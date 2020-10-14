BACK TO ALL NEWS
New Volkswagen ID 3: full launch range and prices detailed

Launch specifications of VW's electric hatchback confirm seven trim levels, a range of up to 336 miles and a £29,990 base price
News
3 mins read
14 October 2020

Prices for the launch range of Volkswagen's all-important ID 3 have been confirmed and ordering for seven new trim variants is due to open on 22 October.

The all-electric hatchback will be available from £29,990, including the £3000 plug-in car grant, in entry-level Life trim. That's the first of six trims offered with the current base ID 3 Pro Performance powertrain, which uses a 201bhp electric motor and 58kWh battery. 

It promises 0-62mph in 7.3sec and a range of up to 263 miles - a figure that reduces slightly as you move up through the six variants because of weight-increasing kit additions and bigger wheels. 

Autocar's Volkswagen ID 3 2020 review

Base ID 3 Life features cloth seats with integrated armrests, an infotainment package that includes a 10in touchscreen with Discover Pro navigation, Bluetooth and DAB radio, and a solely black interior. It also has the Comfort package, with electric folding mirrors featuring a projection light, an auto-dim rear-view mirror and rain-sensing wipers, heated seats and a heated wheel. 

As with all variants, LED headlights, adaptive cruise control, lane assist, Car2X connected tech, front and rear parking sensors and 18in wheels or larger also feature. 

ID 3 Business (£33,720) adds to that tally the Design package, with LED matrix headlights and LED rear lights with Dynamic Light Assist and lock/unlock animations, an LED strip running between the headlights, multi-colour cabin ambient lighting and tinted rear windows. It also includes the Assistance package, with a rear-view camera, keyless entry and illuminated door handles. 

ID 3 Family (£34,650) builds on that kit roster with two-zone climate control, a variable boot floor and a 130cm-long panoramic sunroof. Alternatively, ID 3 Style ditches the first two features and costs £34,180. 

Next up, ID 3 Tech (£36,190) adds to Style trim with an augmented reality head-up display and upgraded sound system, plus safety kit such as Travel Assist, Side Assist and Emergency Assist. 

Topping the range of 58kWh models is the ID 3 Max (£38,220), combining the features from the Family and Tech models, plus 12-way electric front seats with lumbar support and a massaging function. Sports suspension and progressive steering are also included. 

But that's not the range flagship. Also available is a Tour spec (£39,290) which, chiefly, brings along the ID.3 Pro S powertrain option. It puts out the same 201bhp but with a 77kWh battery bringing the range up to 336 miles. 0-62mph rises to 7.9 sec with this fitted, but the maximum DC charging rate increases from 100kW to 125kW.  That means a 30 minute rapid charge can recuperate up to 217 miles of range.

The Tour spec is also the only model not to ride on 18-inch wheels as standard, with 19-inch wheels from the factory and 20-inch wheels optional. All other models also have the option of 19 or 20-inch wheels.  

Further options include six exterior colours and three interior colour combinations, alongside extras such as a heat pump and bike carrier. 

Volkswagen is quoting an energy consumption figure (like miles-per-gallon on combustion engine cars) of 4.2 mi/kWh for the Pro Performance and 4.1 mi/kWh for the Pro S. 

The first examples of these ID.3 variants will arrive at the end of the month. Like the limited-run First Edition models already being delivered to early adopters, Volkswagen claims that the entire production and delivery process is carbon neutral, even including the shipping. 

What's unclear is how many more variants of the ID.3 there are to come.  It's believed that the mid-size Pro battery will eventually be offered with two power outputs, with a lower 143bhp version that will be around two seconds slower to reach 0-62mph. 

 

A cheaper 45kWh 'Pure' battery is expected to be offered with outputs of 125bhp and 148bhp, while the largest 77kWh Pro S battery will use the 201bhp motor. Because of the extra weight of the battery, the Pro S model will only be offered with a four-seat layout.

 

Prices for the ID 3 in the UK could eventually start from around £27,500 before the government grant when the entry-level 45kWh Pure version is brought to market. 

Join the debate

Comments
24

405line

14 May 2020

The Tesla Model 3 is making steady inroads into the UK market, and was even the bestselling car in Britain in April 2020 as the company's online sales method survived the onslaught of coronavirus lockdown that closed most other dealerships. Might be a sign of a new honest company taking over. At £40,490 it will likely sell like hot cakes and a 5.3 0-60 won't harm sales either. Maybe people have started to realize the possibility that an apocalypse can happen within a short space of time and they may have to travel by car etc etc BIK etc. 

