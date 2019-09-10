Audi AI:Trail concept previews brand’s future SUV styling

The AI:Trail does not sit on any existing platform, but takes certain elements. For example, the underfloor battery is taken from the Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform and the powertrain is from the PPE architecture, shared between Audi and Porsche.

The radical design includes a belt line which is the same height as the arm rest, rather than at shoulder height. “This is a first for Audi,” explained Lichte. “Normally, we have a small greenhouse, high belt line, massive body. We did exactly the opposite. It’s almost a 360deg view while driving.”

The top section of the windows, distinguished by a distinctive line running around the car, is wider than the bottom part, a feature also seen on the AI:Me concept. Lichte commented: It creates huge interior space and, importantly for an offroad car, it means that from the driving position, you are able to see the tyres.”

Inside, there are two seats plus two rear cradle seats, designed so they can be taken out and hung “between two trees, perhaps” said Lichte.

The only display inside is the driver’s phone, which is the only way to operate the car, and allows for a very low dashboard. That in turn, creates ample storage space at the front of the car.

“For the first time at Audi, we’ve a monobox volume which is something unique. It makes sense to create maximum space. As well as space in front, there is a dirt compartment in back to put dirty shoes.”

Other unusual features in the AI:Trail, which is capable of Level 4 autonomy, include headlights placed on a detachable drone on top of the car, to allow the drone to fly ahead and light up the way if desired. Tyre pressure can be changed on the move, able to adjust the width of tyres’ contact patch and create an extra 6cm of suspension height.