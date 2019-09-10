Hyundai launches Veloster N ETCR as first electric racer

Electric touring car features the firm's first mid-mounted power unit and rear-drive layout
Felix Page Autocar writer
by Felix Page
10 September 2019

Hyundai has unveiled its first electric race car, the Veloster N ETCR, at the Frankfurt motor show

Designed to compete in the new Electric Touring Car race series (ETCR), the Veloster-based performance EV takes inspiration from the firm’s conventionally fuelled i30 N TCR and Veloster N TCR racers. 

Power is sent to the rear wheels from a mid-mounted electric motor – a first for Hyundai. Power output is unconfirmed but can be expected to match that of the 670bhp e-Racer unveiled by Cupra last year to compete in the same series. 

Hyundai said design work began in November last year, with initial testing getting under way in August 2019. The model will soon begin a full-scale testing programme ahead of its competition debut, expected to be confirmed in the coming months.

Head of product division, executive vice president of Hyundai Motor Group Thomas Schemera said: “Today, we have experienced another special milestone in the history of Hyundai Motorsport. 

“We are proud to reveal the Hyundai Veloster N ETCR, our first electric race car, designed specifically for ETCR regulations. We have been anticipating this moment for some time and we are thrilled to open this exciting new chapter for our company.”

He added that the Veloster N ETCR will make “an ideal addition” to the company’s current motorsport portfolio, which current includes the i20 R5 as well as the i30 N TCR and Veloster N TCR.

