox, exhaust, 50 litres of fuel etc for no purpose at all.

Then occasionally when you've gone over 60 miles you'll be lugging around a 300kg(?) battery, electric motor etc.

And just think in 10 years time the private buyer may have recovered the initial expense (if it doesn't go wrong). Then you can start saving for another battery to last the next 10 years etc...  

typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion

405line

9 September 2019

We got a big high 2 tonne vehicle with no real aerodynamics just a big top heavy truck trying to be fuel efficient and using all manor of crap in order to acheive something or the other. Pathetic concept in my opinion.

kronospoker

9 September 2019

susan pogue

9 September 2019

Currently, Google pays from $ 17,000 to $ 22,000 each month to work on the web from home. I joined this activity 4 months ago and earned $ 19755 in my first month of this activity. I can say that my life has totally improved! Check this is how i started

...................... >>>>>>>>>>>>    w­w­w.M­a­x­J­o­b­1­0.C­o­m

susan pogue

genericnew101

9 September 2019
<a href="https://www.genericday.com/filagra-fxt.html">FFILAGRA FXT</a> if you are suffering from chronic sexual disabilities. Arm yourself with the coated tablet to respond erectile dysfunction and premature ejaculation simultaneously

genericnew101

9 September 2019
https://www.genericday.com/vigora-oral-jelly.html

<a href="https://www.genericday.com/vigora-oral-jelly.html">VIGORA ORAL JELLY</a> is an instant erection enhancer which uses Sildenafil as the primary chemical component for erection in the men racked by erectile dysfunction (ED)

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

  • Fiat 500x Sport 2019 first drive review - hero front
    9 September 2019
    First Drive
    Fiat 500X 1.3 Sport 2019 review
    The sportiest version of Fiat's compact crossover aims for more fun and...
  • Ford Ranger Raptor 2019 road test review - hero front
    6 September 2019
    Car review
    Ford Ranger Raptor
    Can a hardcore off-road suspension revamp make the hot pick-up catch on in...
  • Mazda CX30 2019 first drive review - hero front
    5 September 2019
    First Drive
    Mazda CX-30 2019 review
    Mazda has used its impressive new 3 hatchback as the basis for a compact...