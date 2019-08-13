Mercedes reveals UK prices for new GLB compact SUV

New Audi Q3 and BMW X1 rival is available in five and seven-seat forms, with prices starting from £34,200
by Greg Kable
13 August 2019

Mercedes-Benz has detailed UK pricing and specifications of its new GLB compact SUV, which is available to order now from £34,200.

The range opens with the GLB 200 Sport, which features seven seats as standard. A turbocharged 1.3-litre petrol engine sends 161bhp and 184lb ft to the front wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. This model can accelerate from 0-62mph in 9.1sec and on to a top speed of 129mph and is capable of 47.1mpg on the WLTP combined cycle. Standard equipment includes 18in five-spoke alloy wheels, 7.0in digital instrument and infotainment displays, heated front seats, automatic emergency braking and intelligent speed limit assistance.

Prices rise to £35,700 for AMG Line trim, which can be specced with either the 1.3-litre turbo petrol or a 2.0-litre diesel engine available with front or four-wheel-drive. Additional kit over Sport includes 19in alloy wheels, AMG-inspired exterior styling, tinted rear windows, a sports steering wheel and sports seats. ​

The four-cylinder diesel unit makes 148bhp and 236lb ft in the GLB 200d and 187bhp and 295lb ft in the GLB 220d 4Matic. It emits between 137 and 169g/km of CO2 and achieves fuel economy of between 51.3 and 57.6mpg.

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

AMG Line Premium adds power-folding door mirrors, a tow bar, keyless ignition, a larger infotainment display and a 180deg parking camera for £38,700. It's the only model in the range that can be ordered with just five seats. 

AMG Line Premium Plus trim heads up the range, priced from £41,700. Buyers receive multibeam LED headlights with adaptive high-beam assist, a panoramic sunroof, electric front seats with adjustable lumbar support and a comprehensive roster of advanced driver assistance systems.

First customer deliveries of the GLB are expected in December. 

The GLB is the eighth in Mercedes' compact range and differs from its direct class rivals in offering both five and seven-seat layouts. Mercedes says it has been designed to offer class-leading versatility to appeal more to family car buyers than the smaller GLA.

The production version of the new SUV retains the upright lines of the earlier Concept GLB revealed at the Shanghai motor show back in April, albeit without some of the rugged exterior styling elements.  

Based on Mercedes’s MFA II platform, the GLB features a MacPherson strut front and multi-link rear suspension with optional adaptive damping. It measures 4634mm in length, 1834mm in width and 1658mm in height, making it 21mm longer, 56mm narrower and 20mm taller than the recently facelifted GLC. It has a wheelbase of 2829mm, which is 100mm longer than the B-Class MPV.

While it has lost many of the rugged styling feature from the concept version, the GLB retains a square, angular style inspired by the larger G-Class, including short overhangs at the front and rear, and a new headlight design. Multibeam LED headlights and LED for lights are both available as options.

Inside, the GLB receives a uniquely styled dashboard with an aluminium-look ‘tubular’ lower element. It features Mercedes' widescreen cockpit, consisting of a single digital panel housing the instruments and infotainment functions. It is controlled by the latest version of the MBUX interface.

Mercedes-Benz claims best in class front seat headroom of 1035mm and 967mm of rear leg room when in five-seat form.

The five-seat version has 560 litres of boot space, 140 more than the Q5 and 55 larger than the X1, which can be expanded to 1755 litres with the 40:20:40 second-row of seats folded.

In seven-seat form, with two extra seats that can be folded into the boot floor, the GLB features an easy entry function.

The four-wheel-drive GLB 220d 4Matic is available with an optional Off-Road Engineering Package, including multibeam LED headlights, hill start and descent assistance and an additional off-road driving mode, which includes a special infotainment display showing gradient, incline angle and technical settings.

Further models, including the hot GLB 35 4Matic and GLB 45 4Matic+ from AMG, are due next year.

Also under development is a four-wheel-drive plug-in hybrid variant, featuring an electrified rear axle and a pure electric range that Mercedes sources tip to greatly exceed 31 miles. The GLB will also form the basis of a full electric EQB, due to arrive in 2021.

