Mercedes-AMG A45 S 2019 review

I’ll go on. There are five drive modes, or six counting the customisable ‘Individual’ one, which encompasses four ‘AMG dynamic’ modes (how the stability, transmission and four-wheel-drive systems operate), three damper settings, two exhaust modes (although these also vary by drive mode) and two steering weights which you can’t select yourself – some settings are barely heavier than the others. ESC can be on, in Sport, or all off. And there’s a ‘drift mode’ (it doesn’t disconnect the front wheels but puts even more emphasis on an outer rear wheel) and launch control.

Apparently some markets really like all this. I just wanted to trust what the engineers thought was best and have the relative simplicity of a Alpine A110 or a BMW M2. But no question, it’s effective. The A45 is a bit brittle at low speeds but settles as you get faster, combining good straight-line stability with terrific mid-corner agility and response given that, at 1625kg, it’s relatively heavy for a 4.4m car. The electronics can tweak an inside rear brake on the way into a corner to help turn-in, and as soon as you get on the power it pushes power to the outside rear for a really positive rotation – no need for anything like active rear steer here or, as might be needed in some cars, to give it a bung and lift off. It feels very positive but quite natural.

Extend the A45 on a track and there’s little understeer, and the rear wheel engagement means you can get on the power early. It’s extremely effective and more involving and adjustable than an Audi RS3. More like a Ford Focus RS, unsurprisingly.

The steering’s weight change between modes is pretty subtle. In any it’s medium-weighted, extremely precise and pleasingly responsive. I rather liked it, although in its heavier setting, when there’s lots of torque going rearwards, it felt less inclined to self-centre, so you have to wind the lock off yourself, unnaturally. So off you go to press some buttons and find a better mode, by which time the nice bit of road you’re on has probably ended, which is a shame.

And then there’s the party piece: genuine AMG levels of shove from a 2.0-litre four-pot. But just as remarkable as the outright speed, perhaps even more so is the way it goes about it. Most heavily turbocharged petrols engines make you wait while the turbo spools before delivering their big slug of torque from low revs. Not so here.

I think boost pressure is limited at lower revs so the engine feels more naturally aspirated; there’s genuine shove from around 2500rpm but peak torque doesn’t arrive until 5000rpm and peak power at 6750rpm, near the 7000rpm limit. It’s very smooth and very linear and very fast. Depending on the drive mode and exhaust setting (the combination sometimes involves the speakers, too), you might get a muted thrum, a Renault Sport Mégane-like exhaust-and-turbo-rush or a mildly cross growl. The ‘whoosh’ felt most appropriate. The eight-speed dualclutch auto is the best I’ve felt in a Mercedes, fairly zinging through both up and downshifts, and only rarely, on circuit, delaying when you ask for shifts at high revs.