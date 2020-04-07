UK pricing revealed for new 2020 Vauxhall Insignia line-up

Vauxhall's large hatchback gains a warm GSi range-topping option with 227bhp and four-wheel-drive
7 April 2020

Vauxhall has confirmed UK pricing for its updated Insignia, which is available to order now in a total of five trim levels, including a 227bhp 2.0-litre GSi performance option.

Prices kick off at £23,120 for the entry-level Insigina SE Nav, which includes smartphone connectivity, a 7in infotainment touchscreen, dual-zone climate control, 17in alloy wheels and automatic emergency braking as standard. Second-rung SRi Nav models, available from £24,620, gain additional kit, such as LED ambient lighting, a subtle rear spoiler and chrome upper window surrounds.  

Towards the top of the range are SRi VX Line Nav and Ultimate Nav, which each start from £27,620, but the headline introduction is the new GSi range-topper, which packs a turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces 227bhp and 258lb ft. The power is delivered through a nine-speed automatic gearbox.

Priced from £38,850, the high-performance hatchback has also been fitted with four-wheel drive that utilises a torque vectoring system, which aids handling in corners, according to Vauxhall. The GSi also gets Brembo four-piston brakes, new adaptive FlexRide suspension, bespoke 20in grey alloy wheels and tweaks to the steering. 

The details of the GSi were revealed alongside full details of a revamped engine line-up for the Insignia. The entry-level unit will be a three-cylinder 1.4-litre petrol with 143bhp and 174lb ft, using a six-speed manual gearbox, with WLTP-certified fuel economy from 45.6mpg.

As well as the 227bhp version, the 2.0-litre engine will be offered in 197bhp guise from SRi Nav upwards, also using the nine-speed automatic ’box. That unit is the first Vauxhall engine to feature cylinder deactivation to reduce fuel consumption, with the lower-powered version having WLTP fuel economy starting from 37.2mpg, compared with the more powerful unit's 33.2mpg.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

There will be one diesel engine in the launch line-up: a 1.5-litre three-cylinder unit producing 120bhp and 221lb ft and returning an official 57.6mpg. A 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel will be launched later this year.

Vauxhall says the three-cylinder engines are up to 50kg lighter than the versions featured in the outgoing model. 

Confirmation of the engine line-up comes shortly after Vauxhall revealed a number of exterior changes and upgraded interior technology for the Insignia.

The front has been restyled, with an expanded, chrome-edged radiator grille and adaptive-beam Intellilux LED headlights leading the raft of revisions.

Vauxhall claims the facelifted Insignia looks “lower and wider than before” without any specific dimension changes, while the overall design is intended to be “sharper and more coupé-like”.

Inside, the graphics on the navigation system have been improved to give what Vauxhall claims is a “fresher, more modern appearance”, alongside new wireless smartphone charging.

Vauxhall will be hoping that sales for the new Insignia improve on the outgoing model’s, which have more than halved in Europe over the past decade. In response to this, the range was recently streamlined, with the Sports Tourer variant being taken off sale.

Read more

Vauxhall Mokka X taken off sale with replacement a year away

Vauxhall boss: firm could benefit from a hard Brexit

Vauxhall to bring back VXR sub-brand as all-electric range

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
20

Peter Cavellini

4 December 2019

 Lots on the road, usually with a sign on the roof, no, that's unkind, it's a nice looking car.

xxxx

4 December 2019

One of the best looking in the class, certainly WAS the best value for money too. Lets see what PSA can do to ruin that strong selling point

Takeitslowly

10 January 2020
xxxx wrote:

One of the best looking in the class, certainly WAS the best value for money too. Lets see what PSA can do to ruin that strong selling point

PSA, oh yes, the company which is been highly successful, with strong sales, improved reliability with near the class top scores and...oh yes, took Vauxhall on and brought it into profit for the first time in MANY years.

Yet AGAIN, shows that you have just two modes, plagiarising and decrying the article you post below and a singular lack of knowledge re the automotive sector. By far and away, you are the numbskull who has spent more time with this forum and perversely, learned absolutely NOTHING...however, I do enjoy rebuking you, so keep on posting. Fool.

V12smig

4 December 2019

shame about the badge, would sell much more if it was an opel....

V12smig

4 December 2019

shame about the badge, would sell much more if it was an opel....

jmd67

4 December 2019

It's a handsome looking thing. To my eyes the only thing wrong with it is badge snobbery, which is a real shame. One thing though is that even a car park nudge to the front is going to require a whole new grille as the grille would appear to be the bumper...

jer

4 December 2019

Tourer can look very good in a high spec. The base model in white with that black blanking plate less so. Agree Vauxhall's are much better than the brand snobbery. Found it strange that the all road version was canned because of slow sales. 

Harvey64

4 December 2019

An already handsome car, looking even better. And great value too.

scrap

4 December 2019

French owned and German built Insignia will Get Brexit Done! 

52% of motorists will surely favour this 'British' car.

artill

4 December 2019

They want to sell more? so they stop selling the Estate that must take close to 50% of sales? Seems to me PSA dont want to sell anything which comes from the GM era. 

Pages

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week