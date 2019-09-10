New Vauxhall Corsa and Corsa-e make joint public debut

Vauxhall has showed the all-new Corsa at the Frankfurt motor show in petrol and electric guises, ahead of customer deliveries beginning in January.
Prices for the Ford Fiesta rival were revealed last month. The base variant, the 1.2-litre non-turbo petrol in SE trim, starts from £15,550, with standard kit including LED headlights, 16in alloys and a 7in touchscreen radio.
SE can be had with sat-nav for an additional £740, plus a Premium pack. Further up the range is SRI (from £18,700), Elite Nav (from £18,990) and petrol and automatic-only Ultimate at £25,990.
Though yet to be officially confirmed, company car price lists reveal the battery electric model starts at £26,790 after the UK government grant. That's expected to be less than the equivalent Peugeot e-208, with which the Corsa shares its powertrain and platform.
The brand claims all combustion engine variants emit less CO2 than the most efficient versions of the outgoing Corsa, partly thanks of a weight reduction of up to 108kg. The line-up starts with a 74bhp 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol unit mated to a five-speed manual gearbox - this is the lightest variant of the car, weighting in at 980kg.
Roadster
Only 2 years after being taken over
It's staggering to think that after only 2 years after taking over Opel PSA have produced a new car. Sure, the platform and many shared components were already developed the new 208 and C3 Aircross, but even then 2 years is remarkable.
jason_recliner
Really Excellent Looking Little Thing
Sort of spry and zesty. Cheeky. Light on it's feet.
I'm looking forward to seeing one up close. The interface between the rear lights and the surrounding metal is so smooth I mistook the photos for renderings!
Why couldn't GM do this?
Takeitslowly
jason_recliner wrote:
Did you highlight your final question all those months ago or are you just a latecomer to the discussion?. "The interface"?...hilarious. Shoulda gone to specsavers. :)
Roadster
Vauxhall is only a badge
"rejuvenation of British brand". Vauxhall is effectively only a trading name for Opel and not a brand because not one Vauxhall car is a Vauxhall, they're all Opels. Maybe one day under PSA Vauxhall will be just more than a badge and will start having its own unique look and feel.
voyager12
Yup. The whole question will be...
whether this one will become available as a British buillt Vauxhall... or as an Opel that needs to be imported into the UK? If I were PSA, I would do away with the Vauxhall brand which was more of a GM thing to begin with. Btw, good-looking car this Corsa. People looking for a VW Polo and perhaps even Audi A1, might want to reconsider...
Thekrankis
I like this new Honda Jazz.
It carries over the look of the old Jazz nicely while modernising it just a wee bit.
Mini2
£26k
I was really hoping the Corsa and 208 would be the cars to make EVs very obviously accessible to the masses. Honestly, I don’t think £26.5k is accessible for said masses - certainly those folks who currently drive petrol or diesel Corsas and 208s. It’s the same sort of price as a top-spec Focus.
Anyone that thinks £26k is reasonable honestly must be in dreamland. The electric Citigo is going to come in around £15k supposedly - I still think that’s pricey but it’ll have to be appealing PCP deals that sell that. Still a lot of work to do here.
"Work hard and be nice to people"
Takeitslowly
Mini2 wrote:
You keep repeating ad nauseum "be nice to people", yet you lump the general public car buyers as "the masses"...yes, lots of respect right there.
Peter Cavellini
Another car....
That’s all it is, another Car, it breaks no new ground in car design, under the bonnet there nothing radical either, and in a few years ICE Cars will not be the norm EV are taking over, Seat have an EV Mii coming out, does 160 miles, think I’d look at that first.
Peter Cavellini.
scotty5
odd choice
Odd to compare a Corsa with a Mii - two different groups of cars, supermini -v- city.
