New Audi A1 Citycarver: rugged supermini makes public debut

Audi's new Ford Fiesta Active rival features bespoke bodykit and upgraded suspension set-up
Felix Page Autocar writer
by Felix Page
10 September 2019

The new Audi A1 Citycarver, a more rugged, off-road-inspired version of the firm's compact supermini, has made its public debut in Frankfurt

Based on the standard A1 Sportback, the Citycarver receives roughly 2in of additional ground clearance with the addition of larger wheels and an upgraded suspension set-up. However, it is positioned as a more city-focused ‘urban crossover’ than the brand’s fully-fledged Allroad models. 

Catch up with everything happening at the Frankfurt motor show

Adding to its robust image is a protective bodykit similar to that fitted to Audi’s range of larger Allroad models, comprising contrasting wheel arches and side sills, with a stainless steel skidplate enhancing the supermini’s off-road credibility and durability. 

At the front, the Citycarver is differentiated from the standard A1 with two distinctive slots below the bonnet shut line and a matt black honeycomb grille, while the rear bumper has been redesigned to more closely resemble Audi’s Q2 and Q3 compact SUVs.

Our Verdict

Audi A1

Audi A1 2018 review - hero front

Second-gen premium supermini gets a little bit larger and a lot more customisable as Audi sets its sights on Mini buyers

The Citycarver can be equipped with two petrol engines taken from the A1 line-up: the 114bhp 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged 30 TFSI engine, or the larger 148bhp 1.5-litre 35 TFSI. 

Nine colours are available, with buyers able to select a grey or black contrasting roof. The stainless steel and grey exterior trim elements can be finished in black with the addition of an optional styling package. 

Inside, trim accents finished in copper, mint, orange or grey mark the Citycarver out from the standard A1. A 10.1in touchscreen, voice control, Bang and Olufsen sound system and digital instrument cluster feature as standard, too.

Three trim levels will be available at launch. Design Selection adds interior mood lighting over entry-level Advanced, with range-topping S Line offering a leather interior, roof spoiler and larger alloy wheels. 

To celebrate the new model’s arrival, a special edition will be available for a limited time. The A1 Citycarver Edition One is finished in grey or orange, sits atop range-topping 18in alloy wheels, has tinted light clusters and features black exterior trim all round. 

The A1 Citycarver will be available to order in the UK from September, with deliveries to follow later in Autumn. Prices are yet to be announced, but given the level of standard equipment equipped it can be expected to exceed £30,000 in higher specs. 

13

Daniel Joseph

29 July 2019

...and we used to think that Streetwise was a dumb name for a car!!!

Peter Cavellini

29 July 2019

 Come on!, how gullible do Audi think we are?!, it looks remarkably similar to what Nissan,Seat and Vauxhall.

Peter Cavellini.

Highline2.0

29 July 2019
This is going to sell like hot cakes.

TSV

29 July 2019

You can get a lot of hot cakes for £30K. £10K too expensive.

xxxx

29 July 2019
TSV wrote:

You can get a lot of hot cakes for £30K. £10K too expensive.

It stated "£30,000 in higher specs" if you think £20k is about right then lower spec models with a 1.0 engine would have to be around £16k. That's £2,350 LESS than starting price of a Fiesta Active, no way!  

typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion

jason_recliner

29 July 2019
These raised hatches are a good option for those who lack the competence necessary to negotiate a speed hump.

But it's still a VW, so pass.

Will86

29 July 2019

It makes me think of either my Sunday roast or a pair of skis. And is adding big wheels sensible for a car aimed at the city? They'll get kerbed leaving the showroom. That aside, I much prefer the idea of a jacked up normal car than an SUV. However too often they're just a marketing exercise rather than offering useful extra ability.

gavsmit

29 July 2019

A cynic like me, who constantly witnesses very bad driving from some people in German 'prestige' cars, sees this as an ideal tool for cutting (or carving) people up whilst giving the illusion of being 'tough' and 'indestructable' with all that extra aggressive looking plastic all over it.

Also the presumably ridiculously high price tag will ensure that the people buying it on finance are contributing to credit crunch part 2 as well. 

Well done Audi.

 

Everyone has a right to an opinion - don't confuse that with insulting your mother :-)

Andy1960

29 July 2019

What a dumb name, was this choosen after the naming meeting cam to an end at 3pm with nothing suitable? All the names thrown in to a hat and the first one drawn out was the "winner"? 

Pages

