New Honda e: powertrain details of BMW i3 rival revealed

Honda has revealed further details of its new electric city car, the Honda e, ahead of its dynamic debut later this year.

The new machine, which is available to order before deliveries commence in 2020, will arrive with a 50:50 weight distribution and a low centre of gravity due to the placement of its batteries low within the wheelbase. Power will be sent through the rear wheels, while the car will ride on four-wheel independent suspension.

The e will use a liquid-cooled 35.5kWh battery Honda claims should deliver more than 125 miles of range. Rapid-charging should allow for an 80% charge in less than 30 minutes, although Honda has yet to reveal the exact maximum charging capacity of the car.

While the estimated range is substantially lower than that offered by rival EVs such as the 282-mile Kia e-Niro and 193-mile BMW i3, Hitomi said it was necessary to keep the batteries small to fulfil its city car role.

“We believe the range is sufficient for this segment of car,” said Hitomi. “Some potential customers might not be satisfied, but when you think about bigger range and a bigger battery, it has drawbacks in terms of packaging. It’s a balance.”