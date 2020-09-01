New Rolls-Royce Ghost is firm's most advanced model

Rolls-Royce has unveiled an all-new, second-generation version of the most successful car in its history: the Goodwood-built Ghost saloon. The new model ditches the BMW 7 Series-derived underpinnings of the original car in favour of the latest flexible aluminium spaceframe already used for the Phantom and Cullinan.
Billed as a “slightly smaller, less ostentatious means of owning a Rolls-Royce” than the Phantom, the new Ghost is 90mm longer than its predecessor, at 5549mm, and 30mm wider. It’s powered by a specially adapted version of the 6.75-litre twin-turbocharged V12 introduced with the Cullinan, replacing the outgoing model’s 6.6-litre unit but offering unchanged power (563bhp) with 10% more peak torque, up to 627lb ft.
With a commensurate entry price of £208,000 before local taxes (nearer £250,000 in the UK), the Ghost is claimed to be the company’s most high-tech model yet, even more so than the Phantom by virtue of its standard four-wheel drive and four-wheel steering. It also introduces impressive new ride comfort and noise reduction measures that would appear likely in time to flow through the rest of the range.
The new Ghost’s imminent arrival has already been used by Roll-Royce to introduce the concept of ‘post-opulence’, a quality of design simplicity and purity the company’s researchers say appeals to customers who will make day-to-day use of the car, sometimes by using a chauffeur and sometimes driving it themselves. According to Rolls designer Henry Cloke, who first articulated the post-opulence idea, the flexibility of the new spaceframe allows the Ghost its impressively short front overhang (which in turn improves handling by allowing the engine’s weight to be carried entirely inside the wheelbase), and adds about 30mm of body width while maintaining an uncomplicated body side design.
The car’s styling extends the themes of the previous model. The grille now has a one-piece surround and the retractable Flying Lady now emerges neatly from a simple aperture in the bonnet, not the grille surround, creating a whole new demand for precision engineering. New LED and laser adaptive headlights have a simple but technical design, while the body side’s main feature is a single elegant line, beginning at a vertical front crease then sweeping through the car from the front wings to the extreme rear.
Join the debate
Overdrive
There will no doubt be
There will no doubt be naysayers, but I think it looks fabulous.
streaky
Overdrive wrote:
I agree - far more elegant and less "baroque" than the Phantom, inside and out.
Lanehogger
Nice
Nice move by Rolls-Royce (and BMW), unveil the new Ghost a day before the new Mercedes S Class is officially unveiled (even though we know what'll look like after countless previews and spy shots). Either way this new Ghost looks equisite and utterly desirable, just like the previous one IMO. And it's far better proportioned than the Phantom. So, Flying Spur or Ghost? And as brilliant as I'm sure the new S Class will be, I just can't see it being as desirable or as exquisite looking and feeling as either the Bentley or Rolls.
LucyP
The Ghost and the S-Class are not rivals, so why does it matter?
Most S-Class cars are the £80k entry models leased to the chauffeur, posh hotels/airport transfers and posh hire car market.
The Ghost starts at £208k and is almost never used in any of those markets.
Saucerer
LucyP wrote:
Because one car costs more than another and they perhaps appeal to different markets doesn't mean they're not rivals in that they're not in the same class of car. The S Class and Ghost are both luxury class cars, even if the types of buyers are different from each other. And the equivalent S Class to the Ghost, which only comes in one version unlike the Mercedes, will be a lot closer to £200k.
LucyP
You have never bought a luxury car have you?
When you have Rolls Royce money to spend, you don't buy an S Class. It might be the top of the range etc., but it still looks like an airport transfer car, whereas a Rolls Royce is a Rolls Royce.
Cersai Lannister
Sorry to say
I've been a fan of the new generation of BMW Rollers but this one, not so much. The lower front bumper fascia looks a tad vulgar and unsophisticated on what the company claims is a more subtle design. And white? White isn't a good colour and makes some of the lines look harder and harsher than they need. Hopefully, it's better in the flesh.
abkq
Good that the new Ghost is
Good that the new Ghost is visually similar to the old one and so remains one of the best looking cars. The new front, simpler, is even cleaner than before.
Bad that the evolution of car design has ground to a halt.
No photos of the car in profile so no idea what it's proportions are.
harf
I also noticed absence of profile view
Just because the profile of the previous model was just exquisitely detailed and proportioned, especially considering its size.
White's a great colour for show off subtle surfacing. Thank goodness it wasn't launched using the vulgar two tone bonnet/body combo - yuk!
Peter Cavellini
But is it enough?
Yes, this update looks great, but, it also shows that the likes of BMW's seven series and Mercedes S' class aren't that far behind, it used to clear as day that a Rolls Royce was a step or two above the rest, not now I'm afraid.
Pages
Add your comment