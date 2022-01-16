New electric cars 2022: what's coming when

It's official - electric vehicles are in the mainstream. 2021 was a record year for EV sales, with more vehicles registered last year than in the previous five combined.

Last year produced an influx of major new models from the world’s biggest manufacturers, despite the industry wrestling with worldwide supply and semiconductor issues.

These included the Ford Mustang Mach-E, the Volkswagen ID 4 and the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo. While the supply crisis continues for now, we're looking forward to another exciting year of zero-emission models showcasing the future of motoring.

Here's our list of what EVs are coming out in 2022, with a further look ahead to 2023.

February

BMW i4: The Tesla Model 3 has a new rival. The BMW i3 is basically an electric 4 Series Gran Coupé and will be styled with BMW’s controversial front grille. Top-rung i4 M50 models are expected to start from £63,905 and offer 536bhp, 586lb ft with power supplied from an 80.7kWh battery. Range is claimed to be between 259-324 miles.

Genesis Electrified G80: Genesis’ Mercedes EQS rival is visually identical to the internal combustion engined G80, but a twin-motor, four-wheel drive powertrain brings 365bhp and a sports car-challenging 0-62mph sprint of 4.9sec. Key features of this luxury option include an 800V system for charging speeds up to 350kW, vehicle to load charging and a new system to switch between two and four-wheel drive for maximum efficiency.