Mazda CX-30 review

From £25,3658

'No replacement for displacement' is the thinking behind this compact crossover hatchback

Volume car makers no longer seem to believe that bigger-capacity combustion engines have any place in smaller cars. Save, perhaps, for one.

Always an advocate of a sophisticated, multi-solution approach to decarbonisation, Mazda has been quietly running in the opposite direction to many of its peers when it comes to powertrain strategy. In 2022, it introduced a medium-sized SUV, the Mazda CX-60, with a brand-new, six-cylinder turbo diesel engine. And the same year, when rivals were announcing three-cylinder turbo alternatives, it added a 2.5-litre four-cylinder atmospheric petrol option to its big-selling Mazda CX-5.

Now, as part of a continued initiative of ‘engine right-sizing’, it has replaced a 2.0-litre unit with that same 2.5 in the nose of both the Mazda 3 hatchback and the closely related Mazda CX-30 crossover.

It’s the latter we’re looking at here, a car that has also just had some minor equipment upgrades for 2025. Can it possibly make sense to continue to ignore forced induction, then, and go large on cubic capacity in a car like this?

DESIGN & STYLING

8
mazda cx30 rt 2025 headlight jh 2

First appearing back in 2019, the CX-30 remains Mazda’s attempt at an ideal-sized crossover hatchback. It was developed alongside the current-generation Mazda 3 hatchback that appeared in the same year and is 4.4 metres long, with a fairly low-rise body profile by class standards. So, while it certainly belongs somewhere in Europe’s busy C-SUV segment, it’s not easy to define as a modern SUV. There is a clear sense of visual lightness about it that, more than one tester thought, clothes the space and versatility it offers rather neatly.

The car uses Mazda’s all-steel Skyactiv Small model platform, and has class-typical independent front suspension and a torsion beam rear. A choice of transverse-mounted, four-cylinder petrol engines drive the front axle via either six-speed manual or automatic gearboxes, although an electronically controlled ‘i-AWD’ part-time four-wheel drive system is available with the upper-tier 2.0-litre engine. 

The curves in the car's flanks are intended to build the sense of speed the CX-30 commands as it moves. Reason enough, maybe, for that extra monthly visit to the jet wash.
Matt Saunders
Road test editor

It’s the new lower-tier engine we’re interested in now. In place of the CX-30’s old entry-level 121bhp 2.0-litre e-Skyactiv G unit comes the firm’s naturally aspirated 2.5 petrol four, producing 138bhp at 5000rpm, as well as about 10% more peak torque (176lb ft) than the engine it replaces, served 700rpm lower.

Bigger cylinders, claims Mazda, allow for cooler average combustion temperatures and more efficient combustion control. Still, the 2.5 does not adopt the ‘SCCI’ combustion control technology of the more powerful 2.0-litre e-Skyactiv X, but it does feature 24V mild-hybrid assistance, as well as active cylinder shutdown technology that enables it to run as an effective 1.3-litre twin during lean-burn cruising.

INTERIOR

9
mazda cx30 rt 2025 dash jh 16

There is little sense of a raised driving position at the wheel, or of a high roofline above your head. As it does from without, the car gives the impression that it’s simply a more practically minded five-door hatchback. It has a good-sized boot, a comfortable and spacious front row, and back seats that are fine for children and smaller adults but still not a match for cars like the Honda Civic or Skoda Octavia, never mind a Nissan Qashqai. It’s aiming to be “just enough car” – and, for younger families or empty-nesters, it might well be.

Our test car’s cabin had quite a dark, business-like ambience underlining a pervasive impression of good tactile material quality, and thoroughly well-thought-out ease of use. This isn’t an interior that gives touchscreen technology primacy. Permanent physical controls are retained for heating and ventilation, for the audio system and for navigating the infotainment system (which is one of the few left on the market that can’t be operated on a touchscreen basis). To the right of the steering wheel are physical buttons to quickly and easily deactivate the engine stopstart system, traction control, parking sensors and some of the ADAS functions.

It’s to Mazda’s considerable credit how much attention to detail has gone into the clarity and readability of the car’s analogue instruments, and the provision and location of all of its secondary controls, but also how hefty and expensive they feel. There’s tangible quality to the haptic feedback of the indicator and wiper control stalks, for example – a relaxing sensory appeal, even, about the softened tick of those indicators. It’s all a little reminiscent of the way noughties-era Volkswagens once felt.

Multimedia - 4.5 stars

The CX-30’s 10.3in multimedia screen is unlike the vast majority of similar systems because it’s controlled entirely via the rotary ‘commander’ positioned on the centre console. This might feel to some like antiquated technology, but soon enough you learn to embrace the control philosophy, which allows you to navigate the systems menus easily, without stretching an arm to hit fiddly screen icons, and without distraction from the road for more than a second’s glance at a time.

The system isn’t as stacked with networked features or streaming options as some, but it’s easy to use, it covers all the important functions, and some remote controls are available through the MyMazda smartphone app, through which you can send destinations to the sat-nav in advance.

Wireless smartphone mirroring for both Apple and Android devices is standard, as is wireless charging.

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

8
mazda cx30 rt 2025 front action jh 26

It’s not that long ago that volume-selling family cars with bigger four-cylinder petrol engines were common in the UK. They were typically quite noisy and coarse, however – unlike this CX-30.

