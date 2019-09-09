Audi Sport aims to double sales by 2023

Audi Sport plans to double its sales by 2023 as part of a huge expansion of the Audi's performance arm.

Audi Sport, now under an entirely new management team led by joint managing directors Oliver Hoffmann and Julius Seebach, also plans to bring the high performance RS models to market much quicker than the standard Audis on which they are based, down from 18 months after the launch of a standard car to around six.

Sales of Audi Sport models were around 30,000 units globally in 2018 and the plan is to take that to 60,000 by 2023.

A big model expansion is already underway in 2019, with new RS4, RS6, RS7 and RSQ3 models joining the TTRS, RS3 and RS5 models already on sale, and RSQ3 Sportback and RSQ8 models confirmed as entirely new additions to the line-up.

The RS6 brings 48V mild hybrid technology that sees Audi Sport models electrified for the first time, and the company has confirmed that electrification will be a feature of all of its models in the future.

Hoffman confirmed to Autocar that the next-generation RS4 would switch to a plug-in hybrid drivetrain when it launches early in the next decade. The facelift current generation car due at the turn of the year would maintain a twin-turbo V6 powertrain.

Hoffmann also confirmed there would be a next-generation R8 and it would be electrified but a decision has yet to be taken on whether it will be a hybrid of a full electric car. Autocar understands Audi is leaning towards the latter option, with the R8 becoming the second fully electric Audi Sport model after the E-Tron GT in 2020.

An RS1 was also not ruled out by Hoffmann as part of the expansion plans. “All models are under consideration to reach our sales targets,” he said.