New Alpina B3 Biturbo Touring lands at Frankfurt show

Alpina has used the Frankfurt motor show to unveil its take on the new, G20-generation 3 Series, the B3 Biturbo, in Touring form.

The four-wheel-drive B3 uses a re-engineered version of BMW's 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol engine, with twin turbocharging and a performance cooling system to deliver 462bhp and 516lb ft of torque. Alpina claims a top speed of more than 186mph, which it says makes the B3 one of the fastest compact estates on sale.

The previous B3 produced 404bhp in standard form and 433bhp in S spec, while the BMW M340i Touring delivers 369bhp. With the upcoming M3 climbing to more than 500bhp in top spec, that leaves a large power window for Alpina to be positioned in.

As has been the case with all previous Alpinas, the B3 gets a bespoke suspension tune aimed at bettering the ride comfort of the standard 3 Series, but with adaptive dampers allowing sharper body control at the flick of a switch. The ZF eight-speed automatic gearbox has been retuned for faster response and quicker shift times, while the xDrive four-wheel drive system and BMW's limited-slip differential have been tweaked to cope with the upgraded powertrain.

The B3 also receives a number of visual differences over the 3 Series Touring. As well as Alpina’s trademark multi-spoke wheels, available in 19in or forged 20in designs, it also features a more aggressive bodykit and quad exhausts. The interior has bespoke upholstery and badging, too.

Order books open in early 2020, with the first deliveries expected next summer.