2020 Jaguar XJ: electric-only saloon spotted for the first time

The electric XJ will be the first electric model produced at the plant, but Jaguar Land Rover said it plans to manufacture “a range of new electrified vehicles” at the facility.
JLR’s current electrified models, the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport plug-in hybrids, are built at its Solihull plant, while the electric Jaguar I-Pace is produced by contract manufacturer Magna Steyr in Graz, Austria. Autocar first reported that the next-generation XJ would go electric in 2015.
It said the new XJ will “build on the characteristics synonymous with its predecessors: beautiful design, intelligent performance and revered luxury”, adding that it will be built by the same “expert team of designers and product development specialists responsible for delivering” the I-Pace.
The previous announcement builds on JLR’s plan, confirmed earlier this year, to bring its battery and Electric Drive Unit assembly to the Midlands. The Battery Assembly Centre at Hams Hall, opening soon, will be capable of producing 150,000 units annually, while the Wolverhampton Engine Manufacturing Centre (EMC) is the home of JLR’s global EDU production.
JLR, which announced 4500 job losses last year, said the news “safeguards several thousand jobs in the UK”.
Work on Castle Bromwich will begin later this month in order to allow it to support JLR’s next-generation Modular Longitudinal Architecture (MLA), which can house diesel and petrol vehicles alongside electric and hybrid models.
JLR chief executive Ralf Speth said: “The future of mobility is electric and, as a visionary British company, we are committed to making our next generation of zero-emissions vehicles in the UK.
“We are co-locating our electric vehicle manufacture, Electronic Drive Units and battery assembly to create a powerhouse of electrification in the Midlands.”
Speth, when asked about the scale of the investment, commented: "When you get into new architectures like we have, you're into the billions, spread over years to come."
JLR said that while the expansion of its electrified line-up will see customers offered a greater choice, “increased consumer take-up remains a challenge”.
It called on government and industry to work together to bring a Tesla-like giga-scale battery production facility to the UK to put the country at the “leading edge of electric mobility”.
Speth said: “Convenience and affordability are the two key enablers to drive the uptake of electric vehicles to the levels that we all need. Charging should be as easy as refuelling a conventional vehicle.
“Affordability will only be achieved if we make batteries here in the UK, close to vehicle production, to avoid the cost and safety risk of importing from abroad. The UK has the raw materials, scientific research in our universities and an existing supplier base to put the UK at the leading edge of mobility and job creation.”
Read more
Jaguar Land Rover shows signs of recovery despite 2019 sales drop
The future of Jaguar sports cars
2020 Jaguar F-Type revealed with redesign, no V6 engine
Join the debate
xxxx
JLR - Good news Friday
Although I'm not sure if there's a massive call for an electric Jaguar limo in the standard large saloon/hatchbak shape (hogged by the Germans), also, Model S sales are now waning following the release of the Model 3. My choice would be a longer I-Pace with bigger battery.
Anyhow this probably only went ahead due to how well the I-Pace has been received. Nice one Jag!
TStag
For all the spin from Audi,
For all the spin from Audi, Jaguar has really stole a march on them and Mercedes. Good to see.
D-B
TStag wrote:
Such a march that the XJ had to be axed with no sight of it's replacement. Such a march that they developed the I-Pace but have to come up with a new platform for the next electrified vehicle. Yeah, JLR are the ones on the front foot.
xxxx
D-B wrote:
Such a march Autoexpress rated the I-Pace higher than the e-tron (how many British car beat the German models)
D-B
xxxx wrote:
Well Autocar thought the XE and XJ were both class leaders, that doesn't prove much objectively either. See the 'new platform' bit? Audi geared up to make money with the e-tron, while JLR geared up to spend money, something they can ill-afford to waste. For people pointing at Autoexpress reviews and saying 'see, better!' the difference is immaterial, for people with knowledge of how the industry works, it isn't.
Citytiger
D-B wrote:
You do realise, the e-tron isnt on a new platform dont you, its effectively a converted Q5/7, Audi still need to develop a new platform as well, Jaguar already have a new platform on sale under the iPace, and are developing another new one using lessons learned from it, its also highly likely just to be a development of the platform under the iPace as opposed to an entirely new one, and its due to release it next year under the all new XJ.
Meanwhile Audi are still facing more legal action over its latest dieselgate scandal..
Citytiger
D-B wrote:
Did you actually read the article?
GODFATHER
D-B wrote:
infact JLR do have a foot in front and that’s why BMW have decided to collaborate with JLR. Both companies will design/develop their electrical arcitecture (minus Platform) together using the I Pace as a starting point. Audi on the other hand, will be recycling the same VW junk with a different badge.
TStag
The only concern I have is
The only concern I have is that I don’t think JLR are at all ready for Brexit (who is?). Reading between the lines I think they are working on the basis of a deal. If no deal is the outcome I think the Government could have to execute one of the biggest bail outs in UK corporate history.
Citytiger
TStag wrote:
Lol you are funny..
Pages
Add your comment