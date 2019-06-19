New Peugeot 2008 revealed as more grown-up crossover SUV

The 1.2-litre, turbocharged three-cylinder will arrive in a choice of 99, 128 and 153bhp outputs with either 6-speed manual or eight-speed automatic transmission. A 99bhp, 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel will also be available with a six-speed manual only.

The electric e-2008 uses a single motor to drive the front wheels, which produces 136bhp and 192lb ft of torque. A 50kWh battery will provide up to 192 miles of range on the WLTP cycle, which is slightly less than the smaller 208 on account of this car’s greater weight and less aerodynamic body style.

Support for 100kW rapid charging should mean an 80% charge will only take 30 minutes, while two levels of regenerative braking gives the driver the option for greater energy recovery or a more petrol-like driving experience.

Because PSA believes that electric cars will eventually become a natural part of each model’s line-up, the only features that distinguish the e-2008 from ICE versions are some subtle badges and a slightly redesigned front grille. The new car borrows design elements from the 208 and 508 saloon, including light clusters that mimic a lion’s teeth and claws.

Inside, the latest version of Peugeot’s i-cockpit retains the same small diameter steering wheel and widescreen infotainment display as the 508 saloon, while adding a three-dimensional effect to the digital instrument cluster. The speed and safety information is projected like a hologram on top of the regular cluster, which Peugeot claims help to improve driver reaction times.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are supported as standard, with wireless charging on board for compatible smartphones. Top-end GT-Line and GT models will also receive alcantara and leather interior trim, customisable ambient lighting and will ride on 18in alloy wheels. Safety technologies such as adaptive cruise control with lane assist, park assist and autonomous emergency braking have also filtered down from the more premium 5008.

The 2008 will be built in Vigo, Spain, with both EV and combustion models made on the same production line. Cars destined for the Chinese market will be manufactured locally.

UK cars will arrive in early 2020, with the electric e-2008 to follow after, and while prices have yet to be confirmed, Peugeot will likely be competing with the Kia e-Niro and Hyundai Kona Electric - which both offer greater range.

