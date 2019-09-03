Lamborghini uncovers 808bhp Sian as first hybrid model

Limited-run hypercar is Lambo's fastest production model yet, and previews the future of the V12
Felix Page
by Felix Page
3 September 2019

Lamborghini has pulled the covers off the most powerful and fastest-accelerating car it’s ever produced - and it’s also the firm’s first hybrid. 

Making its public debut at the Frankfurt motor show, the limited-run Siån previews Lamborghini’s plans to take its brand of V12-powered flamboyance into the near future with models such as the next-generation Aventador

The Aventador SVJ’s naturally aspirated 6.5-litre 12-cylinder unit has been uprated from 759 to 774bhp with the addition of titanium intake valves, and is mated to a 48v electric motor producing 34bhp, for a combined total output of 808bhp. In what Lamborghini claims is a first for low-voltage hybrid powertrains, the electric motor is integrated into the gearbox and connected to the wheels for low-speed reversing and parking manoeuvres. The charismatic sound of the V12, Lamborghini assures, has been preserved. 

The developments mean the Siån will offer enhanced acceleration over Lamborghini's conventionally fuelled models, sprinting from 0-62mph in under 2.8 seconds, with top speed claimed to be in excess of the SVJ’s 217mph. 

Power is not stored in a conventional lithium ion battery, but rather generated by a supercapacitor unit three times as powerful as a cell of the same weight, and three times lighter than a battery with the same output. The device, mounted ahead of the engine for enhanced weight distribution, is an evolution of that found in the Aventador to power the starter motor, and can store ten times as much power as the original. 

A regenerative braking system, developed in-house, sends power to the supercapacitor unit under deceleration. Energy generated in this way is available as a power boost at the discretion of the driver at speeds of up to 81mph. 

The electric motor also allows for a smoother acceleration curve, activating during gear changes to counter the effect of deceleration and resulting in a 43-75mph time 1.2 seconds quicker than that of the SVJ. Traction at lower speeds is improved as well, making the Siån 10% faster than a car without this system, according to its maker. 

Maurizio Reggiani, Lamborghini’s chief technical officer, said: “With this car, we set ourselves the challenge of creating the best hybrid solution for a Lamborghini super sports car to provide the first step in our electrification strategy”.

Design-wise, Lamborghini says the model shows off “a visionary and futuristic design in combination with outstanding aerodynamic solutions”, but one that still conveys “the heart and soul of a Lamborghini”. 

The Siån’s wedge-shaped silhouette is characteristically angular and wide, and is said to be influenced by the work of Bertone’s Marcello Gandini, who was responsible for some of Lamborghini’s best known historic models. 

The diagonal lines along the length of the bonnet, six hexagonal tail lights and roof-mounted ‘periscope’ tunnel are a nod to the Countach, while the low front splitter and Y-shape headlights are a set-up originally intended for the electric Terzo Millenio concept

Downforce is maximised by the model’s prominent side air intakes and large carbonfibre front splitter. In keeping with the Siån’s “pure and uncluttered” design ethos, the rear wing sits flush with the rear deck, extending only at speed, while active cooling vanes along the engine lid react to exhaust temperatures and rotate as needed. 

Lamborghini will make just 63 Sians, offering buyers a high level of personalisation through its bespoke Ad Personam division. All have been sold already. 

3 September 2019

800hp almost seems too low for a super car when you're in the drag scene, but it's a solid step up from their previous models. Let's hope the reliability keeps!

Bob Cholmondeley

3 September 2019
Download Test files wrote:

800hp almost seems too low for a super car when you're in the drag scene, but it's a solid step up from their previous models. Let's hope the reliability keeps!

I don't think buyers will be too worried about reliability, as long as the car be driven from the delivery transporter into the garage for storage.

Citroëniste.

Peter Cavellini

3 September 2019

 Well, what is enough?, more power only means a higher top speed, if it doesn’t handle, brake well, then outright horsepower is irrelevant without it.

Peter Cavellini.

Deputy

3 September 2019

... who cares! It looks awesome and will spend it's life crawling through cities or never used as an investment.  I'd have one to park in the toy section of my mega-yacht (next to the submarine and below the helipad)

 

 

 

Aussierob

3 September 2019

Sorry, but “power.......... IS NOT generated by a supercapicitor”

That would be an awesome breach of the laws of physics.

It’s stored in one.

Robbo

Aussie Rob - a view from down under

