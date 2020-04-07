UK pricing revealed for new 2020 Vauxhall Insignia line-up

Vauxhall has confirmed UK pricing for its updated Insignia, which is available to order now in a total of five trim levels, including a 227bhp 2.0-litre GSi performance option.

Prices kick off at £23,120 for the entry-level Insigina SE Nav, which includes smartphone connectivity, a 7in infotainment touchscreen, dual-zone climate control, 17in alloy wheels and automatic emergency braking as standard. Second-rung SRi Nav models, available from £24,620, gain additional kit, such as LED ambient lighting, a subtle rear spoiler and chrome upper window surrounds.

Towards the top of the range are SRi VX Line Nav and Ultimate Nav, which each start from £27,620, but the headline introduction is the new GSi range-topper, which packs a turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces 227bhp and 258lb ft. The power is delivered through a nine-speed automatic gearbox.

Priced from £38,850, the high-performance hatchback has also been fitted with four-wheel drive that utilises a torque vectoring system, which aids handling in corners, according to Vauxhall. The GSi also gets Brembo four-piston brakes, new adaptive FlexRide suspension, bespoke 20in grey alloy wheels and tweaks to the steering.

The details of the GSi were revealed alongside full details of a revamped engine line-up for the Insignia. The entry-level unit will be a three-cylinder 1.4-litre petrol with 143bhp and 174lb ft, using a six-speed manual gearbox, with WLTP-certified fuel economy from 45.6mpg.

As well as the 227bhp version, the 2.0-litre engine will be offered in 197bhp guise from SRi Nav upwards, also using the nine-speed automatic ’box. That unit is the first Vauxhall engine to feature cylinder deactivation to reduce fuel consumption, with the lower-powered version having WLTP fuel economy starting from 37.2mpg, compared with the more powerful unit's 33.2mpg.