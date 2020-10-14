New Volkswagen ID 3: full launch range and prices detailed

Prices for the launch range of Volkswagen's all-important ID 3 have been confirmed and ordering for seven new trim variants is due to open on 22 October.

The all-electric hatchback will be available from £29,990, including the £3000 plug-in car grant, in entry-level Life trim. That's the first of six trims offered with the current base ID 3 Pro Performance powertrain, which uses a 201bhp electric motor and 58kWh battery.

It promises 0-62mph in 7.3sec and a range of up to 263 miles - a figure that reduces slightly as you move up through the six variants because of weight-increasing kit additions and bigger wheels.

Base ID 3 Life features cloth seats with integrated armrests, an infotainment package that includes a 10in touchscreen with Discover Pro navigation, Bluetooth and DAB radio, and a solely black interior. It also has the Comfort package, with electric folding mirrors featuring a projection light, an auto-dim rear-view mirror and rain-sensing wipers, heated seats and a heated wheel.

As with all variants, LED headlights, adaptive cruise control, lane assist, Car2X connected tech, front and rear parking sensors and 18in wheels or larger also feature.

ID 3 Business (£33,720) adds to that tally the Design package, with LED matrix headlights and LED rear lights with Dynamic Light Assist and lock/unlock animations, an LED strip running between the headlights, multi-colour cabin ambient lighting and tinted rear windows. It also includes the Assistance package, with a rear-view camera, keyless entry and illuminated door handles.

ID 3 Family (£34,650) builds on that kit roster with two-zone climate control, a variable boot floor and a 130cm-long panoramic sunroof. Alternatively, ID 3 Style ditches the first two features and costs £34,180.

Next up, ID 3 Tech (£36,190) adds to Style trim with an augmented reality head-up display and upgraded sound system, plus safety kit such as Travel Assist, Side Assist and Emergency Assist.

Topping the range of 58kWh models is the ID 3 Max (£38,220), combining the features from the Family and Tech models, plus 12-way electric front seats with lumbar support and a massaging function. Sports suspension and progressive steering are also included.

But that's not the range flagship. Also available is a Tour spec (£39,290) which, chiefly, brings along the ID.3 Pro S powertrain option. It puts out the same 201bhp but with a 77kWh battery bringing the range up to 336 miles. 0-62mph rises to 7.9 sec with this fitted, but the maximum DC charging rate increases from 100kW to 125kW. That means a 30 minute rapid charge can recuperate up to 217 miles of range.