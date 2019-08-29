New Alpina B3 Biturbo Touring landing at Frankfurt show

Alpina will use the Frankfurt motor show to unveil its take on the new G20-generation 3 Series, the B3 Biturbo , in Touring form.

A teaser image released on Facebook confirms the new model will be unveiled on 10 September. Autocar understands the estate model will be unveiled first before a saloon - as spotted below - is also released.

It’s expected that Alpina will use the new M340i as a base car, boosting power from that car’s 3.0-litre turbocharged straight-six from 369bhp to well over 400bhp, given the last B3 was 404bhp in standard form and 433bhp in S spec. With the M3 climbing over 500bhp in top spec, that leaves a large power window for Alpina to be positioned in.

As has been the case with all previous Alpinas, there will be a bespoke suspension tune aimed at bettering the ride comfort of the standard 3 Series, but with adaptive dampers allowing sharper body control at the flick of a switch.