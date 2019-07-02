New BMW X6 arrives with revamped styling and engines

Luxury SUV takes the fight to Porsche's new Cayenne Coupe with honed looks and 523bhp M50i range-topper
by Greg Kable
2 July 2019

BMW has revealed the third-generation X6 SUV, with a design revamp and refreshed engine range to take on rivals such as the Audi Q8 and Porsche Cayenne Coupé

The new car sits alongside the recently launched fourth-generation X5 and new X7 in the Bavarian firm’s growing SUV range. The launch line-up will include the petrol-engined xDrive40i and M50i and diesel-powered xDrive30d and M50d – the latter two of which have been confirmed for the UK. 

Pricing has yet to be announced, though the initial line-up is expected to start at around £63,000 for the new X6 xDrive30d, rising to about £75,000 for the M50d. 

Heading the petrol line-up is the M50i, with a turbocharged 4.4-litre V8 with 523bhp and 553lb ft. It has a claimed 0-62mph time of 4.3sec and a limited 155mph top speed, with fuel consumption of 27.1mpg and CO2 emissions of 237g/km on the WLTP test cycle. The xDrive40i uses a turbocharged 3.0-litre in line six-cylinder unit delivering 335bhp and 332lb ft for a 0-62mph time of 5.5sec. 

Our Verdict

BMW X6

BMW X6

The BMW X6 is an improvement on the previous generation, although the competition it faces is stronger than ever

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

The M50d runs a quad-turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 engine developing 394bhp and 560lb ft. It is claimed to reach 62mph in 5.2sec, with a top speed of 155mph, achieving 40.9mpg and 181g/km. 

The volume seller in the UK is likely to be the xDrive30d, with a turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 diesel with 261bhp and 457lb ft, delivering a 0-62mph time of 6.5sec, a 143mph top speed, 46.3mpg and 159g/km. 

All engines are driven through an eight-speed torque-converter-equipped gearbox. 

The X6 features an evolutionary design similar to the X5, with a bold new interpretation of BMW’s signature kidney grille, angular headlights and a broad-shouldered body. It is more angular in appearance. At the rear, the new BMW shares its look with the second-generation X4, most notably in the shape of its rear lights and heavily angled tailgate. 

At 4935mm, the new model is 26mm longer than the previous X6, with the 2975mm wheelbase stretched by 42mm. It’s also 15mm wider, at 2004mm. Boot capacity remains 580 litres (65 litres fewer than the X5), which increases to 1530 litres with the 40/20/20 seats folded. 

The interior design is largely shared with the X5, featuring leather upholstery as standard. It also receives new high-definition digital displays for the instruments and infotainment system. 

The suspension of the X6 is based on the X5’s with double wishbones up front and a multilink set-up at the rear, together with the latest incarnation of BMW’s Dynamic Damper Control system as standard. Adaptive M Suspension Professional, which brings active roll bars and rear-wheel steering, is optional. 

Air suspension, offering 80mm of ride height adjustment and automatic self-levelling, as well as an off-road package for non-M models with four additional driving modes, is also offered. 

BMW has provided its latest SUV with a wide range of driver assistance systems, including the latest incarnation of the Collision and Pedestrian Warning with City Braking function, which is now capable of alerting the driver when a cyclist is detected, as standard. As on the X5, Active Cruise Control with a stop-and-go function is among the options.

Read more

BMW grille debate should focus on 7 Series, says design director​

BMW X6 review

BMW completes 8 Series range with new four-door Gran Coupé​

Join the debate

Comments
3

Bar room lawyer

2 July 2019

Style (if you can call it that?) over substance!!

jason_recliner

2 July 2019
Honed by what? Stale playdough?

scrap

2 July 2019

Yuk.

Three generations in and its even more hideous than ever.

I am a BMW fan and previous owner. But I feel like I no longer know what this brand stands for. My affection has turned to apathy. All the good BMWs are now used BMWs.

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week