UK-bound GLBs will be produced at a joint venture plant operated by Mercedes-Benz and the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance in Aguascalientes, Mexico. The model will also be produced in China for that market.

READ MORE

New Mercedes GLB SUV to feature all-electric EQ B version​

First ride: Mercedes-Benz GLB 2019 prototype

Hot Mercedes-AMG GLB SUV set for Frankfurt reveal​

Join the debate

Comments
14

Roadster

11 June 2019

"It measures 4634mm in length, 1834mm in width and 1658mm in height, making it 21mm longer, 56mm narrower and 20mm taller than the recently facelifted GLC. It has a wheelbase of 2829mm, which is 100mm longer than the B-Class MPV." So all in all Mercedes now has 2 similar sized SUVS, one based on the A-Class the other based on the C-Class. While the GLA will be replaced by a new one based on the current A-Class meaning there will be 2 A-Class based SUVS. Great marketing there Mercedes, not!

 

Either way this new GLB looks like it's been designed for a comic in a way the first Tiguan did. And as for that interior, it looks awful! It looks busy, square edged and just plain cheap and tacky. A far cry from the elegance, classiness and and appeal of the new Evoque or XC40.

baal

11 June 2019

in marketing you are looking for a distinct target market so if there is a different target customer the similarity in size is irrelevant. This is clearly aimed at younger folks (hence the interior difference to Evoque and XC40) than the relatively conservative GLC and has more practicality than the GLA so in marketing terms it looks quite successful. 

289

11 June 2019

Baby GLS looks are quite cool.

 Dashboard is terrible, but then Merdeces-Benz are besotted with these 'Juke Box' trashy interiors now, so not unexpected.

Biggest shame is the lack of a decent engine (6 cylinders), and the build geography/partnership bombshell isnt good - that alone would count me out.

Higgik

13 August 2019

the GLA is aimed at the young couples, who want a point of difference to a compact hatch, but don’t need or want  the space of the bigger cars.

the GLB is aimed at those younger families, ones who have now got children but aren’t yet ‘middle aged’ or those who can’t afford the bigger car, but still want a Merc.

the GLC is the more mature family where probably got older children and need more space especially boot space.

as for production quality in Mexico, Mercedes, BMW and Audi have been consistently lowering their standards for the last few years. They have created brands that mean premium and people continue to believe them, without actually looking at the quality. It is just like buying a designer T-shirt that has been made in the same factory as the high street one. Everyone perceives  the quality is far better because of a little badge.

have you seen any German brand offering 7 year 100,000 mile warranties recently.....

i have a KIA and the amount of people who look at the car and go, ‘wow is that a KIA’ is huge. Just yesterday driving home from airport, I had a Merc A class, Merc C class and BMW 6 series driver all slow down to look at the car to find out what brand it was.

xxxx

13 August 2019
Higgik wrote:

...... Just yesterday driving home from airport, I had a Merc A class, Merc C class and BMW 6 series driver all slow down to look at the car to find out what brand it was.

Maybe something had fallen off?

typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion

The Apprentice

11 June 2019

Does seem daft. Quite different engine options though. Still a brand new car with no hybrid options and consequently relatively high CO2, tax etc. Perhaps one for the private rather than fleet buyer market then. A mummy bus as less emphasis on power and more on space and practicality..

The Apprentice

11 June 2019

oh and I don't get the German obsession with giant chrome airvents as some sort of main feature.. its an air vent! would prefer a discreet thin Black vent and a bigger screen in the saved space instead, something actually useful.

xxxx

11 June 2019

You mean Q5 and 7 seater, I would have thought more 5 + 2 

typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion

Ski Kid

11 June 2019

The concept looked good but sadly watered down for production in th eMexican joint Renault factory,assume using many Renault parts inc engine slike there other starter lower down ranges eg A class GLA.

superstevie

11 June 2019

The front lights remind me of the Citroen C4 Picasso. Anyone else? Or is it just me?

I like the car, it is what it is. Better looking than the X1, more practical than an Evoque. Looks like a decent, if expensive, family car

Dear Autocar website designers,

I understand your need to bring revenue in with advertising. However, can you do it in a way that makes your site usable please?

Thanks

Pages

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week