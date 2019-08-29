New Alpina B3 Biturbo Touring landing at Frankfurt show

Alpina’s new generation of BMW 3 Series-based performance models will be unveiled in estate form next month
by Lawrence Allan
29 August 2019

Alpina will use the Frankfurt motor show to unveil its take on the new G20-generation 3 Series, the B3 Biturbo , in Touring form.

A teaser image released on Facebook confirms the new model will be unveiled on 10 September. Autocar understands the estate model will be unveiled first before a saloon - as spotted below - is also released.

It’s expected that Alpina will use the new M340i as a base car, boosting power from that car’s 3.0-litre turbocharged straight-six from 369bhp to well over 400bhp, given the last B3 was 404bhp in standard form and 433bhp in S spec. With the M3 climbing over 500bhp in top spec, that leaves a large power window for Alpina to be positioned in.

As has been the case with all previous Alpinas, there will be a bespoke suspension tune aimed at bettering the ride comfort of the standard 3 Series, but with adaptive dampers allowing sharper body control at the flick of a switch.

Alpina B3 Biturbo

Alpina B3

Niche manufacturer Alpina serves up its take on a fast, six-pot 3 Series

The 2020 B3 will also receive a number of visual differences to the M340i, some visible on this prototype. As well as Alpina’s trademark multi-spoke wheels, we can see a bodykit with space for the Alpina logo in the front bumper and quad exhausts, likely made by Akrapovič. The interior will also feature unique upholstery and badging, too. 

Alpina has been modifying, developing and partially assembling its own takes on fast BMWs for decades and has a close relationship with the firm. Its recent models, such as the B5 and B7, have actually beaten BMW’s own M variants to market, and that’s expected to be the case with the new B3. 

It was initially expected that BMW's own new M3 would be revealed first, but that now isn't the case. Therefore, the B3 should also go on sale first, early next year. Expect a price of well over £60,000 for the standard B3 and more than £70,000 for the eventual B3 S. 

Comments
3

Peter Cavellini

6 August 2019

 Well, i know there will be the detractors out there who hate all things BMW and Alpina, but they must be liked , both companies have been around since I was in my early teens, so they must be doing something right, right!, anyway, this new car from Alpina, it looks good, neat, sits well on the Road, I’m sure the interior will be top notch too, as for how it goes, well, if BMW in their car has 500bhp+ I’d imagine Alina would either squeeze more BHP and torque or leave it alone and maybe just take the limiter off to up the top speed, the price isn’t too silly, you’d pay more for a Porsche or Equivalent Mercedes, let’s wait and see how it turns up.

Peter Cavellini.

Takeitslowly

6 August 2019
Peter Cavellini wrote:

 Well, i know there will be the detractors out there who hate all things BMW and Alpina, but they must be liked , both companies have been around since I was in my early teens, so they must be doing something right, right!, anyway, this new car from Alpina, it looks good, neat, sits well on the Road, I’m sure the interior will be top notch too, as for how it goes, well, if BMW in their car has 500bhp+ I’d imagine Alina would either squeeze more BHP and torque or leave it alone and maybe just take the limiter off to up the top speed, the price isn’t too silly, you’d pay more for a Porsche or Equivalent Mercedes, let’s wait and see how it turns up.

 

BMW has been around since you were in your early teens?. Given they began in 1916, confirm you are around 120 years old. Fool.

Takeitslowly

6 August 2019
Peter Cavellini wrote:

 Well, i know there will be the detractors out there who hate all things BMW and Alpina, but they must be liked , both companies have been around since I was in my early teens, so they must be doing something right, right!, anyway, this new car from Alpina, it looks good, neat, sits well on the Road, I’m sure the interior will be top notch too, as for how it goes, well, if BMW in their car has 500bhp+ I’d imagine Alina would either squeeze more BHP and torque or leave it alone and maybe just take the limiter off to up the top speed, the price isn’t too silly, you’d pay more for a Porsche or Equivalent Mercedes, let’s wait and see how it turns up.

 

Alina?. Sits well on the road?. Oh dear.

