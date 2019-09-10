Audi AI:Trail concept previews brand’s future SUV styling

Future Audi SUVs will resemble this AI:Trail concept, says Audi design boss Marc Lichte, predicting such a car could arrive as soon as 2030.
The wacky, off-road concept, unveiled at the Frankfurt motor show, is the fourth and final AI concept. The four concepts, the AI Trail, AI Race, Aicon and AI:Me show Audi’s vision for shared motoring, with subscribers able to choose the car that best suits them at any given moment.
“In future, we will change from owning [a car] to accessing a car,” said Lichte. “If you can order your car for a specific use, this will change the design of our cars. You can design with no compromises. The AI:Trail is how we imagine a future Audi SUV could look.”
The electric, four-wheel-drive concept is a similar length to a Q3 at 4m15 but with a longer wheelbase, while its 2m15 width is on a par with a Q7.
It uses four electric motors, each sitting near a wheel, and collectively producing 429bhp and 738b ft. It has a top speed of 81mph and a range of 249 miles on-road and 155 miles off-road.
