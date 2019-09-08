Ferrari unleashes new F8 Spider as McLaren 720S Spider rival

Replacement for the 488 Spider weighs 20kg less and bumps power up to 710bhp with the new Tributo's V8
Rachel Burgess
by Rachel Burgess
8 September 2019

Ferrari has revealed the F8 Spider as the drop-top version of its new V8-powered Tributo supercar

Described as “less extreme than the 488 Pista Spider but sportier than the 488 Spider” which it replaces, the F8 Spider gets the same 710bhp version of Ferrari’s 3.9-litre V8 engine as the F8 Tributo, meaning the same power output as the limited-run 488 Pista and the car’s biggest rival, the McLaren 720S Spider.

The twin-turbocharged engine helps propel the F8 Spider from 0-62mph time in 2.9sec (0.1sec faster than the 488 Spider), 0-124mph in 8.2sec and a top speed of 211mph. The Ferrari’s top speed is just 1mph shy of its Woking rival.

The V8 engine produces 568lb ft of torque peaking at 3,250rpm in the F8 Spider. Along with its extra power over the 488 Spider, it is also 20kg lighter at 1400kg. 

To help achieve the power upgrade over the 488 Spider, the new intake line is derived from the 488 Challenger track car. The air intakes have moved from the flanks to the rear on either side of the blown spoiler, which ensures greater air flow to the engine, says Ferrari. 

The F8 Spider retains the retractable hard top synonymous with Ferrari Spiders. The design compared to the F8 Tributo shifts the line between the body and roof from its conventional position at the beltline to above the B-pillar. 

The roof top is more compact than the 488 Spider and so can be divided into two parts and stowed on top of the engine. The top takes 14 seconds to deploy at speeds up to 28mph. 

Ferrari said that the F8 Spider’s performance is now accessible to more drivers “thanks to vehicle dynamics systems that make driving on the limit easier”. Based on previous generations’ pricing, the F8 Spider will cost around £25,000 more than the £203,476 F8 Tributo when it arrives on roads later this year.

Comments
1

edoard

8 September 2019

I want one ... in boring rosso corsa red

