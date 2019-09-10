New Alpina B3 Biturbo Touring lands at Frankfurt show

New generation of BMW 3 Series-based performance models get overhauled engines and trademark Alpina suspension changes
by Lawrence Allan
10 September 2019

Alpina has used the Frankfurt motor show to unveil its take on the new, G20-generation 3 Series, the B3 Biturbo, in Touring form.

The four-wheel-drive B3 uses a re-engineered version of BMW's 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol engine, with twin turbocharging and a performance cooling system to deliver 462bhp and 516lb ft of torque. Alpina claims a top speed of more than 186mph, which it says makes the B3 one of the fastest compact estates on sale.

The previous B3 produced 404bhp in standard form and 433bhp in S spec, while the BMW M340i Touring delivers 369bhp. With the upcoming M3 climbing to more than 500bhp in top spec, that leaves a large power window for Alpina to be positioned in.

As has been the case with all previous Alpinas, the B3 gets a bespoke suspension tune aimed at bettering the ride comfort of the standard 3 Series, but with adaptive dampers allowing sharper body control at the flick of a switch. The ZF eight-speed automatic gearbox has been retuned for faster response and quicker shift times, while the xDrive four-wheel drive system and BMW's limited-slip differential have been tweaked to cope with the upgraded powertrain.

The B3 also receives a number of visual differences over the 3 Series Touring. As well as Alpina’s trademark multi-spoke wheels, available in 19in or forged 20in designs, it also features a more aggressive bodykit and quad exhausts. The interior has bespoke upholstery and badging, too.

Order books open in early 2020, with the first deliveries expected next summer.

Our Verdict

Alpina B3 Biturbo

Alpina B3

Niche manufacturer Alpina serves up its take on a fast, six-pot 3 Series

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

  • Fiat 500x Sport 2019 first drive review - hero front
    9 September 2019
    First Drive
    Fiat 500X 1.3 Sport 2019 review
    The sportiest version of Fiat's compact crossover aims for more fun and...
  • Ford Ranger Raptor 2019 road test review - hero front
    6 September 2019
    Car review
    Ford Ranger Raptor
    Can a hardcore off-road suspension revamp make the hot pick-up catch on in...
  • Mazda CX30 2019 first drive review - hero front
    5 September 2019
    First Drive
    Mazda CX-30 2019 review
    Mazda has used its impressive new 3 hatchback as the basis for a compact...

The B3 Touring was revealed before the official announcement of a new B3 saloon, which has been spotted testing in camouflaged prototype guise.

Alpina has been modifying, developing and partially assembling its own takes on fast BMWs for decades and has a close relationship with the brand. Its recent models, such as the B5 and B7, have actually beaten BMW’s own M variants to market, and that’s expected to be the case with the new B3. 

It was initially expected that BMW's new M3 would be revealed first, but that now isn't the case.

Expect a price of more than £60,000 for the standard B3 and more than £70,000 for the eventual B3 S. 

Read more: 

Alpina B3 Biturbo review

Alpina B4 S long-term review

New BMW M3 to be lighter and produce 500bhp

Join the debate

Comments
7

Peter Cavellini

6 August 2019

 Well, i know there will be the detractors out there who hate all things BMW and Alpina, but they must be liked , both companies have been around since I was in my early teens, so they must be doing something right, right!, anyway, this new car from Alpina, it looks good, neat, sits well on the Road, I’m sure the interior will be top notch too, as for how it goes, well, if BMW in their car has 500bhp+ I’d imagine Alina would either squeeze more BHP and torque or leave it alone and maybe just take the limiter off to up the top speed, the price isn’t too silly, you’d pay more for a Porsche or Equivalent Mercedes, let’s wait and see how it turns up.

Peter Cavellini.

Takeitslowly

6 August 2019
Peter Cavellini wrote:

 Well, i know there will be the detractors out there who hate all things BMW and Alpina, but they must be liked , both companies have been around since I was in my early teens, so they must be doing something right, right!, anyway, this new car from Alpina, it looks good, neat, sits well on the Road, I’m sure the interior will be top notch too, as for how it goes, well, if BMW in their car has 500bhp+ I’d imagine Alina would either squeeze more BHP and torque or leave it alone and maybe just take the limiter off to up the top speed, the price isn’t too silly, you’d pay more for a Porsche or Equivalent Mercedes, let’s wait and see how it turns up.

 

BMW has been around since you were in your early teens?. Given they began in 1916, confirm you are around 120 years old. Fool.

Takeitslowly

6 August 2019
Peter Cavellini wrote:

 Well, i know there will be the detractors out there who hate all things BMW and Alpina, but they must be liked , both companies have been around since I was in my early teens, so they must be doing something right, right!, anyway, this new car from Alpina, it looks good, neat, sits well on the Road, I’m sure the interior will be top notch too, as for how it goes, well, if BMW in their car has 500bhp+ I’d imagine Alina would either squeeze more BHP and torque or leave it alone and maybe just take the limiter off to up the top speed, the price isn’t too silly, you’d pay more for a Porsche or Equivalent Mercedes, let’s wait and see how it turns up.

 

Alina?. Sits well on the road?. Oh dear.

Peter Cavellini

10 September 2019

 Takeit slowly@, must be a slow Day at the office if your jumping on proof reading failure?

Peter Cavellini.

kronospoker

6 September 2019

pioneerseo

9 September 2019
This is my first time I visit here. I found such immense quantities of drawing in stuff in your blog, especially its talk. From the colossal measures of comments on your articles, I figure I am by all record by all account not the only one having all the amusement here! Continue doing amazing. I have been significance to make something like this on my site and you have given me an idea. holy land trip

pioneerseo

9 September 2019
At whatever point I read a blog, I assume that it doesnt disappoint me as much as this one. In other words, I know it was my choice to examine, yet I truly thought you have something captivating to state. All I hear is a pack of whining about something that you could settle in case you werent unreasonably clamoring hunting down thought. wire antenna types

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

  • Fiat 500x Sport 2019 first drive review - hero front
    9 September 2019
    First Drive
    Fiat 500X 1.3 Sport 2019 review
    The sportiest version of Fiat's compact crossover aims for more fun and...
  • Ford Ranger Raptor 2019 road test review - hero front
    6 September 2019
    Car review
    Ford Ranger Raptor
    Can a hardcore off-road suspension revamp make the hot pick-up catch on in...
  • Mazda CX30 2019 first drive review - hero front
    5 September 2019
    First Drive
    Mazda CX-30 2019 review
    Mazda has used its impressive new 3 hatchback as the basis for a compact...