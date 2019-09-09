Volkswagen ID 3: vital EV revealed with up to 341-mile range

The ID 3 is the first car to use the maker’s new MEB platform, a scalable architecture built solely for electric vehicles, which will underpin all ID models and be used by other VW Group brands. VW is also licensing the platform’s use to other firms, most notably major rival Ford – a move considered crucial in helping to recoup the vast costs of developing the chassis and lower prices through greater economies of scale.

One major benefit of a bespoke electric platform is interior space. While the ID 3 is only 3mm longer, 10mm wider and 60mm taller than the current Golf, its wheelbase is 145mm longer at 2765mm, just 21mm shy of a Passat saloon’s. Boot space is identical to the Golf at 380 litres.

VW design boss Klaus Bischoff said: “The car has unique proportions due to the under-floor battery. With the drive axle at the back, we can have a long wheelbase and short overhangs, with 710mm wheel dimensions – the same as the ID show car.

“We kept the bodystyle from the concept, and the surfaces are very similar to the show car. We’ve kept it simple and only used a few clear lines.”

At the rear, there is a large spoiler, required for aerodynamic efficiency. The black roof and rear section made of glossy black plastic seen in these pictures will be standard across all ID 3s.

VW claims the rear-wheel-drive ID 3 will have “intuitive handling” and “phenomenal performance”, the latter thanks to the even weight distribution of the MEB set-up, according to the maker. Early signs are promising: in a recent camouflaged drive of the ID 3, Autocar said the car has the “measured, natural responsiveness in everything it does that so often marks out a VW, and that makes for such easy, top-level drivability”.