New Audi A1 Citycarver: rugged supermini makes public debut

The new Audi A1 Citycarver, a more rugged, off-road-inspired version of the firm's compact supermini, has made its public debut in Frankfurt.

Based on the standard A1 Sportback, the Citycarver receives roughly 2in of additional ground clearance with the addition of larger wheels and an upgraded suspension set-up. However, it is positioned as a more city-focused ‘urban crossover’ than the brand’s fully-fledged Allroad models.

Adding to its robust image is a protective bodykit similar to that fitted to Audi’s range of larger Allroad models, comprising contrasting wheel arches and side sills, with a stainless steel skidplate enhancing the supermini’s off-road credibility and durability.

At the front, the Citycarver is differentiated from the standard A1 with two distinctive slots below the bonnet shut line and a matt black honeycomb grille, while the rear bumper has been redesigned to more closely resemble Audi’s Q2 and Q3 compact SUVs.