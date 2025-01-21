The growth of the MG brand in the UK has been so fast over the past five years that it has outstripped the rate at which the car maker has been able to spread its wings.

There are many market segments in which MG remains unrepresented, so having spent 2024 renewing its established line-up, the next few years will be about plugging gaps in the firm’s showroom range. But given that it is already one of the UK’s 10 most popular car brands – in 2024 outselling Peugeot, Skoda, Renault and even one-time favourite UK Vauxhall – who knows where that process could take it.

Times have changed, clearly, since the days when MG could grab handfuls of market share by introducing value EVs, and its biggest-selling model currently is the plug-in hybrid HS SUV.

But this test focuses on the smaller MG ZS compact crossover SUV, launched in second-generation form last summer, and available exclusively with hybrid power.