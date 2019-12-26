Matt Saunders' car of the decade: Mercedes-Benz C-Class

We asked leading Autocar writers to pick a favourite car of the last 10 years. Saunders chooses Merc's saloon over its German counterparts
Matt Saunders Autocar
26 December 2019

Next year will bring us an all-new, fifth-generation Mercedes C-Class; and we already know what a different prospect that car will be to the one it’s replacing. There will be no multi-cylinder engines this time, we hear (not even in AMG versions), as part of a bid to make the world’s biggest-selling Mercedes models do their bit to drive down the brand’s corporate carbon emissions. Sounds ominous to me.

I wonder, in fact, how long it’ll be until we have another C-Class that represents such a titanic leap forwards for its maker as the ‘W205’ did; or that stands as such a potent symbol of success for a firm riding the crest of a Zetsche-era wave that propelled it beyond both Audi and BMW to become the world’s biggest-selling luxury car brand.

The outgoing C-Class was a crowning achievement for its maker. When it appeared in 2014, it did what none of its forebears quite managed by so successfully miniaturizing the lavish ‘big Benz’ luxury character of its larger sibling saloons. It had big-saloon perceived quality, super-sophisticated onboard technology and greatly improved cabin space.

To drive, it felt more comfortable and self-possessed as a refined, relaxed, mature choice in a saloon niche where its rivals squabbled over pre-eminent claims to ‘sportiness’. It looked great, too: every inch the boil-washed S-Class limo. When we sent out a BMW 3-Series to the European press launch on the Cote d’Azure, I wrote up the comparison – and it was one of the toughest verdicts I’ve written. At the time, as I remember, the Merc’s slightly agricultural 2.1-litre four-pot diesel gave the BMW’s better 2.0-litre just enough momentum to secure the win; but then that old engine was replaced as part of a mid-life facelift.

And, boy, did it ever sell. Helped by local production and popularity in the increasingly important Chinese market, the W205 was Mercedes’ biggest-selling model year after year. Even last year, with a brand-new A-Class hatchback and countless newer SUVs for company, it continued to account for every fifth three-pointed star sold anywhere in the world.

Very few car-makers can claim they’ve had a more successful decade than Mercedes, it strikes me – and that success story has been fuelled pretty squarely by a car whose qualities probably aren’t praised roundly or highly enough.

Comments
7

Sitikchai

26 December 2019

I owned a W205 C200 AMG Line 2015 model for 1 year. Brand new. It spent 36 days at the dealer to get various squeaks rattles buzzes fixed. To no avail. The transmission whined audibly above 80 kph. Sounded like a worn wheel bearing. The dealer said nothing wrong. The left front suspension sagged after 6 months. The car would twist when you change lane and accelerate like a powerful car with a live axle. So many damn problems. It was as badly built as a Proton. The W204 is very good. Super reliable. The W205 is absolutely the crappiest car I have owned. And yet people still buy it.

SamVimes1972

26 December 2019
I think you're confusing 'the worst Mercedes ever' with 'I bought a lemon'. In fairness to Mercedes I came across overreacting customers when I worked in the trade who simply didn't like the car and would often appear with a litany of non faults. Quite often it was more about them wanting  to be seen as important and how they validated themselves. 

Technomad

26 December 2019

The whole form factor of these cars is now irrelevant - any manufacturer who is not already planning the move to BEV (and the associated packaging) for their core market sectors is digging their own grave.

scrap

26 December 2019
What is a form factor? Obviously BEVs are coming (from Mercedes too) but sales suggest ICE has life in it yet. Indeed Merc's diesels are probably highly competitive on a whole life basis.

shiakas

26 December 2019
A large chunk of the environmental cost of ICE cars is still hidden (I recently found out that they destroy cobalt to refine fuel). Also, what will happen to the market if ICE cars are banned from city centers?

bol

26 December 2019

Very nice looking inside, but outside it looks like it's been sitting in the sun too long. However good it might be, I could never love anything as droopy looking. 

abkq

26 December 2019
The pathological avoidance of straight lines and sharp edges is a design signature of Mercedes design director Gordon Wagener. It is applied across the range except for the G class (which is no more than a replica of the previous model)
I find the current Mercedes design language under Wagener too limited for a range as wide as Mercedes

