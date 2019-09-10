New Audi A1 Citycarver: rugged supermini makes public debut

The new Audi A1 Citycarver, a more rugged, off-road-inspired version of the firm's compact supermini, has made its public debut in Frankfurt.
Based on the standard A1 Sportback, the Citycarver receives roughly 2in of additional ground clearance with the addition of larger wheels and an upgraded suspension set-up. However, it is positioned as a more city-focused ‘urban crossover’ than the brand’s fully-fledged Allroad models.
Adding to its robust image is a protective bodykit similar to that fitted to Audi’s range of larger Allroad models, comprising contrasting wheel arches and side sills, with a stainless steel skidplate enhancing the supermini’s off-road credibility and durability.
At the front, the Citycarver is differentiated from the standard A1 with two distinctive slots below the bonnet shut line and a matt black honeycomb grille, while the rear bumper has been redesigned to more closely resemble Audi’s Q2 and Q3 compact SUVs.
Daniel Joseph
Citycarver???
...and we used to think that Streetwise was a dumb name for a car!!!
Peter Cavellini
Whoops!
Come on!, how gullible do Audi think we are?!, it looks remarkably similar to what Nissan,Seat and Vauxhall.
Peter Cavellini.
Highline2.0
TSV
You can get a lot of hot cakes for £30K. £10K too expensive.
TSV wrote:
It stated "£30,000 in higher specs" if you think £20k is about right then lower spec models with a 1.0 engine would have to be around £16k. That's £2,350 LESS than starting price of a Fiesta Active, no way!
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
jason_recliner
Rubbish, but better than a faux SUV
But it's still a VW, so pass.
Will86
Odd name
It makes me think of either my Sunday roast or a pair of skis. And is adding big wheels sensible for a car aimed at the city? They'll get kerbed leaving the showroom. That aside, I much prefer the idea of a jacked up normal car than an SUV. However too often they're just a marketing exercise rather than offering useful extra ability.
gavsmit
Ideal for cutting people up
A cynic like me, who constantly witnesses very bad driving from some people in German 'prestige' cars, sees this as an ideal tool for cutting (or carving) people up whilst giving the illusion of being 'tough' and 'indestructable' with all that extra aggressive looking plastic all over it.
Also the presumably ridiculously high price tag will ensure that the people buying it on finance are contributing to credit crunch part 2 as well.
Well done Audi.
Everyone has a right to an opinion - don't confuse that with insulting your mother :-)
JasmineEmans
Awesome Features
Andy1960
oh dear, City CarveUp more likely
What a dumb name, was this choosen after the naming meeting cam to an end at 3pm with nothing suitable? All the names thrown in to a hat and the first one drawn out was the "winner"?
