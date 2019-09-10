New Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS concept is 470bhp luxury EV

Mercedes-Benz has previewed its upcoming EQS luxury saloon with the unveiling of a new 470bhp electric-powered concept at the Frankfurt motor show.
Called the Vision EQS, the new four-door provides a foretaste of what Mercedes-Benz claims will be its most advanced production model yet when it reaches showrooms in 2021. It will be launched as a direct rival to the next-generation pure-electric Jaguar XJ, as well as the Tesla Model S and Audi E-tron GT.
The EQS is set to be sold alongside the seventh-generation S-Class and will act as a high-tech figurehead for an extended range of models from Mercedes-Benz’s newly created EQ electric car sub-brand. It follows the EQC, EQA and EQB as Mercedes-Benz’s fourth all-electric model but is the first to feature a dedicated steel, aluminium and carbonfibre platform, dubbed MEA internally. The EQS also forms the basis of an even more luxurious Maybach model that is intended to take on an upcoming EV being developed by Rolls-Royce.
abkq
Wow, a recent Mercedes that
Wow, a recent Mercedes that actually looks good. Such a rare event.
The interpretation of the signature Mercedes EV front is more successful in this EQS than in other models but it's still a weak design.
Otherwise I like the fluidity of the form, the one-piece roof where pillars are visually absent, the Mayback-like two-tone bodywork also works well here in separating the car into lower & upper parts.
