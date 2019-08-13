Mercedes reveals UK prices for new GLB compact SUV

AMG Line Premium adds power-folding door mirrors, a tow bar, keyless ignition, a larger infotainment display and a 180deg parking camera for £38,700. It's the only model in the range that can be ordered with just five seats.

AMG Line Premium Plus trim heads up the range, priced from £41,700. Buyers receive multibeam LED headlights with adaptive high-beam assist, a panoramic sunroof, electric front seats with adjustable lumbar support and a comprehensive roster of advanced driver assistance systems.

First customer deliveries of the GLB are expected in December.

The GLB is the eighth in Mercedes' compact range and differs from its direct class rivals in offering both five and seven-seat layouts. Mercedes says it has been designed to offer class-leading versatility to appeal more to family car buyers than the smaller GLA.

The production version of the new SUV retains the upright lines of the earlier Concept GLB revealed at the Shanghai motor show back in April, albeit without some of the rugged exterior styling elements.

Based on Mercedes’s MFA II platform, the GLB features a MacPherson strut front and multi-link rear suspension with optional adaptive damping. It measures 4634mm in length, 1834mm in width and 1658mm in height, making it 21mm longer, 56mm narrower and 20mm taller than the recently facelifted GLC. It has a wheelbase of 2829mm, which is 100mm longer than the B-Class MPV.

While it has lost many of the rugged styling feature from the concept version, the GLB retains a square, angular style inspired by the larger G-Class, including short overhangs at the front and rear, and a new headlight design. Multibeam LED headlights and LED for lights are both available as options.

Inside, the GLB receives a uniquely styled dashboard with an aluminium-look ‘tubular’ lower element. It features Mercedes' widescreen cockpit, consisting of a single digital panel housing the instruments and infotainment functions. It is controlled by the latest version of the MBUX interface.

Mercedes-Benz claims best in class front seat headroom of 1035mm and 967mm of rear leg room when in five-seat form.

The five-seat version has 560 litres of boot space, 140 more than the Q5 and 55 larger than the X1, which can be expanded to 1755 litres with the 40:20:40 second-row of seats folded.

In seven-seat form, with two extra seats that can be folded into the boot floor, the GLB features an easy entry function.