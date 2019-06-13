New Honda e: powertrain details of BMW i3 rival revealed

Honda has revealed further details of its new electric city car, the Honda e, ahead of its dynamic debut later this year.
The new machine, which is available to order before deliveries commence in 2020, will arrive with a 50:50 weight distribution and a low centre of gravity due to the placement of its batteries low within the wheelbase. Power will be sent through the rear wheels, while the car will ride on four-wheel independent suspension.
The e will use a liquid-cooled 35.5kWh battery Honda claims should deliver more than 125 miles of range. Rapid-charging should allow for an 80% charge in less than 30 minutes, although Honda has yet to reveal the exact maximum charging capacity of the car.
While the estimated range is substantially lower than that offered by rival EVs such as the 282-mile Kia e-Niro and 193-mile BMW i3, Hitomi said it was necessary to keep the batteries small to fulfil its city car role.
“We believe the range is sufficient for this segment of car,” said Hitomi. “Some potential customers might not be satisfied, but when you think about bigger range and a bigger battery, it has drawbacks in terms of packaging. It’s a balance.”
Official range of around 125 miles, price point critical
So less than a hundred in the real world. This would be fine if it comes in at under £21k, if not, it's gonna look horrendous value for money compared Renault Zoe and just end up a limited edition fashion item. Having said that even if it comes in at SMART EQ money sales will be poor in the UK and maybe Honda's only intention was a limited production BEV.
Remember I've always been an BEV fan so it pains me to write this.
Still looks great. We'll be
Still looks great. We'll be the judge of that price increase thing, Honda.
Needs to be affordable to succed
125 miles range
... is horrible. I love the way the car looks, but that would be a huge deal breaker for me. That would make it only slightly better than a two year old, much smaller, Smart ForTwo.
Honda has a lot of catching up to do when it comes to EVs.
another fail, maybe?
Going to start with the details; why the need for door cameras: cost increase!Why the need for front flush door handles if you slap corner handles for the rear doors, why not same design all round: cost increase!Why the need for two tone paints: cost increase!
Front plug receptacle, on top of the bonnet, great for a CHAdeMO plug, not so great reallyfor a CCS or Type 2 22kW plugs, if ever compatible for usage on this car: short sighted!
We then should expect an internal DC charger of about 50kW to allow a 30 min chargefor the expected 30kWh battery?
Overall, clean exterior design (very far from the usual 'very busy theme' employed at Honda) and interesting interior, spoilt by several 'plugs under flaps' and other examples of not so clean designs, like the steering wheel with an extremely small and bulbous airbag case that doesn't follow the general design note. No great communication around the project team, that is.
How much money could had been better spent elsewhere to give a better product, It will be a feat getting all that at below current Smart EQ price points, but this spec might find hard to compete against other 5 door cars, new 208, new Zoe, new Corsa, just to name a few.
coolboy wrote:
Given your wholesale negativity, perhaps you should not have tried to hedge your bets, by adding "maybe?"...?
I loved the Golf-like Honda
I loved the Golf-like Honda electric, but this new one has lost the taut lines and oomph.
But at least it's lost the over-busy styling of other Hondas.
As for the range, OK as a shopping trolley I guess, but not much good otherwise.
MrJ wrote:
Its not a patch on the concept which reminded me of the original Civic. But moving that B-pillar forward was always going to make it look worse, just as it does with a 5-door MINI. I'm disappointed.
The range will be an issue
Five years ago 125 miles would have sounded reasonable but not now, and especially not if 'Apple inspired' means the price too. Trouble for them is that Peugeot claims 211 miles for the new 208 electric that isn't much bigger, probably, and looks almost as cool. You need a bit of 'headroom' in range too to allow for losses over the life of the car, and to allow for the fact that realistically you can never drive more than about 80% of your maximum range. Disappointing.