Helped no doubt by its 24V hybrid system, Mazda’s 2.5-litre engine is remarkably smooth and quiet in normal operating conditions. There’s no sense of commotion when ushered into life, or from it, and apart from the faintest rough edge under bigger throttle loads, as well as the raised noise levels you would expect at high revs, it runs in a very well-mannered fashion.

Thanks to those bolstered accessible torque levels, plus the influence of the mild-hybrid assistance, the engine pulls stoutly and cleanly, and doesn’t feel like it depends on revs to knuckle down. If not brisk, there’s certainly a sense that this is a fairly assertive performing car through the middle of the rev range, and it keeps revving well enough up to about 5000rpm, tailing off notably from there. Odd though it may seem, this is an atmo petrol engine in which to short-shift, then.

Mazda’s performance claims for the car are particularly conservative, at 9.7sec from 0-62mph. During our slowest runs (damp surface, depleted hybrid battery), it was a second quicker than that; and on its quickest, nearer two seconds quicker.

So when it's in an optimal position to respond, this is certainly not a slow car among its peers. The 24V hybrid assistance would only seem to provide optimum pace for the car for short periods, however, and is soon spent. Moreover, it’s a little annoying that Mazda doesn’t provide particular instrumentation to keep tabs on its charge – and available ‘boost’ – level.

RIDE & HANDLING

8
mazda cx30 rt 2025 pan jh 24

There’s lots of weight and connected feel about the CX-30’s manual gearshifter and its power steering at low speeds. It’s increasingly rare to find a smallish volume-selling car like this with a ‘handshake’ so firm-feeling.

Sometimes the gearlever does need a second stab of clutch pedal to slip into second gear; and when parking especially, you’re aware that a little more physical effort at the wheel is needed than is typical of crossover hatchbacks. But neither really counts as a demerit for this car – more like an avowal to communicate with the driver, and to engage them from minute one. 

It’s testament to Mazda’s careful dynamic execution that such a positioning doesn’t make for an incongruously firm or highly strung character on the road. The CX-30’s steering is medium-paced, and always gently tactile, precise and intuitive. Its ride is comfortable at low speeds and high, with a taut, connected feel around town that only occasionally raises a fidget.

The 18in alloy wheels, wrapped in 55-profile tyres of no particular performance brief, make for a mostly quiet ride, except over especially rough asphalt, and a fairly modest grip level that feels like it could stand a little extension.

The body control is certainly crisp enough, and the handling response is neat and clipped, feeling a little unchallenged by the contact patches when the car is cornering quickly. When doing so, it’s stable and level, and tends to run out of grip at the front axle first, just as it should, but not before showing off some cornering tenacity and balance.

Those communicative facets always give you a clear picture of how much adhesion is available, which is rare in a car like this.

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

7
mazda cx30 rt 2025 front corner jh 31

The CX-30’s UK pricing ranges from just over £25,000 for an entry-level car to nearly £38,000 for a fully loaded, four-wheel-drive e-Skyactiv X Takumi i-AWD.

On list price at least, it’s a closer match for a Ford Puma than the Toyota C-HR or Volkswagen T-Roc you might expect it to be positioned against. Mazda’s personal finance deals, however, aren’t quite as generous as those of some rivals, so on a monthly rate the car may look like less good value.

Our efficiency results indicated that the CX-30 wouldn’t be the cheapest option in its class to fuel, our test car falling short of 50mpg on both our touring and everyday schedules. Certainly not by a big enough margin to put it beyond the bounds of the acceptable, though, or to make you regret the influence of that unconventional outsize four-pot engine.

VERDICT

8
mazda cx30 rt 2025 static jh 22

The Mazda CX-30 isn’t the average compact family car - but it’s a long way from weird. There is, in fact, something of a knowing disregard here for the stale, filtered, spiritless norms that cast many crossovers as wannabe luxury SUVs in miniature, and a commitment to other ideals that makes for plenty of likability, and a clear point of different.

It’s a car with limited, but effective, ambitions towards extra versatility and convenience, true. But it performs and handles with some energy and zest, and is pleasant and forthcoming to drive.

It’s also particularly easy to operate, with a high level of perceived quality; and even competes with the class’s extroverts for design appeal.

Matt Saunders

Matt Saunders Autocar
Title: Road test editor

As Autocar’s chief car tester and reviewer, it’s Matt’s job to ensure the quality, objectivity, relevance and rigour of the entirety of Autocar’s reviews output, as well contributing a great many detailed road tests, group tests and drive reviews himself.

Matt has been an Autocar staffer since the autumn of 2003, and has been lucky enough to work alongside some of the magazine’s best-known writers and contributors over that time. He served as staff writer, features editor, assistant editor and digital editor, before joining the road test desk in 2011.

Since then he’s driven, measured, lap-timed, figured, and reported on cars as varied as the Bugatti Veyron, Rolls-Royce PhantomTesla RoadsterAriel Hipercar, Tata Nano, McLaren SennaRenault Twizy and Toyota Mirai. Among his wider personal highlights of the job have been covering Sebastien Loeb’s record-breaking run at Pikes Peak in 2013; doing 190mph on derestricted German autobahn in a Brabus Rocket; and driving McLaren’s legendary ‘XP5’ F1 prototype. His own car is a trusty Mazda CX-5.

