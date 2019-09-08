Ferrari unleashes new F8 Spider as McLaren 720S Spider rival

Ferrari has revealed the F8 Spider as the drop-top version of its new V8-powered Tributo supercar.

Described as “less extreme than the 488 Pista Spider but sportier than the 488 Spider” which it replaces, the F8 Spider gets the same 710bhp version of Ferrari’s 3.9-litre V8 engine as the F8 Tributo, meaning the same power output as the limited-run 488 Pista and the car’s biggest rival, the McLaren 720S Spider.

The twin-turbocharged engine helps propel the F8 Spider from 0-62mph time in 2.9sec (0.1sec faster than the 488 Spider), 0-124mph in 8.2sec and a top speed of 211mph. The Ferrari’s top speed is just 1mph shy of its Woking rival.

The V8 engine produces 568lb ft of torque peaking at 3,250rpm in the F8 Spider. Along with its extra power over the 488 Spider, it is also 20kg lighter at 1400kg.

To help achieve the power upgrade over the 488 Spider, the new intake line is derived from the 488 Challenger track car. The air intakes have moved from the flanks to the rear on either side of the blown spoiler, which ensures greater air flow to the engine, says Ferrari.