Land Rover Defender: details of new Defender family leaked

The Defender 90 is described in the slides as the "halo image icon" of the Defender family and is aimed at "the young, affluent fun seekers". The shortest Defender will be available in five and six-seat options, which suggests that a three-abreast front seat is possible.

The 90 is also a surprisingly compact machine, measuring just 4.323m long. It is marginally the tallest of the three versions, at 1.927m. The wheelbase measures just 2.587m. All three Defenders are the same width at 1.999m, though there’s no detail on whether this is measured across the mirrors.

Also on sale in 2020 will be the new Defender 110. Land Rover describes this as the "definitive" model in the family. It will be available in five, six and seven-seat forms. It’s aimed at "couples, the self-employed and adventurers". The 110 is 4.758m long and has a longer 3.022m wheelbase, and is a tad lower at 1.916m.

Perhaps the biggest surprise is the Defender 130, which is destined for launch in 2022 and so unlikely to be seen testing until the very end of 2019.

This is designated by JLR as a "Premium Explorer" for "families and active lifestyle and travel" and will come with eight seats. The 130 is a significant 5.1m long, although it has the same 3.022m wheelbase as the 110, suggesting a long rear overhang and substantial boot space.

Under the bonnet of the 90 and 110 models, there will be a choice of three petrol and three diesel engines in 2020 and 2021 and all Defenders will come as standard with an autobox and all-wheel drive.

The diesel units will be offered in D200, D240 (four cylinder) and D300 300bhp (straight six) forms, with 0-62mph times of around 10.0sec, 8.3sec and 7.4sec respectively. It’s understood the D300 will be the only diesel engine offered in North American markets and arrives for the 2021 model year.

Three petrol Defender engines - the P300, P400 and the P400e Plug-in Hybrid - will be on sale immediately. These are thought to all be straight-six units, and will be sold in the US, where many states adhere to the same strict ‘SULEV’ pollution regime as California. According to the leak, the plug-in P400 offers a torque boost from 400Nm to 645Nm and a 5.9sec 0-62mph time, Autocar understands.

There will be three base models in the Defender line-up, the first-year production X, Standard and, for 2021, the X-Dynamic. The high-end X will offer a fixed spec and "limited options" for 2021, before being offered with a wider spec.

The Defender X will be sold in powerful P300 and P400e petrol forms in 2020, with the D300 diesel being added to a lengthened options list in 2021.