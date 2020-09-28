Mazda MX-30: full UK prices and specs of brand's first EV

Mazda has revealed the pricing and specifications of its all-electric MX-30, confirming that the new model will be available from a competitive £25,545.
That headline price is for the base MX-30 SE-L Lux and includes the £3000 government grant. It features 18in alloys, LED headlights, a head-up display with traffic sign assistance, radar cruise control, an 8.8in touchscreen display with sat-nav, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto mirroring, and a separate 7.0in climate touchscreen as standard.
Further kit includes a host of driver assistance tech such as rear cross traffic alert and emergency lane keeping with blind-spot assistance. All MX-30s come with a Type 2 AC charging cable and a socket for 50kW rapid charging.
Stepping up to First Edition, which is the only model currently available to pre-order, adds new colour options, adaptive LED headlights, different LED rear lights, an orange-and-stone leatherette interior and eight-way adjustable and heated front seats. Just 500 First Editions will come to the UK in the first wave of deliveries.
For just £50 more (presumably to fill the gap once the First Edition sells out), the £27,545 Sport Lux gets electric seats and the option of more colours, including a three-tone design combining three body colours.
Range-topping GT Sport Tech brings a power and tilt sunroof, a heated wheel, a 12-speaker Bose surround sound system and a 360deg rear-view camera. Customers can reserve a car for £800 for delivery, estimated to be before the first quarter of 2021 ends.
The MX-30 will shake up the EV market when it arrives, shunning typical characteristics, such as silent motoring and one-pedal driving, that are found in EVs.
Mazda said the car has been developed for drivers who “don’t want to sacrifice driving pleasure” when buying an electric car.
Marv
A Little Underwhelmed
I must admit, after all my excitement about the possible styling of this car, I find myself a little underwhelmed with the final exterior design. The interior has some nice looking materials and is not very different to the 3 or CX-30, which I suppose is what Mazda are trying to acheive with this car as a whole, hence the somewhat staid exterior. I do love that the suicide doors have made a return, and they offer something different to all the other crossovers currently on sale. Maybe it would look more interesting in another colour...
Expression
Suicide Doors
I hope that the suicide doors are not as impractical as the BMW i3 where the front seat passenger must open their door first? Not very user friendly if the front seat passenger has already vacated.
Gfos
Poor effort
Dissapointed to say the least! It looks like a total afterthough and suffers from being a modified ICE platform with a big bonnet and small passenger compartment. Also explains the small battery capacity. Lack of engineering depth elswhere is rationalised with marketing BS - less regenertive braking 'more human' , progressive accelleration is code for low power. The battery is slow charging. sounds like they have bought the rights to the first gen Nissan Leaf tech! Sales forecast = 0.
Old But not yet Dead
Late to the party.
si73
Regarding regenerative
I quite like the styling of this and like the Honda e and mini I can understand some needing a lower range, which would be great if it translated to a lower price. This appears to be priced at a similar level to a Kona which even in lower range betters this.
Whilst I don't know but I do imagine that most ev buyers at this price point will prefer the higher range of its competitors.
catnip
The possibility of one pedal
The possibility of one pedal driving is one of the things that really appeals to me about electric vehicles. I drive an electric van at work, and I particularly enjoy this feature, especially on windy country roads. Its a shame Mazda couldn't have just incorporated an adjustable system as others have done.
Dogpoo
Noise
Will86
Oh...
This seems like a step backwards for Mazda. Their recent styling has a breath of fresh air but this appears poorly proportioned and frankly a little odd. Interior looks better but I really don't want a touch screen for the a/c controls - whatever Mazda say, it's not safer than a physical knob or button. However the real issue is range. Sure my average journey may be far under 130 miles but the thing with averages is they are made up of journeys that are longer and shorter. Maybe the range extender will sort this, but why not just have a bigger battery than an engine and fuel tank.
Clarkey
Underwhelming
It had better be extremely cheap, like MG ZS or less cheap.
ewallace1
Touchscreen?
Surprised to see the touchscreen for climate controls in this Mazda. I remember reading that Mazda did a lot of research in designing the new 3 interior and concluded that touchscreens were a distraction hence the set-up in the 3. Totally ignoring that here?
