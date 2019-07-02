New BMW X6 arrives with revamped styling and engines

BMW has revealed the third-generation X6 SUV, with a design revamp and refreshed engine range to take on rivals such as the Audi Q8 and Porsche Cayenne Coupé.

The new car sits alongside the recently launched fourth-generation X5 and new X7 in the Bavarian firm’s growing SUV range. The launch line-up will include the petrol-engined xDrive40i and M50i and diesel-powered xDrive30d and M50d – the latter two of which have been confirmed for the UK.

Pricing has yet to be announced, though the initial line-up is expected to start at around £63,000 for the new X6 xDrive30d, rising to about £75,000 for the M50d.

Heading the petrol line-up is the M50i, with a turbocharged 4.4-litre V8 with 523bhp and 553lb ft. It has a claimed 0-62mph time of 4.3sec and a limited 155mph top speed, with fuel consumption of 27.1mpg and CO2 emissions of 237g/km on the WLTP test cycle. The xDrive40i uses a turbocharged 3.0-litre in line six-cylinder unit delivering 335bhp and 332lb ft for a 0-62mph time of 5.5sec.