Hyundai 45 Concept reveals design direction for future EVs

Hyundai is previewing its design future by looking to the past with the all-electric 45 concept unveiled at Frankfurt. It is tipped to preview the future shape of an all-electric C-UV likely to go into production in the next few years.

The 45 is named after the number of years since the Korean maker’s first production car, the Pony, was previewed with a sleek Coupé concept designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro. The 45 takes design inspiration from that car, too, with clean lines said to be inspired by 1920s aircraft.

The name also reflects the 45deg angles of the front and rear window lines. Hyundai design chief Sangyup Lee said that “the typology is taken from the 1974 concept – it’s simple, and pure.”

The decision to drawing on the work of 45 years ago is that Hyundai considers the production version of this concept to be the first of a new era of dedicated electric vehicles from the company. “The 45 signifies a new beginning, so we looked at the beginning of our company,” said interior design chief Hak Soo Ha. Hyundai feels that it will now be competing “on a level playing field”, he added, because the major manufacturers have very little EV heritage: “We’ve been followers. Now we want to be leaders.”

The 45’s crisp modernising of Giugiaro design has produced a look “tight corners and short overhangs” that will be part of a suite of Hyundai design styles, with the brand planning to develop more distinctive designs for each of its models. It will also visually differentiate its electric cars from its ICE models.

“Looking forwards and backwards helps us diversify our portfolio,” said Lee. “This will be the language for just one electric car. The next EV will be completely different.”