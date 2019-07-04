Volkswagen ID 3 2020 review

What is it?
The Volkswagen ID 3 might be the most important new car, built by the world's biggest car-maker, in decades. It certainly has had an epoch-making billing.
VW’s first age, its management claims, was defined by the car that the company was named after. Its second has been symbolised by the car that had been, until last year, the firm’s biggest-selling model since the 1970s: the Golf. Now, they say, it’s time for chapter three. Step forward, then, the Freudian wonderkind.
They’ve said such things before, of course. Ferdinand Piech famously wanted to move the brand upmarket throughout the 1990s and 2000s, but his engineering passion somehow ended up benefitting the VW Group’s sister brands more. Remember the fuss made about the family of Up concept cars that appeared in the late noughties? And, more recently, the move back towards upmarket territory again with the Atlas, Phideon, Arteon and current Touareg? All were supposed to be the beginning of a new VW. Somehow, none were.
This time, though, the new dawn might just rise, particularly if necessity proves to be the mother of re-invention. The all-electric VW ID sub-brand is now close enough to touch. Having set out an electric-car investment plan unparalleled in the global automotive industry, VW will unveil the first of ten all-new, ground-up EV passenger cars due by 2025 at the Frankfurt motor show this September. It’ll be a roughly Golf-sized five-door hatchback called ID3.
catnip
Why can't we just wait until
Why can't we just wait until the finished product is released to get the first review? So many manufacturers now let the motoring press have a go in their 'disguised' prototypes, with all the provisos that this bit isn't finished, or that bit will be tuned differently. All this drip feeding means that by the time the model is out for real you're sick of hearing about it.
AddyT
catnip wrote:
Agreed. You are spot on.
comment8
Only 4.99 out of 5!!
Only 4.99 out of 5!!
The usual pant wetting VW coverage from Autocar. How big is that boot with that rear motor position? Wheres the clever packaging their? The car has the same form as a Mk I A-Class. If you look under the bonnet you'll find a power unit jammed under the scuttle. What a lot of guff about head-up displays. Its basically an mono-box MPV but VW will ban/punish anyone mentions this acronym in relation to their new baby. "Slighty bold" is an oxymoron.