Takeitslowly

14 May 2020
405line wrote:

The Tesla Model 3 is making steady inroads into the UK market, and was even the bestselling car in Britain in April 2020 as the company's online sales method survived the onslaught of coronavirus lockdown that closed most other dealerships. Might be a sign of a new honest company taking over. At £40,490 it will likely sell like hot cakes and a 5.3 0-60 won't harm sales either. Maybe people have started to realize the possibility that an apocalypse can happen within a short space of time and they may have to travel by car etc etc BIK etc. 

Another slow thinker, who imagines that 0-60 is the foremost quality in the mind of an ev buyer. How many drivers, irrespective of powertrain under the bonnet, drive most of their journeys at breakneck/dangerous/licence losing/gp traffic light dash speeds?.

 

How do hot cakes sell?. "an apocalypse, etc, what the h*** does that mean?. BIK etc, what does THAT mean?. You shouldn't bother posting unless you can make at least make yourself understood.

405line

10 June 2020

Selling like hotcakes. ... It is simply a synonym for a pancake. For something to sell like a hotcake it must be bought in mass quantities with little effort on the part of the seller, usually so much so that it is hard to keep up with demand.

Apocalypse: an event involving destruction or damage on a catastrophic scale.

What is BIK?Any benefit that you can use in your personal time as well as during business hours, such as a vehicle, is considered a perk and HMRC will require you to pay tax. The type of tax HMRC requires you to pay is called benefit-in-kind, which is often abbreviated to BIK

Citytiger

10 June 2020
405line wrote:

The Tesla Model 3 is making steady inroads into the UK market, and was even the bestselling car in Britain in April 2020 

I cant believe people actually fell for that bollocks, on paper it was, inreality it certainly wasnt, the best selling car for decades, month after month has been the Fiesta, Telsa 3 sales have been nowhere near it, except in the minds of Tesla fanboys and some dodgy figures. Tesla is not even a member of the SMMT, its now the middle of the year, and Tesla do not even figure in the top 10 of this year to date..  According to the latest figure from the SMMT YTD (Year to date) the number 1 seller is the Fiesta with 16,712 sales, the 10th best is the Polo with 7,645, and as I stated Tesla do not figure in the top 10..  

xxxx

14 October 2020
Citytiger wrote:

405line wrote:

The Tesla Model 3 is making steady inroads into the UK market, and was even the bestselling car in Britain in April 2020 

I cant believe people actually fell for that bollocks, on paper it was, inreality it certainly wasnt, the best selling car for decades, month after month has been the Fiesta, Telsa 3 sales have been nowhere near it....

yea imagine falling for statistics. At the end of the day the Model 3 is selling well, get over it

typos1

22 July 2020
405line wrote:

The Tesla Model 3 is making steady inroads into the UK market, and was even the bestselling car in Britain in April 2020 as the company's online sales method survived the onslaught of coronavirus lockdown that closed most other dealerships. Might be a sign of a new honest company taking over. At £40,490 it will likely sell like hot cakes and a 5.3 0-60 won't harm sales either. Maybe people have started to realize the possibility that an apocalypse can happen within a short space of time and they may have to travel by car etc etc BIK etc. 

Is this the same "honest" company who market driver assistance aids misleadingly as "Autopilot" dangerously suggesting that their cars can drive themselves when they cant ? The same "honest" company who likes to disable some paid for features of its cars when owners sell them on ? The same "honest" company that likes to mess some customers around and sell them below par cars . . . eventually ? Even some of their biggest fans know just how sh*t they can be (see Rich Rebuild's youtube channel). So much for an "honest" company.

catnip

10 June 2020

Its obviously a very good product, its already taken second place in Autocar's top ten affordable electric cars.

abkq

10 June 2020

The iD3 already looks as purposeful and confident as the original Golf.

In terms of design and perception it's a success, let's hope it also delivers technologically.

FRI2

10 June 2020

An electric Golf that will compete with its ICE Golf.  VW is basically competing with itself - not good for the bottom line as a company.  But as long as they are moving towards electric mobility and away from fossil fuels, it is good for humanity.

Sporky McGuffin

22 July 2020
FRI2 wrote:

An electric Golf that will compete with its ICE Golf.  VW is basically competing with itself - not good for the bottom line as a company. 

It's been very good for them for many years now - hence also having Seat, Skoda, and Audi. Each offers variations on the same core products in order to capture as much of the market as possible. There are people who would buy (for example) a Leon, but wouldn't buy an A3. In the same way there will be people who wouldn't buy an ICE Golf, but would buy an ID3, and vice-versa.

