BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New Rolls-Royce Ghost is firm's most advanced model
UP NEXT
Peugeot 3008 receives restyle and new PHEV option for 2021

New Rolls-Royce Ghost is firm's most advanced model

Luxury marque's best-selling car gains new aluminium spaceframe architecture and 6.75-litre V12 engine
Steve Cropley Autocar
News
7 mins read
1 September 2020

Rolls-Royce has unveiled an all-new, second-generation version of the most successful car in its history: the Goodwood-built Ghost saloon. The new model ditches the BMW 7 Series-derived underpinnings of the original car in favour of the latest flexible aluminium spaceframe already used for the Phantom and Cullinan

Billed as a “slightly smaller, less ostentatious means of owning a Rolls-Royce” than the Phantom, the new Ghost is 90mm longer than its predecessor, at 5549mm, and 30mm wider. It’s powered by a specially adapted version of the 6.75-litre twin-turbocharged V12 introduced with the Cullinan, replacing the outgoing model’s 6.6-litre unit but offering unchanged power (563bhp) with 10% more peak torque, up to 627lb ft. 

With a commensurate entry price of £208,000 before local taxes (nearer £250,000 in the UK), the Ghost is claimed to be the company’s most high-tech model yet, even more so than the Phantom by virtue of its standard four-wheel drive and four-wheel steering. It also introduces impressive new ride comfort and noise reduction measures that would appear likely in time to flow through the rest of the range. 

The new Ghost’s imminent arrival has already been used by Roll-Royce to introduce the concept of ‘post-opulence’, a quality of design simplicity and purity the company’s researchers say appeals to customers who will make day-to-day use of the car, sometimes by using a chauffeur and sometimes driving it themselves. According to Rolls designer Henry Cloke, who first articulated the post-opulence idea, the flexibility of the new spaceframe allows the Ghost its impressively short front overhang (which in turn improves handling by allowing the engine’s weight to be carried entirely inside the wheelbase), and adds about 30mm of body width while maintaining an uncomplicated body side design. 

The car’s styling extends the themes of the previous model. The grille now has a one-piece surround and the retractable Flying Lady now emerges neatly from a simple aperture in the bonnet, not the grille surround, creating a whole new demand for precision engineering. New LED and laser adaptive headlights have a simple but technical design, while the body side’s main feature is a single elegant line, beginning at a vertical front crease then sweeping through the car from the front wings to the extreme rear. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

  • Fiat 500 electric 2021 first drive review - hero front
    1 September 2020
    First Drive
    Fiat 500 2021 review
    Impressive first showing for new-era 500. Its fanbase will love it and even...
  • Kia Ceed 1.6 CRDi 48v iMT 2020 first drive review - hero front
    28 August 2020
    First Drive
    Kia Ceed 1.6 CRDi 48V iMT 2020 review
    Diesel power meets mild-hybrid technology to give Kia's hatchback...
  • BMW M2 CS 2020 road test review - hero front
    28 August 2020
    Car review
    BMW M2 CS
    BMW’s finest driving machine gains two famous letters but do they lift it to...

Read our review

Car review
Rolls-Royce Ghost

Rolls-Royce Ghost

The Rolls-Royce Ghost looks every inch a gorgeous, forward-thinking Rolls. But can it be as good as it looks?

Read our review
Back to top

The only other panel detail is a gentler ‘waft line’, borrowed from yacht design, towards the bottom of the front and rear doors (now power-operated for both opening and closing). 

Panel joints have been eliminated as much as possible all over the car to give the impression that each body side is “one clean, expensive piece”. The Ghost’s rear overhang is now longer in proportion to the front, an elegant Rolls tradition already present on the Phantom.

The suspension is ostensibly a conventional self-levelling, all-independent system of double wishbones at the front and five links per side at the rear, but the Ghost introduces a brand new ‘Planar’ system (named after a geometrically perfectly flat plane) that combines three co-operating mechanical and electronic elements to improve comfort. 

A mass damper on each front suspension top wishbone counteracts vibrations that surround bump impacts, while a stereo camera system called Flagbearer examines the approaching road surface at speeds up to 60mph and adapts the suspension rates to suit, and a system called Satellite Aided Transmission uses GPS data to select the correct ratio in the Ghost’s eight-speed automatic gearbox to suit approaching corners, rather than reacting conventionally. The whole set-up is juggled by integrated software and results in what lead engineer Jon Simms calls “a magic carpet ride”. 

