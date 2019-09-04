New Smart EQ Fortwo and Forfour begin brand’s EV future

For the first time, the Fortwo and Forfour have different front-end looks, with Smart giving the four-seater a more “dynamic” profile than the “familiar friendly face” of the Fortwo. New rear tail-lamp designs also feature, while full LED headlamps are optional, as are variety of colour combinations.
We’ve yet to see a shot of the interior, but Smart claims a revised centre console brings a new compartment in front of the drive selector to accommodate smartphones or two removable cupholders. More significantly, a new, simplified infotainment system offers better smartphone and wearable tech compatibility at the expense of some on-board functions, making greater use of a devices own apps and immediately introducing new apps or features when the customers downloads them or upgrades their phone. There’s also a redesigned phone app that displays the car’s charge level and allows pre-entry climate control to be programmed.
One thing hasn’t changed much, however, and that’s the urban-focused electric powertrain. Like the outgoing EV models, a rear-mounted motor makes peak outputs of 79bhp and 118lb ft of torque, allowing a 0-37mph time of 4.8sec (4.9 for the cabrio, and 5.2 for the Forfour) and a 0-62mph time of 11.6sec (11.9 for the cabrio, and 12.7 for the Forfour. The top speed is 81mph for all models.
It’s mated to a compact 17.6kWh battery allowing a quoted (NEDC) range of just under 100 miles: significantly less than most EV rivals. Smart claims this is still “several times” the average daily distance driven in Germany, however, and the small battery size and weight means less packaging and dynamic compromises.
New features such as radar-based kinetic recuperation, which allows the car to slow down automatically behind the vehicle ahead in the ideal way to charge the batteries, also help extend the range.
The other benefit of the small battery is charging times. Even a standard domestic socket can charge it in just over 3.5hrs, while an optional 22kW on-board charges can take the range from 10% to 80% in 40 minutes. There is once again no DC rapid charging capability, but Smart is cooperating with network partner Plugsurfing which claims to allow easy access to almost all public charging points via the app.
Prices for the new Smart range have yet to be announced, but given the lack of any powertrain upgrades don’t expect them to stray too far from the outgoing model’s base price.
shiakas
Come on, give us a new
streaky
Agreed!
The Roadsters were such a missed opportunity ruined by a rubbishy gearbox and even worse build quality (water leaks galore getting into the electrics apparently). Can't remember what the Forvision looked like but I wish the frontal styling of the FourTwo (and Four) would go back to the first two versions, with a smooth contour from grille to top of windscreen. Apparently it was claimed that a stepped front was inevitable due to pedestrian safety regulations but I suspect that was a feeble excuse and could be got round with a bit of ingenuity!
gavsmit
Interesting.....
A quick look at the used classifeds for electric cars shows lots of the first models going for reasonable prices - but the pitifully short range rules them out for me.
Maybe the new models with extended range may follow suit in becoming reasonably price second hand buys....then I might be interested.
I agree with other people posting here regarding the coupe and roadster - it would be great to see a new (and better made) version of those cars, especially in electric form - my money would be waiting :-)
Everyone has a right to an opinion - don't confuse that with insulting your mother :-)
superstevie
I hope they have more range,
I hope they have more range, cause it won't sell in the numbers they hope otherwise.
I have a roadster, just got it at the weekend, and I've had 3 previous. They are fantastic little cars, so much fun to be had in them. The gearbox is liveable with, once you've mastered how it works. They make great second cars, I'd never have one as a main one now, not at 15 years old.
I would love if they did a new one, particularly if they did it with the Brabus engine tuned up a little. If ford can get 153bhp from their 1.0, I'm sure Brabus could do the same. Electric is fine too, but too small for the batteries needed, so range would be poor
Dear Autocar website designers,
I understand your need to bring revenue in with advertising. However, can you do it in a way that makes your site usable please?
Thanks
Tornadorot
"enlargened"
Don't you mean "embiggened"? :-)
everkite
Andy_Cowe
Roadster Coupe - yes please
I’d love to see a new Roadster, especially in coupe form. Electric, petrol, whetever. Something small, different, and fun.
joji1968
Add your comment