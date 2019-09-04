New Smart EQ Fortwo and Forfour begin brand’s EV future

Updated two and four-seat city cars are now electric-only, with styling and technology upgrades
by Lawrence Allan
5 September 2019

Smart has become the first mass market manufacturer to go electric-only with the new EQ Fortwo and Forfour, revealed ahead of their Frankfurt motor show public debut next week. 

The updated EQ models are said to allow the brand to “return to its origins”: sister firm Mercedes-Benz first envisaged an urban vehicle powered by a local emissions-free powertrain long before Smart was even formed. 

After offering EV versions of its models in every generation since 2007, Smart announced in 2018 it would transition to a “fully electric urban mobility brand” as its leadership was overhauled, ditching the three-cylinder petrol options.  

The exterior of the new EQ models, described as “radically simple” by Daimler design boss Gorden Wagener, is an evolution of the outgoing car’s look. The grille has been lowered and grows in size, albeit with much of the surface area blanked off as EVs require less air cooling. 

Our Verdict

Smart Forfour Electric Drive

Smart Forfour Electric Drive

Has Smart’s use of an electric powertrain in the Forfour brought us the perfect urban EV?

For the first time, the Fortwo and Forfour have different front-end looks, with Smart giving the four-seater a more “dynamic” profile than the “familiar friendly face” of the Fortwo. New rear tail-lamp designs also feature, while full LED headlamps are optional, as are variety of colour combinations. 

We’ve yet to see a shot of the interior, but Smart claims a revised centre console brings a new compartment in front of the drive selector to accommodate smartphones or two removable cupholders. More significantly, a new, simplified infotainment system offers better smartphone and wearable tech compatibility at the expense of some on-board functions, making greater use of a devices own apps and immediately introducing new apps or features when the customers downloads them or upgrades their phone. There’s also a redesigned phone app that displays the car’s charge level and allows pre-entry climate control to be programmed.

One thing hasn’t changed much, however, and that’s the urban-focused electric powertrain. Like the outgoing EV models, a rear-mounted motor makes peak outputs of 79bhp and 118lb ft of torque, allowing a 0-37mph time of 4.8sec (4.9 for the cabrio, and 5.2 for the Forfour) and a 0-62mph time of 11.6sec (11.9 for the cabrio, and 12.7 for the Forfour. The top speed is 81mph for all models. 

It’s mated to a compact 17.6kWh battery allowing a quoted (NEDC) range of just under 100 miles: significantly less than most EV rivals. Smart claims this is still “several times” the average daily distance driven in Germany, however, and the small battery size and weight means less packaging and dynamic compromises. 

New features such as radar-based kinetic recuperation, which allows the car to slow down automatically behind the vehicle ahead in the ideal way to charge the batteries, also help extend the range. 

The other benefit of the small battery is charging times. Even a standard domestic socket can charge it in just over 3.5hrs, while an optional 22kW on-board charges can take the range from 10% to 80% in 40 minutes. There is once again no DC rapid charging capability, but Smart is cooperating with network partner Plugsurfing which claims to allow easy access to almost all public charging points via the app. 

Prices for the new Smart range have yet to be announced, but given the lack of any powertrain upgrades don’t expect them to stray too far from the outgoing model’s base price.

Read more:

Geely takes 50% stake in Smart from Daimler

Smart Forfour Electric Drive review

Join the debate

Comments
8

shiakas

1 August 2019
Come on, give us a new electric Roadster and Roadster-Coupe! Also, please make the next gen look like the Forvision concept...

streaky

1 August 2019

The Roadsters were such a missed opportunity ruined by a rubbishy gearbox and even worse build quality (water leaks galore getting into the electrics apparently).  Can't remember what the Forvision looked like but I wish the frontal styling of the FourTwo (and Four) would go back to the first two versions, with a smooth contour from grille to top of windscreen.  Apparently it was claimed that a stepped front was inevitable due to pedestrian safety regulations but I suspect that was a feeble excuse and could be got round with a bit of ingenuity!

gavsmit

1 August 2019

A quick look at the used classifeds for electric cars shows lots of the first models going for reasonable prices - but the pitifully short range rules them out for me.

Maybe the new models with extended range may follow suit in becoming reasonably price second hand buys....then I might be interested.

I agree with other people posting here regarding the coupe and roadster - it would be great to see a new (and better made) version of those cars, especially in electric form - my money would be waiting :-)

 

Everyone has a right to an opinion - don't confuse that with insulting your mother :-)

superstevie

2 August 2019

I hope they have more range, cause it won't sell in the numbers they hope otherwise.

I have a roadster, just got it at the weekend, and I've had 3 previous. They are fantastic little cars, so much fun to be had in them. The gearbox is liveable with, once you've mastered how it works. They make great second cars, I'd never have one as a main one now, not at 15 years old.

I would love if they did a new one, particularly if they did it with the Brabus engine tuned up a little. If ford can get 153bhp from their 1.0, I'm sure Brabus could do the same. Electric is fine too, but too small for the batteries needed, so range would be poor

Dear Autocar website designers,

I understand your need to bring revenue in with advertising. However, can you do it in a way that makes your site usable please?

Thanks

Tornadorot

30 August 2019

Don't you mean "embiggened"? :-)

everkite

2 September 2019

Andy_Cowe

5 September 2019

I’d love to see a new Roadster, especially in coupe form. Electric, petrol, whetever. Something small, different, and fun.

joji1968

5 September 2019