The Ghost bristles with engineering refinements on the noise reduction front, but, according to acoustics lead engineer Tom Davis-Reason, the car’s “extraordinary acoustic quality” is underpinned by Rolls-Royce’s aluminium architecture. “There is simply no way we could have created such an acoustically refined environment using a steel platform,” he said. 

To further reduce noise, Rolls-Royce’s engineers have assessed and tuned every component, including the seat frames, to a specific resonant frequency they call ‘the whisper’ – a subtle undertone that occupants experience as a single note. Apparently dead silence, were it technically achievable, would be disorientating. 

Advertisement
Back to top

Along the way, the engineers have cut ‘ports’ between the cabin and boot to achieve the whisper and have deliberately created large chambers in various parts of the frame to carry noise-deadening materials that amount to 100kg of the Ghost’s total kerb weight. 

Naturally, the new model has all the latest electronic parking, visibility and driver assist features, along with an 18-channel, 1300W premium audio system. Two active microphones juggle audio frequencies, dulling those that intrude and enhancing those that need a boost. 

The challenge, say Rolls-Royce insiders, has been to ensure that the Ghost’s relatively complex functions can be operated by simple controls, a theme carried over from the previous model. 

The interior decor continues the car’s minimalist exterior design themes, but materials and execution are of the highest quality; 20 leather half-hides cover each cabin and there are 338 trim panels whose quality must closely match one another. An optional ‘starlight’ headliner carries hidden integral exciter speakers that can, in effect, turn the whole headlining into a speaker. 

The dashboard features a ‘Ghost’ script ahead of the passenger that lights when the door opens but which is otherwise completely invisible. And rather than scattering “complex, busy” stitching everywhere, Rolls designers have opted for long and perfectly straight lines. 

The Goodwood factory has already started building cars for worldwide delivery, and they should be in the first owners’ hands before the end of the year, while our own first drive of the new Ghost is only a few weeks away. Customers are already ordering cars, and although Rolls never quotes numbers, it would appear that demand so far is reassuring. 

First ride: New Rolls-Royce Ghost development prototype

Advertisement
Back to top

Once, it hardly mattered how a Rolls-Royce handled as long as it was soft-riding and quiet, but those days are long gone. It was something Ghost engineering boss Jon Simms was keen to demonstrate at the end of my viewing of the new car, by taking to the road in an extravagantly disguised prototype. 

Collecting the car from Goodwood’s super-secret prototype department, I stepped through the rear-hinged coach door (which had been silently opened by an electric motor) and settled into the sumptuous rear seat. Off we drove, up the Goodwood Hill and north towards Midhurst, before returning on small roads for a bit of high-speed stuff on the coastal M27. 

The car is amazingly quiet. You don’t hear separate impulses or vibes from the engine – just a faint hum-cum-whine to inform you that the 563bhp and 627lb ft up front are actually at work. 

Simms was keen to show how well the car’s four-wheel steering helps change lanes — a kind of eerie stability that seems entirely at odds with the car’s very relaxed ride rates — and how, despite the absorption on offer, there’s very little squat under power or nosedive under brakes. I’d call this car a true paragon of stability. 

Better still, you could watch (rather than feel) the precision of the steering as we moved briskly along narrow roads, effortlessly maintaining a gap a foot from the hedge, without the car seeming to need steering adjustment at all. 

The higher speeds were a joy and an anti-climax. There’s exhilaration in covering ground quickly with so little apparent noise or effort. But I soon found that if you’re looking for something extra to describe as the Ghost’s speeds rise — engine noise, vibrations, wind rustle, anything — you’re in for a disappointment. As Rolls customers may be relieved to hear, there aren’t any.

Q&A: John Simms, Rolls-Royce Ghost Engineering Lead

You’re calling this the most high-tech Rolls-Royce; is it more advanced than the Phantom? 

“Yes it is, by virtue of the permanent four-wheel drive and four-wheel steering, and because we’ve made various iterative changes to systems like navigation and suspension.” 

Advertisement
Back to top

There’s now a close relationship between the new Ghost and Phantom suspension hardware, right? 

“Yes, indeed. That’s the whole point of building cars on our shared architecture. It doesn’t mean they have to be the same size or proportions, but it brings many new benefits to Ghost it couldn’t have had before.” 

What does your Flagbearer stereo camera see when it looks down the road? 

“It doesn’t actually see every bump or pothole; it works to assist our other Planar suspension measures. It’s our way of going the extra mile. In reality, it sees shadows and highlights and can forewarn the system of big road disturbances in time for a change of suspension settings.” 

