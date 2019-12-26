Matt Saunders' car of the decade: Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Next year will bring us an all-new, fifth-generation Mercedes C-Class; and we already know what a different prospect that car will be to the one it’s replacing. There will be no multi-cylinder engines this time, we hear (not even in AMG versions), as part of a bid to make the world’s biggest-selling Mercedes models do their bit to drive down the brand’s corporate carbon emissions. Sounds ominous to me.
I wonder, in fact, how long it’ll be until we have another C-Class that represents such a titanic leap forwards for its maker as the ‘W205’ did; or that stands as such a potent symbol of success for a firm riding the crest of a Zetsche-era wave that propelled it beyond both Audi and BMW to become the world’s biggest-selling luxury car brand.
The outgoing C-Class was a crowning achievement for its maker. When it appeared in 2014, it did what none of its forebears quite managed by so successfully miniaturizing the lavish ‘big Benz’ luxury character of its larger sibling saloons. It had big-saloon perceived quality, super-sophisticated onboard technology and greatly improved cabin space.
Join the debate
Sitikchai
NO WAY W205 SHOULD BE IN THIS LIST. IT’S THE WORST MERC EVER.
I owned a W205 C200 AMG Line 2015 model for 1 year. Brand new. It spent 36 days at the dealer to get various squeaks rattles buzzes fixed. To no avail. The transmission whined audibly above 80 kph. Sounded like a worn wheel bearing. The dealer said nothing wrong. The left front suspension sagged after 6 months. The car would twist when you change lane and accelerate like a powerful car with a live axle. So many damn problems. It was as badly built as a Proton. The W204 is very good. Super reliable. The W205 is absolutely the crappiest car I have owned. And yet people still buy it.
SamVimes1972
Sitikchai wrote:
I think you're confusing 'the worst Mercedes ever' with 'I bought a lemon'. In fairness to Mercedes I came across overreacting customers when I worked in the trade who simply didn't like the car and would often appear with a litany of non faults. Quite often it was more about them wanting to be seen as important and how they validated themselves.
Technomad
The whole form factor of
The whole form factor of these cars is now irrelevant - any manufacturer who is not already planning the move to BEV (and the associated packaging) for their core market sectors is digging their own grave.
scrap
Technomad wrote:
What is a form factor? Obviously BEVs are coming (from Mercedes too) but sales suggest ICE has life in it yet. Indeed Merc's diesels are probably highly competitive on a whole life basis.
shiakas
scrap wrote:
A large chunk of the environmental cost of ICE cars is still hidden (I recently found out that they destroy cobalt to refine fuel). Also, what will happen to the market if ICE cars are banned from city centers?
bol
Always looked a bit melted to me
Very nice looking inside, but outside it looks like it's been sitting in the sun too long. However good it might be, I could never love anything as droopy looking.
abkq
bol wrote:
The pathological avoidance of straight lines and sharp edges is a design signature of Mercedes design director Gordon Wagener. It is applied across the range except for the G class (which is no more than a replica of the previous model)
I find the current Mercedes design language under Wagener too limited for a range as wide as Mercedes
Add your comment