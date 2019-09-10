New Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS concept is 470bhp luxury EV

Mercedes-Benz chairman Ola Källenius said: “By 2022, we will have launched a total of more than 10 purely electrically driven vehicles. Over and above this, we shall electrify the entire Mercedes-Benz portfolio and thus offer our customers at least one electrified alternative in every Mercedes-Benz model series – over 50 in all.”

Powered by two electric motors spread across both axles for four-wheel drive, the Vision EQS has a combined output of around 470bhp and 560lb ft of torque. This is sufficient to allow the car to accelerate from a standstill to 62mph in a claimed 4.5sec and reach a top speed of more than 124mph.

The two electric motors are able to send power to each individual wheel via a torque-vectoring set-up that is claimed to provide unparalleled levels of traction and handling prowess in the upper-luxury segment.

The MEA platform is said to be capable of containing a battery pack of up to 100kWh in size. The lithium ion battery from Mercedes-Benz sibling company Accumotive is claimed to provide the saloon with a range of over 435 miles – 158 miles more than the EQC.

Mercedes-Benz has developed the EQS to support 350kW charging – a standard first achieved by Porsche with its Taycan. On such a system, Mercedes-Benz claims the battery can be charged to 80% in just 20 minutes.

Thanks to the new electric platform, the Vision EQS is able to have different proportions from a traditional saloon’s. The bonnet is shorter, with the windscreen set well forward, and the rear end is quite low by today’s standards. The roofline, meanwhile, is similar in shape to that gracing the third-generation CLS.

With the battery housed completely within the floorpan of the MEA platform, it is said to have an exceptionally low centre of gravity, as well as advanced air suspension featuring active body control and anti-lean to boost the car’s dynamic appeal.