Mercedes reveals UK prices for new GLB compact SUV

Mercedes-Benz has detailed UK pricing and specifications of its new GLB compact SUV, which is available to order now from £34,200.
The range opens with the GLB 200 Sport, which features seven seats as standard. A turbocharged 1.3-litre petrol engine sends 161bhp and 184lb ft to the front wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. This model can accelerate from 0-62mph in 9.1sec and on to a top speed of 129mph and is capable of 47.1mpg on the WLTP combined cycle. Standard equipment includes 18in five-spoke alloy wheels, 7.0in digital instrument and infotainment displays, heated front seats, automatic emergency braking and intelligent speed limit assistance.
Prices rise to £35,700 for AMG Line trim, which can be specced with either the 1.3-litre turbo petrol or a 2.0-litre diesel engine available with front or four-wheel-drive. Additional kit over Sport includes 19in alloy wheels, AMG-inspired exterior styling, tinted rear windows, a sports steering wheel and sports seats.
The four-cylinder diesel unit makes 148bhp and 236lb ft in the GLB 200d and 187bhp and 295lb ft in the GLB 220d 4Matic. It emits between 137 and 169g/km of CO2 and achieves fuel economy of between 51.3 and 57.6mpg.
2 similar size SUVs from Mercedes
"It measures 4634mm in length, 1834mm in width and 1658mm in height, making it 21mm longer, 56mm narrower and 20mm taller than the recently facelifted GLC. It has a wheelbase of 2829mm, which is 100mm longer than the B-Class MPV." So all in all Mercedes now has 2 similar sized SUVS, one based on the A-Class the other based on the C-Class. While the GLA will be replaced by a new one based on the current A-Class meaning there will be 2 A-Class based SUVS. Great marketing there Mercedes, not!
Either way this new GLB looks like it's been designed for a comic in a way the first Tiguan did. And as for that interior, it looks awful! It looks busy, square edged and just plain cheap and tacky. A far cry from the elegance, classiness and and appeal of the new Evoque or XC40.
size is not everything
in marketing you are looking for a distinct target market so if there is a different target customer the similarity in size is irrelevant. This is clearly aimed at younger folks (hence the interior difference to Evoque and XC40) than the relatively conservative GLC and has more practicality than the GLA so in marketing terms it looks quite successful.
GLB
Baby GLS looks are quite cool.
Dashboard is terrible, but then Merdeces-Benz are besotted with these 'Juke Box' trashy interiors now, so not unexpected.
Biggest shame is the lack of a decent engine (6 cylinders), and the build geography/partnership bombshell isnt good - that alone would count me out.
Marketing
the GLA is aimed at the young couples, who want a point of difference to a compact hatch, but don’t need or want the space of the bigger cars.
the GLB is aimed at those younger families, ones who have now got children but aren’t yet ‘middle aged’ or those who can’t afford the bigger car, but still want a Merc.
the GLC is the more mature family where probably got older children and need more space especially boot space.
as for production quality in Mexico, Mercedes, BMW and Audi have been consistently lowering their standards for the last few years. They have created brands that mean premium and people continue to believe them, without actually looking at the quality. It is just like buying a designer T-shirt that has been made in the same factory as the high street one. Everyone perceives the quality is far better because of a little badge.
have you seen any German brand offering 7 year 100,000 mile warranties recently.....
i have a KIA and the amount of people who look at the car and go, ‘wow is that a KIA’ is huge. Just yesterday driving home from airport, I had a Merc A class, Merc C class and BMW 6 series driver all slow down to look at the car to find out what brand it was.
Glances
Maybe something had fallen off?
The Apprentice
Does seem daft. Quite
Does seem daft. Quite different engine options though. Still a brand new car with no hybrid options and consequently relatively high CO2, tax etc. Perhaps one for the private rather than fleet buyer market then. A mummy bus as less emphasis on power and more on space and practicality..
oh and I don't get the German
oh and I don't get the German obsession with giant chrome airvents as some sort of main feature.. its an air vent! would prefer a discreet thin Black vent and a bigger screen in the saved space instead, something actually useful.
Q3?
You mean Q5 and 7 seater, I would have thought more 5 + 2
So it is mainly a Renault at Mercedes prices
The concept looked good but sadly watered down for production in th eMexican joint Renault factory,assume using many Renault parts inc engine slike there other starter lower down ranges eg A class GLA.
The front lights remind me of
The front lights remind me of the Citroen C4 Picasso. Anyone else? Or is it just me?
I like the car, it is what it is. Better looking than the X1, more practical than an Evoque. Looks like a decent, if expensive, family car
Dear Autocar website designers,
I understand your need to bring revenue in with advertising. However, can you do it in a way that makes your site usable please?
Thanks
