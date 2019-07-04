Volkswagen ID 3 2020 review

It was with a tangible sense of momentousness, then, that we seized an invitation to go to Wolfsburg itself to drive a “camouflaged” (well, not very) prototype of the car that represents VW’s own vision of its future.

Our ID3 had an interior disguised so attentively that we needed an auxiliary speedometer to avoid a speeding fine. Its driving experience only represented a standard of production readiness “of between 70- and 80-per-cent,” according to our engineer-cum-chapperone. But it did have the middle-sized, 58kWh version of three available battery packs, and the more powerful of two available electric drive motors, making it, in principal, a decent guide of what to expect from the driving experience of perhaps the most important production car that VW has built in decades.

As is now applicable almost universally to new EVs, the ID3’s heavy lithium-ion drive batteries sit under the cabin floor. That’s the principal reason why VW can claim a perfect 50/50 weight distribution for a rear-engined car – although bigger ‘MEB’-based ID models will be able to offer four-wheel drive by simply adding another smaller drive motor and gearbox onto the front axle.

But while that battery layout is widely championed as the way to resist compromise to both interior packaging and handling dynamics in an EV, that’s not absolutely true in the ID3’s case. Even though this is a fairly tall hatchback, it’s one with a pretty average amount of headroom. For a 4.2-metre car, however, it has remarkable legroom, thanks to a wheelbase that’s nearly 2.8-metres long: 130mm longer than that of a mkVII Golf.

The two-tone, grey-on-crème cloth front seats were one of the few uncovered parts of the ID3’s interior that we could look at. They seat you in an entirely conventional driving position, at a steering wheel of a good size; but you look out through a steeply raked windscreen, and over a particularly short bonnet that drops away quickly out of sight, and so makes it slightly hard to judge the forward extremity of the car.

Answering why VW went for such a ‘fast’ windscreen on such a compact car, our chaperone told me they simply needed a lot of space on the top of the dashboard to accommodate the car’s giant-sized head-up display, which will be used to project augmented reality navigation arrows, hazard alerts and pedestrian detection right onto the underside of the windscreen in top-of-the-range versions. At the time, I couldn’t think of another example of in-car display technology influencing the exterior design of a production car in quite the same way; and I still can’t. At that cost, I’d want it to be the very best augmented reality head-up display in the world. Since it’ll be the only one such system, we can at least take that for granted.