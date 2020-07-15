Merged FCA-PSA group to be called Stellantis

The company formed by the planned merger of the PSA Group and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will be named Stellantis.

The two firms agreed to a 50-50 merger last year that will create one of the world’s largest car groups, and the current aim is for the process to be completed early next year.

When the merger is completed the firm will be known as Stellantis, which the firms say has its roots in the Latin verb stello, meaning “to brighten with starts.”

In a release, the firms added: “The name’s Latin origins pay tribute to the rich history of its founding companies while the evocation of astronomy captures the true spirit of optimism, energy and renewal driving this industry-changing merger.”

The Stellantis name will be used purely as a corporate brand name, and work is currently underway on a new logo for the brand. The names and logos of the merged group’s various brands, which include Citroen, DS, Peugeot, Vauxhall/Opel, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Maserati and Jeep, will remain unchanged.

The proposed merger is currently being investigated by the European Union over concerns that it would give the new company a 34% share of the regional market.

READ MORE

Inside the industry: trouble ahead for the FCA-PSA merger

Analysis: the numbers behind the FCA-PSA merger

Why Fiat Chrysler and the PSA Group are merging