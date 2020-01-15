2020 Jaguar XJ: electric-only saloon spotted for the first time

Jaguar's only official image of the next XJ was a a teaser image shown at the Frankfurt motor show. The brief image of the new XJ's rear was shown during a video played at the firm's press conference, where sister firm Land Rover revealed the new Defender.

It shows a classic saloon-style rear end, with thin rear lights that feed into a light strip running the full width of the bootlid. The model also features both the Jaguar logo and the company's name spelt out.

Jaguar design director Julian Thomson told Autocar the new XJ would look different from a traditional executive saloon. “Even saying F-segment long-wheelbase luxury saloon sounds awful, we don’t want to do that,” he said at the Frankfurt show. “We want to do a car that explores the best of Jaguar.

“We want to make it a beautiful car, with an engaging drive, a luxurious interior - we’ll do each of these our own way. We won’t be putting a tape measure on rivals to just match, match, match.

“We want to present something that challenges the norm, offer an alternative that makes it better and more engaging on all levels to own and to drive, that’s what we’re all about, the love of the car.”

Thomson said that the next XJ’s design would “not be conventional”, adding: “I don’t think you can be. You don’t stick a poster on a wall of a German long wheelbase luxury saloon I don’t think. Jag’s positioning of cars is to lust after, to want and desire. We can absolutely do that and it’s a fabulous looking thing, for sure.”

Thomson noted the packing of an EV would offer increased cabin space, but said that also presented challenges to designers.

He added: “We’re learning how to do the aesthetic. They’re heavier, need more structures for crash. The mass means you have normal building blocks in different places. These are things we’re learning.

“We feel we’ve had an advantage with I-Pace. We’ve learned a lot from it, not just with the technology but what we can do with space. EVs are serene and have a sense of calm, more of a spiritual quality. It’s as close as you can get to doing yoga in a car. We’ll bring that into XJ, bring a sense of cabin ambience that’s calm and refreshing.”

The firm confirmed last year that the XJ will be relaunched next year as an electric model and will be built at its Castle Bromwich plant. Jaguar announced the news on the day that production of the current XJ ends at the factory.