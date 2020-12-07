New 2021 Nissan Qashqai: "class-leading" interior previewed

Nissan claims that its all-important second-generation Qashqai will offer a “class-leading on-board experience” and has further detailed aspects of the family SUV ahead of its debut early next year.

The new model, which battles with the Volkswagen Tiguan for the title of segment best-seller in Europe, has grown in physical size but is said to maintain the compact exterior loved by loyal customers.

“Exterior dimensions versus exterior size is absolutely critical in Europe, and we have one of the best packages on the market right now," product director Nicholas Tschann told Autocar.

It’s 35mm longer, 32mm wider and 25mm taller than the outgoing car, with 20mm added to the wheelbase - described by bosses as the “minimum” size the Qashqai needed to grow to keep distance between it and the Juke.

Shoulder room and rear knee room are said to have been improved substantially as a result, as have ease of passenger ingress and egress.

The boot now offers over 500 litres of space, with a lower boot floor enabled by the new platform, plus underfloor parcel shelf storage and wipe-clean surfaces. A powered tailgate is offered for the first time, too, with the ability to open it via waving your foot under the bumper.

Further practicality changes include a redesigned centre console with additional storage, extra adjustment for more ergonomic seats and a capless fuel filler cover that can be opened externally, replacing the old driver’s footwell release. A new space-saving ‘shift-by-wire’ automatic gearbox shifter is said to replicate the physical action of a traditional lever, which customers prefer.

Cabin tech has been overhauled, too, with a new 9.0in high-resolution touchscreen offering wireless Apple CarPlay and, Nissan claims, “just about everything that’s available on the market” in terms of connected and app-based services.

That’s joined by a 12.3in instrument display on top models, plus a 10.8in head-up display claimed to be the largest in its segment. A 15w wireless phone charger plus a combination of USB-A and USB-C ports will feature, alongside Bose audio packages.

Nissan's ProPilot driver assist tech, which includes level-two semi autonomous lane-keeping assistance, will be “democratised” by becoming standard on mid-spec trims and above.

A number of premium touches have also been brought into the new Qashqai despite its mass-market intentions. These include massaging seats controllable via the touchscreen, ambient lighting an an “extensive” emphasis on tactile, high-quality materials. Top models feature Nappa leather that takes 25 days to produce, with an embroidered 3D diamond quilting.