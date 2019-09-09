Volkswagen ID 3: vital EV revealed with up to 341-mile range

The electric Volkswagen ID 3, the brand’s most important model since the Golf, has been revealed, offering up to 341 miles of range and priced from around £27,500.
Initially shown as a concept at the 2016 Paris motor show, the hatchback will be the first ID model to arrive on roads next summer, followed shortly after by the production version of the ID Crozz SUV.
Other members of the upcoming all-electric ID family already seen in concept form include the Buzz, Vizzion and Roomzz, all of which will contribute to the VW Group’s intention to sell three million EVs by 2025.
Described as “an electric car for everyone”, the ID 3’s importance for VW is spelled out by its explanation of the model’s name. The marque says the ‘3’ signifies “the third major chapter for the brand after the Beetle and Golf”, both broadly considered to be landmark cars for VW and the wider motoring industry.
Thekrankis
Honda Jazz lookalike
Disapointing.
Black Dog
The spec looks interesting,
The spec looks interesting, the car looks apalling. It's a no from me. And I run a Zoe...
superstevie
Not sold on the looks, but
Not sold on the looks, but impressed with the range. Like that it is rwd too. Game changer? Not sure yet, but definite good start.
Cenuijmu
At least it does not look the same as the Golf, Leon or a3
That designer finally got a day off it seems...
Would want to see it in the flesh. The interior is spartan but not quite as spartan or futuristic as the Model 3.
This and the Defender ... two interesting but very different takes on a 2019 car.
Bob Cholmondeley
Styling always divides opinion
and I rather like this car. It's good to see that VW put rather more effort into styling the ID 3, as Jaguar did with the i-Pace, than Audi and Mercs did with their poor efforts at styling electric SUVs.
Citroëniste.
bol
Not available for over a year
But looks like it’ll be worth waiting for. I could see us in one of these.
jer
So how much will the long range
One be? Apologies if i missed it. Otherwise looks grest not sure about the white interior looks stuck on top of thw old school black dashbelow.
Andy_Cowe
Those dots!
It looks OK, nothing special, perhaps because it is a slight step down from the concept car (not as big a problem as the Taycan, which looks fine, but is much worse than the concept). But those dots on the pillars behind the side windows look awful. Hopefully the car can be specified without them. This is a car I would consider because of the specs.
paddyb
Despite my hatred of VW for
Despite my hatred of VW for the diesel cheating scandal, I quite like this. Obviously a lot of thought has gone into it.