Given all of your noise, vibration and harshness measures, is the Ghost now quieter than the Phantom? 

“No, neither in objective nor subjective terms, although they’re now pretty close. In Phantom, you get the benefit of a bit less engine and gearbox noise because you’re sitting farther away from them. Phantom also has a thicker D-pillar and larger cavities in the body for noise-cancelling materials. We checked them regularly, to see how we were faring with Ghost. Mind you, compared with any other car made, both of them are extremely quiet cars.” 

Does anyone else use your ‘whisper’ idea for tuning the car’s vibration frequencies? Is this a BMW theory? 

“No, we’ve not heard of it from BMW and we’re not aware of anyone else doing it that way. We think it’s one important benefit of having a very small acoustics group; larger teams have specialists in different acoustic areas whose work then has to be integrated. But we all pull in the same direction, and it works.”

Read more

Analysis: How Rolls-Royce is redefining luxury design​

Rolls-Royce Phantom review

Rolls-Royce rules out hybrid powertrains before electric models​

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
17

Overdrive

1 September 2020

There will no doubt be naysayers, but I think it looks fabulous.

streaky

1 September 2020
Overdrive wrote:

There will no doubt be naysayers, but I think it looks fabulous.

I agree - far more elegant and less "baroque" than the Phantom, inside and out.

Lanehogger

1 September 2020

Nice move by Rolls-Royce (and BMW), unveil the new Ghost a day before the new Mercedes S Class is officially unveiled (even though we know what'll look like after countless previews and spy shots). Either way this new Ghost looks equisite and utterly desirable, just like the previous one IMO. And it's far better proportioned than the Phantom. So, Flying Spur or Ghost? And as brilliant as I'm sure the new S Class will be, I just can't see it being as desirable or as exquisite looking and feeling as either the Bentley or Rolls.

LucyP

1 September 2020

Most S-Class cars are the £80k entry models leased to the chauffeur, posh hotels/airport transfers and posh hire car market.

The Ghost starts at £208k and is almost never used in any of those markets.

Saucerer

1 September 2020
LucyP wrote:

Most S-Class cars are the £80k entry models leased to the chauffeur, posh hotels/airport transfers and posh hire car market.

The Ghost starts at £208k and is almost never used in any of those markets.

Because one car costs more than another and they perhaps appeal to different markets doesn't mean they're not rivals in that they're not in the same class of car. The S Class and Ghost are both luxury class cars, even if the types of buyers are different from each other. And the equivalent S Class to the Ghost, which only comes in one version unlike the Mercedes, will be a lot closer to £200k.

LucyP

1 September 2020

When you have Rolls Royce money to spend, you don't buy an S Class. It might be the top of the range etc., but it still looks like an airport transfer car, whereas a Rolls Royce is a Rolls Royce.

Cersai Lannister

1 September 2020

I've been a fan of the new generation of BMW Rollers but this one, not so much. The lower front bumper fascia looks a tad vulgar and unsophisticated on what the company claims is a more subtle design. And white? White isn't a good colour and makes some of the lines look harder and harsher than they need. Hopefully, it's better in the flesh. 

abkq

1 September 2020

Good that the new Ghost is visually similar to the old one and so remains one of the best looking cars. The new front, simpler, is even cleaner than before.

Bad that the evolution of car design has ground to a halt.

No photos of the car in profile so no idea what it's proportions are. 

harf

1 September 2020

Just because the profile of the previous model was just exquisitely detailed and proportioned, especially considering its size.

White's a great colour for show off subtle surfacing. Thank goodness it wasn't launched using the vulgar two tone bonnet/body combo - yuk!

Peter Cavellini

1 September 2020

 Yes, this update looks great, but, it also shows that the likes of BMW's seven series and Mercedes S' class aren't that far behind, it used to clear as day that a Rolls Royce was a step or two above the rest, not now I'm afraid.

Pages

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

  • Fiat 500 electric 2021 first drive review - hero front
    1 September 2020
    First Drive
    Fiat 500 2021 review
    Impressive first showing for new-era 500. Its fanbase will love it and even...
  • Kia Ceed 1.6 CRDi 48v iMT 2020 first drive review - hero front
    28 August 2020
    First Drive
    Kia Ceed 1.6 CRDi 48V iMT 2020 review
    Diesel power meets mild-hybrid technology to give Kia's hatchback...
  • BMW M2 CS 2020 road test review - hero front
    28 August 2020
    Car review
    BMW M2 CS
    BMW’s finest driving machine gains two famous letters but do they lift it to...