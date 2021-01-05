Winners and losers in the 2020 UK car market

The final total of new car registrations in the UK in 2020 is forecast by the SMMT to be around 1.56 million. That would represent a huge, Covid-caused 32.5% drop on 2019 and the lowest annual figure since 1982. The 2021 total is expected to be two million. The peak was 2.69 million, as recently as 2016.

Alfa Romeo - down

2019 market share: 0.15%

2020 market share: 0.12%

Alfa has recorded its smallest UK market share since the 1960s. The Stelvio SUV is a particular disaster, as the worst performer in its class, outsold 10 to one by Jaguar’s F-Pace.

Alpine

2019: 0.01%

2020: 0.01%

Notwithstanding that the A110 is an absolute joy to drive, Alpine has a battle on its hands to make Porsche buyers see past the Renault link. Will new boss Luca de Meo’s plan to turn it into “a mini Ferrari” succeed?

Aston Martin - down

2019: 0.07%

2020: 0.05%

The launch of the DBX SUV should have been the headline event; instead, it was Aston’s near-bankruptcy. Mercedes’ increased shareholding (up to 20%) is a ray of hope, but a recovery is vital next year.

Audi - up

2019: 6.01%

2020: 6.70%

After big sales falls in 2018 and 2019 caused by problems with homologating all of its models to the new WLTP emissions standards, Audi is now back in hot pursuit of traditional rivals BMW and Mercedes.

Bentley - up

2019: 0.07%

2020: 0.08%

Bentley’s market share may have risen fractionally over the past three years but, with a new and much expanded model range, this can’t be considered a particularly great result.

BMW - down

2019: 7.34%

2020: 7.02%

The new 3 Series is doing well as the best-selling executive car, but anything with a 2, 4, or 5 in its name is down by more than the overall market. That’s possibly due to facelifts and replacements, however.